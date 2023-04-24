CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Net sales in the first quarter were $2,974 million compared to $3,162 million in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting higher beverage can volumes in Americas Beverage, offset by lower volumes across most other businesses, the pass through of approximately $100 million in lower steel and aluminum costs and unfavorable foreign currency translation of $36 million.
Income from operations was $269 million in the first quarter compared to $344 million in the first quarter of 2022. Segment income in the first quarter of 2023 was $320 million compared to $383 million in the prior year first quarter as benefits from the contractual recovery of prior years' inflationary cost increases in European Beverage and cost reduction initiatives in Transit Packaging were offset by $60 million of year over year inventory impact of steel repricing in the Other segment and lower volumes.
Commenting on the quarter, Timothy J. Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Operating results for the Company during the first quarter exceeded our earlier estimates as better than anticipated results in European Beverage and Transit Packaging more than offset softer than expected overall volumes. The benefits from actions taken in 2022 to negotiate more comprehensive raw material and other inflationary pass-through provisions in European Beverage and a significant overhead reduction program initiated in Transit Packaging were clearly visible in the first quarter and will continue to yield benefits throughout the balance of the year.
"Volumes in Americas Beverage were up 6% during the quarter with North America up 4%, despite lighter than expected consumer promotional activity to date. On April 1st, the inflation-recovery mechanisms built into our North American beverage can contracts commenced, allowing us to begin to recover cost increases experienced during the past year.
"Our strategy from 2019 has been to responsibly deploy capital into our global beverage can operations to profitably expand production capacity in support of growing customer demand. As we near completion of the multi-year beverage can expansion program, we will remain keenly focused on supporting customers' needs from our global platform and will use expected increasing cash flow to pay down debt and return capital to shareholders. In the near term, consumer demand may continue to be impacted by inflationary pressures; however, we believe the beverage can remains the preferred package for new product launches with unmatched sustainability benefits."
Interest expense was $102 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $54 million in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting higher outstanding debt and higher interest rates.
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in the first quarter was $102 million compared to $216 million in the first quarter of 2022. Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.85 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.74 in 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.20 compared to $2.01 in 2022 and compared to the quarterly guidance range of $1.00 to $1.10.
In the first quarter of 2023, the Company received an $83 million distribution from its European tinplate equity interest, Eviosys, bringing cumulative distributions to $116 million since the Company sold the business in August 2021.
Outlook
We continue to expect full year improved operating results in global beverage as well as in Transit Packaging.
We affirm our previously issued guidance including adjusted annual EBITDA growth of 8-12% and 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.20 to $6.40, including a $1.20 per diluted share year over year impact from additional noncash pension and higher net interest expense. The Company expects the adjusted effective income tax rate to be between 24% and 25% and adjusted free cash flow to be approximately $500 million after $900 million in capital expenditures.
Second quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 which includes headwinds from higher interest and pension expense.
Non-GAAP Measures
Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net interest expense, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP measures). Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, cash flow, leverage ratio, net income, effective tax rates, diluted earnings per share or interest expense and interest income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies.
The Company views segment income as the principal measure of the performance of its operations and adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio as the principal measures of its liquidity. The Company considers all of these measures in the allocation of resources. Adjusted free cash flow has certain limitations, however, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. The Company believes that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the Company's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt repayments, share repurchases or dividends. The Company believes that adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful in evaluating the Company's operations as these measures are adjusted for items that affect comparability between periods. Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net interest expense, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations, Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets, as applicable, and reconciliations to segment income, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA can be found within this release. Reconciliations of estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter and full year of 2023 to estimated diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis are not provided in this release due to the unavailability of estimates of the following, the timing and magnitude of which the Company is unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts, which are excluded from estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share and could have a significant impact on earnings per share on a GAAP basis: gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring and other costs, asset impairment charges, asbestos-related charges, losses from early extinguishment of debt, pension settlement and curtailment charges, the tax and noncontrolling interest impact of the items above, and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters. We have not provided a reconciliation of the range of anticipated growth of projected adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including restructuring and other charges which are event-driven.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to continue to operate its plants, distribute its products, and maintain its supply chain; the future impact of currency translation; the continuation of performance and market trends in 2023, including consumer preference for beverage cans and increasing global beverage can demand; the future impact of inflation, including the potential for higher interest rates and energy prices and the Company's ability to recover raw material and other inflationary costs; future demand for food cans; the Company's ability to successfully complete its previously announced capacity expansion projects and begin production within expected timelines; and the impact of overhead reduction efforts in the Transit Packaging business, that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Supplemental Data follow.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net sales
$ 2,974
$ 3,162
Cost of products sold
2,411
2,547
Depreciation and amortization
123
115
Selling and administrative expense
160
157
Restructuring and other
11
(1)
Income from operations (1)
269
344
Other pension and postretirement
11
(4)
Foreign exchange
4
(10)
Earnings before interest and taxes
254
358
Interest expense
102
54
Interest income
(9)
(3)
Income from operations before income taxes
161
307
Provision for income taxes
42
78
Equity earnings
3
17
Net income
122
246
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
20
30
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings
$ 102
$ 216
Earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings
common shareholders:
Basic
$ 0.86
$ 1.75
Diluted
$ 0.85
$ 1.74
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
119,238,117
123,644,811
Diluted
119,643,244
124,430,160
Actual common shares outstanding at quarter end
120,101,710
123,362,113
(1)
Reconciliation from income from operations to segment income follows.
