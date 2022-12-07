U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,928.51
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,542.48
    -53.86 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,937.64
    -77.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,819.06
    +6.48 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.72
    -1.53 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.40 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    -0.0470 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7510
    -0.2090 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.06
    -199.82 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.66
    -7.37 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.21
    -4.18 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Crown Electrokinetics Urges Shareholders to Vote for Proposed Amendments at December 22, 2022 Shareholder Meeting

Crown Electrokinetics Corp.
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, reminds its shareholders to vote for the proposed amendments contained in its Form DEF 14A, filed with the SEC on November 25, 2022, in preparation for its December 22, 2022 shareholder meeting.

Each of the management proposals is an important element of Crown’s plan to maintain its listing on the The Nasdaq Capital Market and fund its future operations and development.

If your shares of the Company’s common stock are held in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to vote, you will need the control number which appears on your proxy card.

Crown highly recommends shareholders vote electronically or by phone. Please have your control number ready while voting. The control number is located on your proxy card. Below are convenient ways for most shareholders to vote:

  • Through the Internet, via a website established for that purpose that can be found at www.proxyvote.com and following the instructions

  • Via telephone by calling 888-596-1902

  • Dedicated Email: CRKN@allianceadvisors.com 


About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics Contact:

IR Email: info@crownek.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Airbnb stock drops on Morgan Stanley downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Morgan Stanley analyst’s Underweight rating on Airbnb stock.

  • 3 Fierce Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December

    As 2023 approaches, it marks the end of what can be called a turbulent year for the stock market. In a volatile market, it is smart to own stocks that have high growth prospects. Thanks to its rising top and bottom line, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have surged 46% so far this year.

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over First in December

    Despite the challenging economic environment, Global-e Online and Farfetch look positioned for a bright future.

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Knocked It Out of the Park Wednesday

    Stock markets prepared to continue their downward trend on Wednesday, as early morning moves in futures markets indicated further declines after two losing sessions on Monday and Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked poised to suffer the most significant declines, with futures contracts falling more than 1% in premarket trading. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose sharply after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company reported solid financial results late Tuesday, but the biggest pop came for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX).

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    Chipmaker Texas Instruments' dividend yield is roughly 2.8% today. What's interesting here is that Texas Instruments is going on a spending spree ($3.5 billion a year between 2022 and 2026) as it looks to build new chip factories. Basically, Texas Instruments wants to ensure that it has enough supply for the next industry upturn.

  • 3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December, According to OpenAI's Amazing New ChatBot

    The discussions ranged from economic theory to how to address major global problems to what Ben Franklin would think about the modern world if he time-traveled to the present. Here are the three best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December, according to OpenAI's amazing new chatbot. ChatGPT's first recommendation was Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Carvana stock tanks after Wedbush warns of bankruptcy risk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Wedbush analyst’s note downgrading Carvana stock to Underperform from Neutral.

  • Carvana Plunges as Apollo-Pimco Creditor Truce Creates Stock Doubts

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. plunged on Wednesday as Wall Street’s pessimism spread on its shares after the online car dealer’s largest creditors signed a deal to act together in negotiations with the company.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026World Economy Heads f

  • The Returns At PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) Aren't Growing

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...