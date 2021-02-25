Crown Point Announces Reserve Information for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

U.S. markets closed

Crown Point Energy Inc.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX-V: CWV: Crown Point Energy Inc. (“Crown Point”, the “Company”, "we" or "our") today announced certain reserve information for the year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar figures are expressed in United States dollars ("USD" or "US$") unless otherwise stated, and "MMUS$" means millions of USD.

McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”), an independent qualified reserves evaluator, evaluated the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to all of Crown Point’s properties as at December 31, 2020 based on forecast prices and costs and in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook"). McDaniel’s evaluation report (the "McDaniel Report") also presents the estimated net present value of future net revenue associated with Crown Point's reserves. A summary of Crown Point’s crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves, as evaluated by McDaniel, and the associated net present value of future net revenue associated therewith as at December 31, 2020 is presented below.

The following table presents, in the aggregate, the Company's gross and net proved and probable reserves, estimated using forecast prices and costs, by product type and by barrel of oil equivalent, as of December 31, 2020.

SUMMARY OF RESERVES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020
(Forecast Prices & Costs)

Light and Medium Crude Oil

Conventional Natural Gas

Natural Gas Liquids

Total Reserves

(Mbbl)

(MMcf)

(Mbbl)

MBOE

Reserves Category(2)

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Proved:

Developed Producing

682

576

6,021

5,081

6

5

1,692

1,427

Developed Non-Producing

20

17

418

352

0

0

90

76

Undeveloped

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Proved

702

593

6,438

5,433

6

5

1,782

1,504

Total Probable

327

276

824

696

1

1

465

392

Total Proved plus Probable

1,029

868

7,263

6,129

7

6

2,247

1,896

The following table discloses, in the aggregate, the net present value of the Company's future net revenue attributable to the reserves categories in the table above, estimated using forecast prices and costs, before deducting future income tax expenses, and calculated without discount and using discount rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20%.

SUMMARY OF NET PRESENT VALUE OF FUTURE NET REVENUE
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020
(Forecast Prices & Costs)

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue Before Income Taxes(1)

Discounted at (%/year)

Reserves Category(2)

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

MMUS$

MMUS$

MMUS$

MMUS$

MMUS$

Proved:

Developed Producing

6.8

6.6

6.3

6.0

5.8

Developed Non-Producing

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.3

Undeveloped

-

-

-

-

-

Total Proved

7.4

7.0

6.7

6.4

6.1

Total Probable

9.5

8.2

7.2

6.4

5.7

Total Proved plus Probable

16.9

15.3

13.9

12.8

11.8


(1)

The estimated net present values of future net revenues disclosed do not represent fair market value.

(2)

The definitions of the various categories of reserves are those set out in NI 51-101 and the COGE Handbook.

The Company's proved plus probable ("2P") reserves (gross) as at December 31, 2020, as evaluated by McDaniel, were 2,247 MBOE compared to 4,081 MBOE as at December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of approximately 45%. The decrease is attributable to: a significant reduction in gas prices in the domestic market in Argentina; the downward revision of the long term oil price outlook; a downward revision of San Martin oil reserves due to the (previously reported) onset of water production and increasing water cut in the San Martin x-1001 oil well commencing in late January 2020; and the absence of a drilling campaign to replace 2020 oil and gas production.

The estimated before tax net present value of the Company's 2P reserves as at December 31, 2020 (discounted at 10%) was $13.9 million, compared with $71.2 million as at December 31, 2019. The significant decrease in the before tax net present value is attributable to: the significant reduction in gas prices in the domestic market in Argentina; the downward revision of the long term oil price outlook; and the depletion of the Company's reserves due to production, coupled with the downward revision of the San Martin oil reserves.

Approximately 45% of the Company's before tax net present value of 2P reserves (discounted at 10%) is categorized as "developed producing" and the before tax net present value of future net revenues associated with the Company's total proved reserves (discounted at 10%) represents approximately 48% of the Company's before tax net present value of future net revenues associated with all of the Company's 2P reserves. Crude oil accounts for approximately 46% of the Company's 2P reserves (gross) as at December 31, 2020 compared with approximately 69% as at December 31, 2019, whereas natural gas accounts for approximately 54% of the Company's 2P reserves (gross) as at December 31, 2020 compared with 31% as at December 31, 2019.

The following table sets forth, for each product type, the pricing assumptions used by McDaniel in estimating the reserves data disclosed herein as at December 31, 2020.

SUMMARY OF PRICING AND INFLATION RATE ASSUMPTIONS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Forecast Prices & Costs)

Year

Brent Crude
Oil Price(1)
US$/bbl

TDF Crude
Oil Price(1)
US$/bbl

TDF NGL
Price
US$/bbl

TDF(2)
Natural
Gas Price
US$/Mcf

Inflation
Rate(3)
% / Year

2021

49.50

41.50

20.00

1.64

2.00

2022

53.55

45.55

20.40

1.72

2.00

2023

54.62

46.62

20.81

1.81

2.00

2024

55.71

47.71

21.22

1.90

2.00

2025

56.83

48.83

21.65

1.99

2.00

2026(4)

57.96

49.96

22.08

2.09

2.00


(1)

Forecast pricing for Tierra del Fuego ("TDF") crude oil is based on the forecast Brent crude oil benchmark reference pricing published by McDaniel, less a discount of US$8.00 per bbl.

