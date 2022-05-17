U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.75
    +47.74 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,429.64
    +206.22 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,842.35
    +179.56 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.21
    +32.79 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.83
    +0.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9590
    +0.0820 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    +0.0144 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3270
    +0.2740 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,038.70
    +380.72 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.45
    +431.77 (+177.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.08
    +47.28 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Crown Electrokinetics First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Management Highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRKN
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

Los Angeles, California, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, reported today its financial results for the first quarter 2022 in an earnings call held on May 13, 2022.

Mr. Doug Croxall, Crown’s CEO and Mr. Joel Krutz, CFO, shared with the Company shareholders and industry analysts, the results of the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. In addition to earnings updates, the call also included updates to financing, vertically integrated production, organizational restructuring, and first-generation product delivery.

Call highlights:

  • Mr. Croxall delivered a detailed description of the product feature set and capabilities for the first generation and expected second generation Smart Window Inserts™.

  • In 2021, the Company decided to vertically integrate the manufacturing of its electrokinetic film to eliminate dependency on third parties. The benefits expected are increased time to market, increased profit margins, and protection of its intellectual property.

  • The first-generation Smart Window Inserts™, using the 12-inch-wide film, will be manufactured in the Company’s Oregon facilities and are expected to be delivered Summer 2022.

  • In preparation for the production phase, Crown promoted Mr. Eddie Gordon to Vice President of Operations, where he will be in charge of leading the transition from research and development to manufacturing.

  • Initial installations are expected to be in office buildings located in Houston, Los Angeles, San Jose, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Austin.

  • On April 4th, the company received a third party Valuation report of its intellectual property. Crown’s IP valuation indicated a combined patent and trade secret fair market value (FMV) of $94.4 Million.

  • Mr. Joel Krutz, CFO, in reporting the Company financials, explained that a number of one-time events had driven an increase in the Q1 2022 operating expenses. Mr. Krutz also announced that recent organizational restructuring efforts would yield approximately $2.5 million in annualized savings.

Investors can access a copy of the Earnings Call Transcript and the filed Form 10-Q in the Company Website or by Clicking this link: Earnings Call and Form 10-Q for the First Quarter 2022

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com
Source: Crown Electrokinetics: www.crownek.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Citigroup Is Now a Warren Buffett Stock -- Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought in Q1

    As stocks were getting creamed in the first three months of the year, legendary investor Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) went on a shopping spree -- particularly in the financials sector. In Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F regulatory filing, which shows what stocks the conglomerate bought and sold in the first quarter, the company revealed that it had bought a stake in embattled megabank Citigroup (NYSE: C). Berkshire purchased 55.2 million shares, or roughly 2.8% of Citigroup's outstanding shares, for a total value of roughly $2.95 billion.

  • When Will Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Become Profitable?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nu Holdings Ltd.'s...

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • 10 Biggest Losers in Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest losers in Cathie Wood’s latest portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, history and stock selection, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers in Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio. Cathie Wood became a superstar money-manager in 2020, the very year stock markets […]

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy Now?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock has tumbled nearly 60% this year as investors fretted over the cloud-based communication platform company's decelerating growth, declining gross margins, and widening losses. Let's review Twilio's business model, its challenges, and valuations to decide. What does Twilio do?

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    To achieve this goal through the stock market, investors can purchase index funds, individual stocks, or a combination of the two. Because index funds track indexes like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100, they are widely diversified and move in smaller increments. Using a combination of these two methods can help investors meet their goal of becoming a millionaire by retirement.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Why Okta Stock Was Down 7% Today

    Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday, with the stock down by 8.3%, compared to a 0.4% decline in the S&P 500 and a 1.2% dip in the tech-focused Nasdaq index. The session's decline continued a trend for Okta and many of its peers in the cloud and software services niches. Okta's peer Palo Alto Networks will report its latest earnings results in just a few days, and there are concerns about weaker profits ahead for its business in an era of rising interest rates and a slowing economic expansion.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Over the past few years, with market multiples at or near all-time highs, it has been incredibly difficult to find quality businesses with strong dividend yields. In fact, over the last few decades, the S&P 500's average dividend yield has rarely gone above 3% (it's currently 1.37%). Here are two stocks to buy right now with dividend yields above 3%.