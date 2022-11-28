U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Crown Capital Investments Acquires Pacific Yurts, Inc.

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "CCI"), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announces the addition of Pacific Yurts, Inc., the original designer and manufacturer of the modern yurt, to the Crown Capital portfolio of companies.

Crown Capital Investments (PRNewsfoto/Crown Capital Family Office Services)
Crown Capital Investments (PRNewsfoto/Crown Capital Family Office Services)

"Alan Bair created an entire industry and built a purpose driven brand focused on providing quality, affordable, and environmentally friendly housing long before the movement gained popularity," says Christopher Graham, Crown Capital Investments' Founder. "We look forward to supporting the Pacific Yurts team in furthering their mission."

Pacific Yurts pioneered the modern yurt industry in 1978 and has been the leading manufacturer since. They have advanced the sheltered structures and expanded usability through cutting-edge innovations such as reflective insulation, structural upgrades for snow and wind, and energy efficient windows.

"We are excited to be part of the Crown family," says Alan Bair, President of Pacific Yurts, Inc. "Pacific Yurts is known for its award-winning design, quality, and commitment to our customers. This partnership will enable Pacific Yurts to stay true to those principles for years to come and enhance the opportunities we can offer to our employees as we grow."

Crown Capital Investments is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in a diverse range of lower middle-market companies with attractive market positions in industries with growing primary demand. Crown believes investing is a force for positive change and that great companies make families, communities, and nations stronger. Crown strives to preserve and create jobs that will provide opportunity and endure for generations. Since inception in 2014, the Crown Capital platforms have invested more than $450 million. Please visit https://www.crown-inv.com/ to learn more.

Contact Information:
Juliana Ardila
Communications Manager
Crown Capital Investments, LLC
+1 (404) 974 3484
jardila@ccfos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-capital-investments-acquires-pacific-yurts-inc-301687942.html

SOURCE Crown Capital Investments, LLC