(2)

Natural gas production from the TDF concessions is sold to consumers in TDF as well as to mainland Argentina, all of which receive different prices as set by sales agreements from time to time. These forecast prices represent a blend of such prices.

(3)

Inflation rates used for forecasting costs.

(4)

The TDF concessions expire in August 2026 unless extended by agreement with the Province of Tierra del Fuego.

Further details of the evaluation of the Company’s reserves as at December 31, 2020 will be contained in the Company’s NI 51-101 filings for the year ended December 31, 2020, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities in due course and will be made available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.crownpointenergy.com.

About Crown Point

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. IS AN INTERNATIONAL OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY HEADQUARTERED IN CALGARY, CANADA, INCORPORATED IN CANADA, TRADING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE AND WITH OPERATIONS IN ARGENTINA. CROWN POINT HAS A STRATEGY THAT FOCUSES ON ESTABLISHING A PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCING PROPERTIES, PLUS PRODUCTION ENHANCEMENT AND EXPLORATION OPPORTUNITIES TO PROVIDE A BASIS FOR FUTURE GROWTH.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 Mcf) to one barrel (1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil in Argentina as compared to the current price of natural gas in Argentina is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

"MBOE" means thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. “Mcf” means thousand cubic feet. “MMcf” means million cubic feet. "bbl" means barrel. "Mbbl" means thousands of barrels. "NGL" means natural gas liquids.

The reserves estimates contained in this news release represent our gross and net reserves as at December 31, 2020. Gross reserves are defined under NI 51-101 as our working interest (operating or non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any of our royalty interests. Net reserves are defined under NI 51-101 as our working interest (operating or non-operating) share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus our royalty interests in reserves. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future net revenues presented in the tables above represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserves estimates of our crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

All future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices arising from the anticipated development and production of our reserves, net of the associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs and are stated prior to provision for interest and general and administrative expenses. Future net revenues have been presented on a before tax basis.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document is considered forward-looking information, and necessarily involves risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Crown Point’s control. In addition, information relating to reserves is deemed to be forward-looking information, as it involves the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be economically produced in the future. Such risks include but are not limited to: the risks that COVID-19 poses to the oil and gas industry generally and our business in particular, including the risk that the demand for, and therefore the price of, hydrocarbons remains depressed and/or volatile for a significant period of time, the risk that our staff and/or the staff of third parties on whom we rely to carry out our operations are unable to perform their duties such that we are unable to continue our operations in part or in whole, the risk that we are unable to obtain supplies and other equipment that we need for our operations due to delays or failures in supply chains, and the risk that the infrastructure on which we rely to produce, transport and sell the hydrocarbons we produce suffer intermittent outages or cease to operate at all, all of which could adversely impact our ability to operate profitably or at all; risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, including the risk that the infrastructure on which we rely to produce, transport and sell our products breaks down and requires parts that are not readily available or repairs that cannot be made on a timely basis, and which impair our ability to operate and/or sell our products; risks associated with operating in Argentina, including risks of changing government regulations (including the adoption of, amendments to, or the cancellation of government incentive programs or other laws and regulations relating to commodity prices, taxation, currency controls and export restrictions, in each case that may adversely impact Crown Point), risks that new government initiatives will not have the consequences the Company believes (including the benefits to be derived therefrom), expropriation/nationalization of assets, price controls on commodity prices, inability to enforce contracts in certain circumstances, the potential for a hyperinflationary economic environment, the imposition of currency controls, risks associated with a default on Argentine government debt, and other economic and political risks; volatility of commodity prices; currency fluctuations; imprecision of reserve estimates; environmental risks; competition from other producers; inability to retain drilling services; incorrect assessment of value of acquisitions and failure to realize the benefits therefrom; delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; stock market volatility; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the need to shut-in, flare and/or curtail production as a result of a lack of infrastructure and/or damage to existing infrastructure; and economic or industry condition changes. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Crown Point will derive therefrom. With respect to forward-looking information contained herein, the Company has made assumptions regarding: the impact that COVID-19 will have on our operations and the length of time that such impact will persist; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in Argentina; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of the Company to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the costs of obtaining equipment and personnel to complete the Company’s capital expenditure program; the ability of the operator of the projects which the Company has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of the Company to obtain financing on acceptable terms when and if needed; the ability of the Company to service its debt repayments when required; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration activities; the timing and costs of pipeline, storage, transportation and facility repair, construction and expansion and the ability of the Company to secure adequate product transportation; future oil and natural gas prices; costs of operational activities in Argentina; currency, exchange and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, commodity price controls, currency controls, import/export matters, taxes and environmental matters in Argentina; and the ability of the Company to successfully market its oil and natural gas products. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crown Point are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual information form, and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this document are made as of the date of this document, and Crown Point does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CONTACT: For inquiries please contact: Brian Moss President & CEO Ph: (403) 232-1150 Crown Point Energy Inc. bmoss@crownpointenergy.com Marisa Tormakh Vice-President, Finance & CFO Ph: (403) 232-1150 Crown Point Energy Inc. mtormakh@crownpointenergy.com


