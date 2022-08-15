U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.25
    -27.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,512.00
    -206.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,518.25
    -59.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.50
    -16.40 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.43
    -4.66 (-5.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -21.80 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.64 (-3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    -0.0047 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7930
    -0.0560 (-1.97%)
     

  • Vix

    21.11
    +0.91 (+4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6840
    -0.7960 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,090.11
    -427.25 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.70
    +0.42 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.50
    -32.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Crown Sterling Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

·2 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC, leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum-resistant encryption and compression technologies, announced Jeremy Monroe has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Monroe joins the team with over 25 years of diverse experience across video game and virtual world publishing, content creation, predictive analytics, blockchain, and top-tier international consulting. He has an outstanding track record of building high-performing teams and growing revenue while working with large and small companies in marketing, strategy, business development, CRM, community development, and operations.

"We are very pleased to have an executive with such a strong track record of success within the tech industry join our ranks as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Crown Sterling Founder and CEO Robert Edward Grant.

"I'm truly humbled to be joining such a formidable and grounded team of scientists, creatives, and technologists with a grand vision to change the lives of everyday human beings at such fundamental and essential levels through Personal Data Sovereignty. I'm honored to help bring this team and its revolutionary encryption, compression, and quantum-resistant products and frameworks to market,  shifting the current paradigm away from data monopolies by Big Tech. Decentralized Personal Data Sovereignty is a protected right for its creator, and it's our future," shared Mr. Monroe.

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC

As a leader in Data Sovereignty and quantum-resistant encryption, Crown Sterling's mission is to transform an era of unregulated data consolidation, monopolization, and monetization by Big Tech and empower individuals to claim, protect, and control their data.

Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility token enables users to access the novel product suite, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, end-to-end encrypted messaging, and other future data compression technologies. With the CSOV token and ecosystem, users can also encrypt personal data, including geolocation and browsing history, and convert that data into NFTs with the option to monetize it on exchanges. Crown Sterling Chain is the world's first Layer-1 blockchain to implement One-Time Pad's quantum-resistant cryptography and empowers a self-sovereign ecosystem. The team will also launch a chain agnostic Layer-2 Security Oracle, providing post-quantum technology for web 3.0.

As data has surpassed oil as the most valuable asset in the modern world, Crown Sterling looks forward to ushering in a new paradigm of Personal Data Sovereignty. Join the community on Telegram.

 

SOURCE Crown Sterling

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, ByteDance Share Details of Prized Algorithms With Beijing for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. have shared details of their prized algorithms with Beijing for the first time, an unprecedented move aimed at curbing data abuse that may end up compromising closely guarded corporate secrets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets

  • The Investor’s Definitive Guide to Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake (Abridged)

    Ethereum is moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake soon. In this guide, we first defend PoW (in the context of Bitcoin); second, defend PoS (in the context of Ethereum); and third, outline (some of) the trade-offs.

  • Why Twitter anons are sending crypto to celebrities

    If someone forwarded you this message, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. Tornado Cash has been the talk of the town this week in crypto circles. The U.S. government's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), a watchdog within the Treasury, leveled sanctions against the cryptocurrency mixer for its role in helping facilitate money laundering.

  • Inaccurate maps are delaying the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s broadband funding

    Nearly nine months after Congress passed President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, the federal government has yet to allocate any of the $42.5 billion in funding the legislation set aside for expanding broadband service in underserved communities.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan Aft

  • Institutional Investors Are Increasingly Using Crypto Options Trading to Hedge Their Bets in Bear Market

    Options trading volume has risen on crypto exchanges, and even miners are using options strategies to muddle through the current, uncertain environment.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Revolut Receives Nod From Cyprus Regulator to Offer Crypto Services

    European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

  • Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High

    Utilities ETF IDU has hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

  • Market Rebound Draws Wary Eye From Some Investors

    The Federal Reserve isn’t done raising interest rates, leaving richly valued parts of the market vulnerable. With inflation remaining near multiyear highs, some investors worry parts of the market are in for another punishing selloff.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Explainer-How China manages refined fuel exports

    China's refined fuel exports are likely to sink in 2022 to the lowest in seven years as the country seeks to maintain ample domestic supplies while refinery output posts a rare decline. Regional rivals like India and South Korea are the probable primary beneficiaries of China's export cuts, which allow them to step up to fill shortages in Europe and elsewhere after the Ukraine crisis strained global fuel markets. Beijing manages exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel under a quota system, issuing several batches of allocations over a year and viewing product shipments to global markets as a tool to manage domestic supply and demand balances.

  • Anshu Jain, former Deutsche Bank CEO in its trading heyday, dies at 59

    Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president and former CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, died Saturday five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer.

  • China Stocks With US Listings Slump as NYSE Exit Gathers Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s state-owned enterprises that plan to delist from US stock exchanges slid on Monday, as investors expected more firms to follow suit amid an auditing spat between the two nations. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates Chi

  • Average U.S. gas price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

    The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

  • Billionaire Behind Big Nickel Short Plans to Sell Steel Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda, is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp. as part of a strategic review, according to people familiar with the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat

  • Wall Street, Like the Climate Bill, Bets on Both Green Energy and Fossil Fuels

    Many investors have continued backing oil-and-gas companies, predicting they will make money for years to come and will control emerging energy technologies.

  • China Stocks With US Listings Slump as NYSE Exit Gathers Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s state-owned enterprises that plan to delist from US stock exchanges slid on Monday, as investors expected more firms to follow suit amid an auditing spat between the two nations. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates Chi

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.

  • TUSD Receives Endorsement from Data Analysis Firm CryptoQuant

    TUSD has been endorsed by CryptoQuant, a data analysis firm for cryptocurrencies, ranking in the top eight in the stablecoin efficacy report published July 21.