Crown Capital Investments Acquires Aero Mist, Inc

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "Crown"), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announces the addition of Aero Mist, a leading manufacturer and distributer of quality high pressure misting and fogging equipment to its manufacturing portfolio of companies.

"Aero Mist represents a valuable addition to The Crown Capital Fund as part of our Crown Industrial Technologies portfolio" says Crown CEO, Christopher Graham. "We look forward to driving further growth and supporting the Aero Mist team's continued success."

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Aero Mist has continued to meet the growing demand for both private and commercial outdoor entertainment spaces. Their market-responsive innovations, well-established misting-systems and extensive product line have successfully created an uncontested space for the company.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Crown Family," says, Niko Lambesis, Vice President, Aero Mist. "Aero Mist is poised for growth and we are confident that alongside Crown and it's portfolio companies, we will achieve great things together."

Crown Capital Investments (Crown Capital or Crown) is a private equity firm that acquires and optimizes tenured businesses typically in the industrials, infrastructure, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and brand management sectors. Crown Capital is committed to growing great businesses that transform communities with economic opportunity. Through long-term collaborative partnerships, Crown provides the active support and resources to help businesses increase value and facilitate growth to reach their full potential using a proven, results-based approach. Crown Capital was founded by Christopher T. Graham. in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

