U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,608.75
    -16.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,073.00
    -117.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,150.00
    -87.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.70
    -7.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.86
    +3.62 (+3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.80
    +13.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4070
    +0.0070 (+0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3157
    +0.0059 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8630
    -1.0030 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,286.53
    -541.97 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.55
    +4.18 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.76
    +8.51 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Crown Electrokinetics Reports Stub Period Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRKN
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

Crown Electrokinetics Reports Stub Period Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Balance Sheets
Balance Sheets

Crown Electrokinetics Reports Stub Period Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Balance Sheets
Balance Sheets

Crown Electrokinetics Reports Stub Period Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

Balance Sheets
Balance Sheets

Los Angeles, California, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, will today report its financial results for the nine-month Stub Period ended December 31, 2021.

Doug Croxall, Crown, CEO, “In less than one year we have vertically integrated all manufacturing processes internally. This is quite an accomplishment and a departure from our original plan to have contract manufacturers produce our electrokinetic film. The growth of our talented team and the execution of our business plan now positions Crown for first product delivery in a matter of months. We look forward to delivering our generation 1.0 Smart Window Insert this summer.”

Crown Updates During and Subsequent to the nine-month Stub Period

The Company expects to have its new facilities in Oregon operational by the end of the second quarter 2022. The Salem facility will manage the assembly of the Inserts and the Research and Development lab in Corvallis, will continue to improve its defect-free film and run its initial production of electrokinetic film for first product launch in the Summer 2022.

Key product differentiators will include extremely low power consumption (solar-powered), faster tinting speed and the ability to retrofit existing windows.

On March 25th, the Company entered its third MSA (Master Supply Agreement) with another large REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), to install its Smart Window Inserts powered by DynamicTintTM in its office buildings. The MSA provides the terms and conditions under which purchase orders will be executed.

Financial Results for the nine-month Stub Period ended December 31, 2021, compared to the nine months ended December 2020

Net Loss: Net loss for the nine-month Stub period ended December 31, 2021, was $16.5 million which included $8.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. This Net loss was $3.6 million lower than the $20.1 million recorded during the nine months ended December 31, 2020, which included $16.5 million of non-cash compensation and financing expenses.

Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses were $16.9 million comprising $8.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4.5 million of payroll expense, $2.3 million in consulting and professional fees, and $1.5 million of operating overhead. Operating expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, were $14.1 million which included non-cash stock-based compensation of $11.0 million.

Other Income/Expenses: Other Income was $0.4 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2021. Other Expense was $6.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and was primarily due to interest incurred on convertible notes.

Cash Position: For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the Company deployed $8.6 million of cash for operations and $0.8 million for investing activities. As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $6.1 million. In March 2022 Crown executed a $10 million standby letter of credit.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO and Joel Krutz, CFO.

Event:

Crown Electrokinetics Earnings Conference Call for the nine-month Stub Period ended December 31, 2021,

Date:

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Live Call:

+ 1-877-451-6152 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0879 (International)

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533110&tp_key=e6bfa2f897

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through April 13, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13727498.

An archived version of the webcast will also be available on Crown’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.crownek.com/.

About Crown Electrokinetics
Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com
Source: Crown Electrokinetics: www.crownek.com






Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • BioNTech’s Earnings Top Estimates. It Plans a Buyback and Special Dividend.

    BioNTech says it plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion of stock over the next two years. It also will propose to pay a special dividend of €2 a share.

  • Adagio's stock jumps as company says it will seek authorization for COVID-19 antibody treatment

    Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. soared 53.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental COVID-19 monoclonal antibody worked as a treatment and for pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Adagio said it plans to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of this year. The drug, adintrevimab, was put into clinical trials before the emergence of the omicron variant, the company said; however, Adagio noted

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.

  • Tesla Announces Plans for a Stock Split. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

    When it comes to the ongoing, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), no company deserves more credit for kick-starting the current trend than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company's robust financial performance has paved the way for a surging stock price. Tesla shares have climbed roughly 74% over the past year.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sankaran Sees Ukraine-Russia Rally as a ‘Blip’

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran said a rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBi

  • Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce

    Sure, you might still see some mentions of a Nasdaq bear market here and there. Fintech stocks were hit especially hard in the big Nasdaq sell-off in recent months. Block's (NYSE: SQ) shares plunged nearly 70% from their peak at one point.

  • 'Mystifying' U.S. stock rally defies economic unease

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As a stunning rebound in U.S. stocks charges on, investors are questioning how long the surge can continue in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve, warnings of recession from the bond market and geopolitical uncertainty. The S&P 500 is up 11% since March 8, its biggest 15-day percentage gain since June 2020, led by many of the high-growth stocks that have been pummeled for much of the year. The move has come despite a broad range of concerns that rocked equities earlier this quarter, among them the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and a sharp rise in Treasury yields fueled by tightening monetary policy from the Fed.