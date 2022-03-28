U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Crown Communities Announces Acquisition of Sandusky, Ohio Manufactured Housing Community, Westview Estates

·2 min read

Manufactured Housing Owner and Operator Continues to Grow in Ohio & Midwestern Markets

SUMMERLAND, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Communities acquired Westview Estates, a well established, manufactured housing community located in Sandusky, Ohio. The Westview Estates community is a strategic acquisition for Crown Communities in Ohio. The acquisition allows Crown Communities to expand its reach into the midwest region of the United States.

Westview Estates is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Communities and will operate fully under the name and brand while keeping their existing community name. Kodiak Property Management will be managing the property on behalf of Crown Communities.

"This is another great acquisition for Crown Communities and our eighth acquisition in 12 months," said Alex Cabot, Crown Communities. "Westview is one of the highest quality Manufactured Housing Communities in Northwest Ohio and represents the type of property Crown Communities seeks to acquire and operate in the future."

"As property managers of Westview Estates, our goal is to provide homeowners with affordable, safe and amenity rich places to live, " said Heath Biddlecome of Kodiak Property Management. Management is dedicated to providing:

  • Value-based services that exceed expectations,

  • Active involvement and assistance in the home buying processes, and

  • Transparency, integrity and professionalism in all interactions with all stakeholders.

Of the acquisition, broker Richard Spreiser of MFI Commercial in Tucson, AZ, said, "We were thrilled to represent the buyers in their acquisition of Westview. It is a great acquisition for Crown Communities, and we look to do additional representations in the future on other transactions."

About Kodiak Property Management: Kodiak Property Management, a Crown Communities company, is a manufactured housing developer and operator that offers outstanding communities in desirable locations across the U.S. The Kodiak team provides hands-on assistance in the search for a place to call home and always puts customers' needs first.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-communities-announces-acquisition-of-sandusky-ohio-manufactured-housing-community-westview-estates-301511895.html

SOURCE Kodiak Property Management

