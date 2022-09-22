U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    +0.67 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.20
    +4.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1255
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3700
    -1.6660 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.78
    +287.93 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.38
    +14.86 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Crown Laboratories, Inc. to Present at William Blair's Private Equity Conference on September 28 - 29, 2022

0
·1 min read

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, today announced that Jeff Bedard, President and CEO, and Nadeem Moiz, CFO and COO, will attend William Blair's Private Equity Conference on September 28-29, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Management will be available throughout the two-day conference for one-on-one meetings to provide an overview on the company and its strategic outlook.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)
Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)

About the William Blair Private Equity Conference

In its 25th year, the William Blair PE Conference is a dynamic event that connects leading private equity investors with exceptional growth companies across a broad range of industry sectors. For more information, email privateequityconference@williamblair.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-laboratories-inc-to-present-at-william-blairs-private-equity-conference-on-september-28---29-2022-301631573.html

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

    Shares of online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) tumbled this morning just one day after the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by an additional 75 basis points. Carvana investors are likely worried that the Fed is pushing the economy closer to a recession and worry that an economic slowdown will hurt the company's business. As a result, Carvana's share price plunged 10.1% as of 1:14 p.m. ET.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks Poised for Epic Comebacks

    Berkshire Hathaway holdings RH and Snowflake have been crushed under the weight of the 2022 bear market.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Down Today

    Investors waiting for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) to report a quarter with breakout growth are likely in for a longer wait, according to a Wall Street analyst. Given the uncertain economic environment, it appears fewer investors are willing to continue to wait. Shares of Palantir were down more than 5% on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street continues to shy away from more speculative growth stocks.

  • FedEx stock boosted by cost savings plans amid a second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports on FedEx's earnings report that cites its cost savings outlook for 2023.

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Affirm, and SoFi Are Slumping Today

    Shares of several payments and fintech stocks struggled to shake off a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting yesterday, in which the Fed delivered another big rate hike. Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded nearly 1.5% lower in the final hour of trading today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 6% lower, and shares of digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were down nearly 5%.

  • General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

    Near-term storm clouds are gathering, but the stock looks like an excellent value for investors willing to ride out the volatility.