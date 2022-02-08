U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.55
    -1.77 (-1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    +0.4600 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,226.30
    +281.29 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.71
    -10.15 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Crown Castle International Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • CCI
    Watchlist

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 31, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle’s Board of Directors.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, SVP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050


