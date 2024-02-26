Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

The board of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has announced that the dividend on 28th of March will be increased to $0.25, which will be 4.2% higher than last year's payment of $0.24 which covered the same period. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.2%.

Crown Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Crown Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 76.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Crown Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.3% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 2.7% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While growth may be thin on the ground, Crown Holdings could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Crown Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

