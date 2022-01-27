U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.09
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -34.40 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -1.06 (-4.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    -0.0085 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3580
    +0.6980 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,787.40
    -940.07 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.99
    -8.52 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crown Castle International Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CCI

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (“Common Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI

Record Date

Payable Date

Cash
Distribution
(per share)

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)

Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)*

Section 199A
Dividend
(per share)*

Non-Taxable
Distribution
(per share)

3/15/2021

3/31/2021

$1.330000

$0.784306

$0.012321

$0.771985

$0.545694

6/14/2021

6/30/2021

$1.330000

$0.784306

$0.012321

$0.771985

$0.545694

9/15/2021

9/30/2021

$1.330000

$0.784306

$0.012321

$0.771985

$0.545694

12/15/2021

12/31/2021

$1.470000

$0.866865

$0.013617

$0.853248

$0.603135

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

  • During the calendar year ended December 31, 2021, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain, with respect to Common Stock.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, SVP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of LendingClub Are Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the digital-marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) had dropped roughly 26.5% as of 11:41 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. The company, which is largely in the business of using technology to more efficiently originate unsecured personal loans, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.27 on total revenue of more than $262 million, both of which beat analyst estimates. Additionally, total loan-origination guidance of $13 billion in 2022 doesn't imply that much origination growth from LendingClub's rate over the past two quarters.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Market turmoil 'an opportunity to upgrade' portfolios: Morgan Stanley Managing Director

    Morgan Stanley Managing Director Kathy Entwistle joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss economic data, the expected rate hike in March, and the market outlook amid geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • 3 Stocks to Pounce On As the Market Dips

    If you're looking to take advantage of this week's volatility, start with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Upstart was one of the biggest investing stories of 2021, zooming as high as 18 times its IPO price in less than a year. Instead of relying on a small set of broad categories, Upstart's platform includes many more factors, such as education and employment history.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Thursday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% lower as of 2:40 p.m. ET after receiving some negative sentiment from Wall Street. Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch in a research note today maintained his overweight rating on Upstart stock but lowered his price target to $170 per share, which still implies significant upside from Upstart's current price of around $88. Clinch in his note attributed the lower price target to "a potentially new backdrop of hostility toward growth stock multiples."

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Boeing Stumbles Again With Big Q4 Loss

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has disappointed investors and customers repeatedly in recent years. Investors got more of the same on Wednesday, when Boeing reported its fourth-quarter results. Boeing posted revenue of $14.8 billion for the fourth quarter, down from $15.3 billion a year earlier.