Consolidated Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)
Reconciliation from Income from Operations to Segment Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Income from operations
$
269
$
344
Intangibles amortization
40
40
Restructuring and other
11
(1)
Segment income
$
320
$
383
Segment Information
Net Sales
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Americas Beverage
$
1,261
$
1,226
European Beverage
479
510
Asia Pacific
338
413
Transit Packaging
564
657
Other (1)
332
356
Total net sales
$
2,974
$
3,162
Segment Income
Americas Beverage
$
178
$
164
European Beverage
45
53
Asia Pacific
36
53
Transit Packaging
78
61
Other (1)
27
94
Corporate and other unallocated items
(44)
(42)
Total segment income
$
320
$
383
(1)
Includes the Company's food can, aerosol can and closures businesses in North America, and beverage tooling and
Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)
Reconciliation from Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted
The following table reconciles reported net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company to adjusted
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net income/diluted earnings per share
attributable to Crown Holdings, as reported
$
102
$
0.85
$
216
$
1.74
Intangibles amortization (1)
40
0.33
40
0.32
Restructuring and other (2)
11
0.09
(1)
(0.01)
Income taxes (3)
(12)
(0.10)
(7)
(0.06)
Equity earnings (4)
3
0.03
2
0.02
Adjusted net income/diluted earnings
per share
$
144
$
1.20
$
250
$
2.01
Effective tax rate as reported
26.1 %
25.4 %
Adjusted effective tax rate
25.5 %
24.6 %
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP measures and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, diluted earnings per share and effective tax rates determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to evaluate the performance of the Company's ongoing business.
(1)
In the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded charges of $40 million ($31 million net of tax) for intangibles amortization arising from prior acquisitions.
(2)
In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net restructuring and other charges of $11 million ($9 million net of tax) primarily related to business reorganization activities in Europe. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net restructuring and other gains of $1 million ($2 million net of tax).
(3)
The Company recorded income tax benefits of $12 million and $7 million in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, primarily related to the items described above.
(4)
In the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded its proportional share of intangible amortization, net of tax, recorded by its equity method investment, Eviosys, in the line Equity earnings.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Condensed & Unaudited)
(in millions)
March 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
403
$
389
Receivables, net
1,957
2,170
Inventories
2,058
2,063
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
244
341
Current assets held for sale
99
Total current assets
4,662
5,062
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
4,339
4,483
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,704
4,083
Other non-current assets
707
802
Total assets
$
14,412
$
14,430
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
$
163
$
96
Current maturities of long-term debt
124
1,137
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,289
3,856
Current liabilities held for sale
17
Total current liabilities
3,576
5,106
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
7,046
5,654
Other non-current liabilities
1,308
1,410
Noncontrolling interests
452
440
Crown Holdings shareholders' equity
2,030
1,820
Total equity
2,482
2,260
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,412
$
14,430
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Condensed & Unaudited)
(in millions)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
122
$
246
Depreciation and amortization
123
115
Restructuring and other
11
(1)
Pension expense
15
8
Pension contributions
1
20
Stock-based compensation
11
10
Working capital changes and other (3)
(518)
(699)
Net cash used for operating activities (1)
(235)
(301)
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(233)
(117)
Acquisitions and divestitures
(18)
Eviosys distribution (3)
56
Other
16
18
Net cash used for investing activities
(161)
(117)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net change in debt
307
717
Dividends paid to shareholders
(29)
(27)
Common stock repurchased
(6)
(350)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(11)
(11)
Other, net
1
(8)
Net cash provided by financing activities
262
321
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3)
(36)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(137)
(133)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
639
593
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31 (2)
$
502
$
460
(1)
Adjusted free cash flow is defined by the Company as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and certain other items.
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents include $99 million and $71 million of restricted cash at March 31, 2023 and 2022.
(3)
Working capital changes and other includes $27 million of the total $83 million distribution from Eviosys.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net cash used for operating activities
$
(235)
$
(301)
U.K. pension settlement (4)
(1)
(24)
Interest included in investing activities (5)
13
13
Capital expenditures
(233)
(117)
Insurance receivable (6)
(23)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
(479)
$
(429)
(4)
In September 2021, the Company made a contribution of £196 million to its U.K. defined pension plan in advance of a full settlement of the plan's obligations in November 2021. The Company has been repaid £103 million of the contribution as of March 31, 2023 and expects to receive another £24 million as the plan sells its remaining illiquid assets.
(5)
Interest benefit of cross currency swaps included in investing activities.
(6)
Insurance proceeds received in the first quarter of 2023 related to the December 2021 tornado at the Bowling Green plant.
Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)
Impact of Foreign Currency Translation – Favorable/(Unfavorable) (1)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Net Sales
Segment
Americas Beverage
$
10
$
(1)
European Beverage
(21)
(1)
Asia Pacific
(6)
Transit Packaging
(17)
(2)
Corporate and other
(2)
(1)
$
(36)
$
(5)
(1)
The impact of foreign currency translation represents the difference between actual current year U.S. dollar results and
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio
Twelve Months
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Full Year 2022
March 31, 2023
Income from operations
$
269
$
344
$
1,336
$
1,261
Add:
Intangibles amortization
40
40
159
159
Restructuring and other
11
(1)
(52)
(40)
Segment income
320
383
1,443
1,380
Depreciation
83
75
301
309
Adjusted EBITDA
$
403
$
458
$
1,744
$
1,689
Total debt
$
6,977
$
7,333
Less cash
550
403
Net debt
$
6,427
$
6,930
Adjusted net leverage ratio
3.7x
4.1x
