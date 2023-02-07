U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.00
    +52.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,156.69
    +265.67 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,113.79
    +226.34 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.61
    +14.89 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    +0.45 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2049
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0760
    -1.5310 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,247.36
    +373.22 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +8.61 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Crown PropTech Acquisitions Announces Adjournment of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders until February 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time

Crown PropTech Acquisitions
·5 min read
Crown PropTech Acquisitions
Crown PropTech Acquisitions

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown PropTech Acquisitions (the “Company”) (NYSE:CPTK) announced today that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”). The Extraordinary General Meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time (the “Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting”).

The Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, located at 51 West 52nd Street, New York, New York 10019 and virtually via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CPTK2023SM. The record date remains the close of business, Eastern Time, on January 17, 2023.

At the Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to amend and restate the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from February 11, 2023 to February 11, 2024 (the “Extension Proposal”). The Extension Proposal is described in detail in the definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) related to the Extraordinary General Meeting filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 25, 2023.

Shareholders may withdraw redemptions with the Company’s consent at any time until the vote is taken with respect to the Extension Proposal. Shareholders may request to reverse their redemption by contacting the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attn: Mark Zimkind (e-mail: mzimkind@continentalstock.com).

Shareholders who have already voted and do not wish to change their vote do not need to vote again. If you have any questions or need any assistance voting, please contact our proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC by email at CPTK.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or phone at (800) 662-5200.

About Crown PropTech Acquisitions

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to concentrate on businesses that provide technological innovation to the broader real estate ecosystem. This includes a focus on businesses that provide technological solutions that make the built environment more accessible, connected, dynamic, efficient, experiential and sustainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and initial public offering prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Additional Information

The Company has filed with the SEC the Proxy Statement in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting to consider and vote upon the Extension Proposal and other matters and, beginning on or about January 25, 2023, mailed the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the January 17, 2023 record date for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Company’s shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Proxy Statement and any other relevant documents that have been or will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Company’s solicitation of proxies for the Extraordinary General Meeting because these documents contain important information about the Company, the Extension Proposal and related matters. Shareholders may also obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement, as well as other relevant documents that have been or will be filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Crown PropTech Acquisitions, 28 West 25th Street, Floor 6, New York, NY 10010, (212) 563-6400.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Extension Proposal and related matters. Information regarding the Company’s directors and executive officers is available in the Proxy Statement for the Extraordinary General Meeting. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests are contained in the Proxy Statement.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group
Ralf Esper
(949) 574-3860
ralf@gatewayir.com

Proxy Solicitor Contact:
Morrow Sodali LLC
(800) 662-5200
Banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400
CPTK.info@investor.morrowsodali.com


Recommended Stories

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Evercore ISI issues bullish note on Uber stock

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down an Evercore ISI analyst’s bullish note on Uber stock.

  • Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Dividend Up

    Cincinnati Financial's (CINF) fourth-quarter results benefit from improved earned premiums and investment income, partly offset by poor underwriting results and deteriorated combined ratio.

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Pfizer (PFE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Fed commentary could be the next catalyst for Nasdaq, tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • Enphase stock rallies 8% after Q4 earnings blow past expectations, guidance

    Enphase Energy Inc. stock jumps more than 8% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of inverters for solar-power systems reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street views and upped its guidance for the current quarter.

  • Should You Worry About the Slowdown at Amazon's Cloud Business?

    It's added to Amazon's overall costs -- from transporting goods to running warehouses. The bright spot always has been Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). First, let's talk about how AWS generally fits into the Amazon earnings picture.

  • OneMain (OMF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    While the top- and bottom-line numbers for OneMain (OMF) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Plunged Today

    Several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) stocks were sliding Tuesday morning as investors balance increasing competition against growth initiatives. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) all sank between about 7% and 8% in early trading. Rivian confirmed it was expanding its product line to include electric bikes, reports Bloomberg.

  • Phillips 66 (PSX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Phillips 66 (PSX). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Google Bard AI vs. Microsoft ChatGPT-Which is the Better AI Stock to Buy?

    Google's parent company Alphabet just dropped a bombshell announcement with Bard AI, a direct competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.