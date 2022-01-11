U.S. markets close in 1 minute

Crown Sterling Announces Launch of its Native App & Wallet

2 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC announces launch of its native wallet and secure messaging application to the public today. The desktop application, available on both Windows® and Mac®, supports the storage and transfer of the utility token, Crown Sovereign (CSOV). The app can be downloaded here.

Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility token

Crown Sterling Limited LLC announces launch of its native wallet and secure messaging application to the public today.

The app allows CSOV holders to store their tokens, make transfers in and out of the wallet, and access private token sale unlocking details. Token holders can also utilize the mail feature of the app to send encrypted messages and digital assets using the company's proprietary cryptographic protocol, CrownEncrypt™.

"We are pleased to release the app for the wallet, our iOS mobile app is coming soon, with an Android version shortly thereafter. We are excited about our utility token, its capabilities in the app, and most importantly our roadmap of future products," stated CEO, Robert E. Grant. The Crown Sterling roadmap aims to launch an NFT collectibles feature, make enhancements to secure messaging and blockchain state transition function cryptography, as well as novel data compression technologies during 2022 and 2023. The Crown Sovereign (CSOV), a quantum-resistant utility token, enables users to participate in the secure transmission of their data with each transaction on the Crown Sterling app.

CSOV was listed on the FMFW and HitBTC exchanges in October and December of 2021. The CSOV token is backed by a quantum-resistant blockchain security protocol, developed exclusively by Crown Sterling. CSOV has been successfully engineered to be the first blockchain utility for One-Time Pad encryption, enabling secure communication, data protection and control.

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC

Crown Sterling is a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies, and is the first to implement quantum-resistant, One-Time Pad encryption as an option for a blockchain's state transition function, which is the process flow of transactions on a network. The Crown Sovereign (CSOV), a quantum-resistant utility token, enables users to participate in the broad range of product offerings, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, as well as other future compression technologies. Crown Sterling looks forward to becoming the leading platform for data and digital asset management. For more information, please visit https://www.crownsterling.io/.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-sterling-announces-launch-of-its-native-app--wallet-301458761.html

SOURCE Crown Sterling

