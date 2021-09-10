U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Crown Products and Services Relaunches as ‘Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies’

Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies
·1 min read

GILLETTE, Wyo., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Products and Services, a leading provider of chemical solutions that reduce fuel costs and emissions for mining operations, has relaunched as Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies. The company has also unveiled a new logo and website, www.Crown-CRT.com.

“The name change is designed to better reflect Crown’s core mission,” says CEO Doug Simmons. “For over 30 years, we have helped mining companies improve the efficiency of their operations and reduce their carbon footprint. As ESG objectives become more critical to mining operations nationwide, we want customers to understand that we can help them achieve their goals in this area.”

Simmons noted that, in addition to the company’s industry-leading fuel catalyst, which reduces fuel consumption in diesel-powered equipment by an average of 8%, Crown offers a full suite of water treatment, dust control, and car topper solutions for both surface and underground mining environments.

Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies will be exhibiting September 13-15 at MINExpo International 2021, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees should stop by Booth # 25541-S to learn more about how Crown can help improve the efficiency and safety of mining operations.

# # #

Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies brings innovative solutions that help reduce the cost of mining operations and ensure their compliance with environmental regulations. Crown provides application-specific chemistries and automated application systems for fuel and emissions reduction, dust mitigation, and freeze conditioning.

CONTACT: Doug Simmons Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies (704) 604-6341 dsimmons@Crown-CRT.com


