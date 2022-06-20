U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9280
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,517.18
    +1,076.06 (+5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +7.72 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.77
    +93.52 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Crown Laboratories, Inc.'s Focus on Science Leads to Intensified Focus on Aesthetics Innovation and Leadership Team Growth

·4 min read

New Role for Board of Directors and Leadership Team Member Joe Proctor and Promotion of Michael McKenna to General Manager and Executive VP, Aesthetics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown") is happy to announce that the company's commitment to Skin Science for Life has led to additional corporate growth, heightening the company's pursuit of superior innovation supported by a world-class Leadership Team.  Today, this endeavor is reflected by Joe Proctor and Michael McKenna stepping into new roles that will drive greater Aesthetics' performance and business unit growth.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)
Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)

Joe Proctor will transition from General Manager, Aesthetics into the Head of Innovation and Corporate Development for Crown Aesthetics. Joe is the founder of Crown Aesthetics and SkinPen and is an international award-winning entrepreneur and innovator. He launched Bellus Medical (Crown Aesthetics) in 2012 to help leading physician-directed practices around the world grow their businesses. His keen sense for innovative opportunities that enhance our science-backed aesthetic portfolio has set the stage for new products and assets to be added to our Aesthetics division next year and beyond.  Joe will remain on the Leadership Team and Board of Directors.

"I am looking forward to focusing my efforts to help Crown achieve its growth goals over the next several years," said Joe. "I am pleased to see Mike McKenna promoted into a new role within the organization. I am confident he will do a great job and am looking forward to watching the aesthetics division continue to flourish under his leadership."

As a result of Joe's transition, Crown is also happy to announce the promotion of Michael McKenna from Global VP of Aesthetic Sales to General Manager and Executive VP, Aesthetics. Mike will oversee all commercial operations for the Aesthetics division. Mike has been in various sales and leadership roles in dermatology and aesthetics for the past 25 years. He has been an executive sales leader with Crown Aesthetics since 2017, during which time sales have grown 372% and show no signs of slowing down.  Mike will hold a seat on the Leadership Team.

"I'm pleased to be taking on this new role in the company," said Mike. "Joe had a vision for this company and that was to lock arms with our accounts, provide best in class service and help them grow their business. We will continue to drive that vision by providing more science-based solutions and support to our loyal customers."

"We are proud of Crown's evolution and for the new opportunities that are arising daily for our employees," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "Joe is well respected in the industry and brings immediate credibility to the table.  Mike is a proven leader and a strategic thinker. He works collaboratively with others to achieve results, bringing people together to reach goals as a team."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.  
Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics  
Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems ProGen PRP™ Advantage and Eclipse PRP®, VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-laboratories-incs-focus-on-science-leads-to-intensified-focus-on-aesthetics-innovation-and-leadership-team-growth-301570619.html

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Zilingo’s Board to Weigh Options Including Liquidation or Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte’s board of directors is weighing options for the embattled Singapore startup after a financial adviser to the company said liquidation is the most viable solution and its co-founder presented an 11th-hour pitch for a management buyout.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the Ed

  • Atos CFO Lhopiteau to exit as company pursues planned split

    Lhopiteau will leave in the second half of this year, Atos said on Sunday, and will be succeeded by Nathalie Sénéchault, 49, currently deputy CFO. Atos announced the departure of Belmer on June 14 after what sources close to the matter told Reuters said had been a clash with the rest of the board over the fate of cybersecurity unit BDS, as he was willing to sell the business while the board wanted to retain it. Atos plans to spin off BDS and combine it with its services operations.

  • Deliveroo picks up Grimble as chief financial officer

    She replaces Adam Miller who will depart the company in September

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful

  • JPMorgan Strategists See Equity Stress Easing in Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff that saw US stocks sink into a bear market last week amid red-hot inflation data and a sharp Federal Reserve rate hike will likely ease in the second half, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar S

  • Volatility Hammerlocks Bonds as Data Seen Setting the Fed’s Path

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve proved it’s willing to rip up the playbook if the economic data warrants it. For investors, that means there will be no respite from the turbulence shaking the world’s biggest bond market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slo

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • US Mortgage Rates Near 6% on the Fed Rate Hike and Outlook

    Mortgage rates surged in response to the Fed, with the housing sector amid a rebalancing act. House price appreciation should slow further as a result.

  • Germany Steps Up Measures to Conserve Gas as Russia Slows Supply to Europe

    Germany will restart coal-fired power plants and offer incentives for companies to curb natural gas consumption, marking a new step in the economic war between Europe and Russia.

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapCelsi

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Labor Shortage Stymies Construction Work as $1 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Kicks In

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.

  • Bitcoin Sees Resistance at $21K as Investors Record Losses of Over $7B: Glassnode

    On-chain data shows investors exited positions acquired at much higher prices over the past three-day period.

  • Long Dollar Trade Is Still the One to Chase: Lin

    Max Lin, Asia FX and rates strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the dollar, U.S. interest rates and his outlook for emerging market currencies. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • ECB won't solve profound debt issues: Rehn

    The European Central Bank should limit the rise in borrowing costs of more indebted euro zone members but will not solve their debt issues or let budget concerns dictate monetary policy, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Saturday. In an emergency meeting this week, the ECB decided to direct bond reinvestment to help nations on the bloc's southern rim, and to devise a new instrument to contain divergence in borrowing costs. But ECB action will only go as far as preventing "unwarranted" market moves and will not help countries in case of profound debt issues, Rehn, Finland's central bank chief, said at an event organized by the Dallas Federal Reserve.

  • High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check. Canada's consumer price index data for May, due on Wednesday, which will include new basket weights that are unlikely to have a major impact, is expected to show inflation climbing above April's three-decade-high of 6.8%. What central banks dread is a situation in which price increases become self-fulfilling - expectations for higher prices cause people to raise wage demands and accelerate purchases, driving further price increases.

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost ab

  • Waller Backs 75 Basis-Point July Hike, Says Fed Is ‘All In’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support anot