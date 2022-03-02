Crown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

U.S. markets closed

Crown Castle International Corp.
3 min read
HOUSTON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 2.900% Senior Notes due 2027 in aggregate principal amount of $750 million. The Senior Notes due 2027 will have an interest rate of 2.900% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 99.758% of their face value to yield 2.952%.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $741 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by Crown Castle. Crown Castle intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program and pay related fees and expenses. Amounts repaid under such program may be reborrowed in connection with redeeming or repaying other outstanding indebtedness in the near term.

BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC are the joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the existing effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting any joint book-running manager using the information provided below. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is also available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Crown Castle management’s current expectations. Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding the proposed offering, including the net proceeds therefrom and the use of such proceeds. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Crown Castle and its results is included in Crown Castle’s filings with the SEC. The term “including,” and any variation thereof, means “including, without limitation.”

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, SVP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS CONTACT INFORMATION

BofA Securities, Inc.
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd Floor
Charlotte, North Carolina 28255
Attn: Prospectus Department
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
1 Columbus Circle, 19th Floor
New York, New York 10019
Attn: General Counsel
Toll Free: 1-800-503-4611

Mizuho Securities USA LLC
1271 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York 10020
Toll Free: 1-866-271-7403

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
277 Park Avenue
New York, New York 10172
Attn: Debt Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-888-868-6856
E-mail: prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com

TD Securities (USA) LLC
1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 12th Floor
New York, New York 10017
Toll Free: 1-855-495-9846


