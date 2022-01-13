U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,728.50
    +12.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,288.00
    +128.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,946.50
    +59.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.20
    +7.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.37
    -0.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1478
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0070 (+0.41%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    -0.63 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    -0.4660 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,964.98
    +197.41 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.73
    +37.40 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.85
    +11.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 230,000 Americans filed new claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Crozdesk Recognized Creatio as One of the Top 3 Business Process Management Solutions of 2021

·2 min read

Creatio earns one of the highest scores in the best 20 products software awards 2021 as determined by the Crozscore ranking algorithm

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has ranked 3rd in the Top 20 Software Products Of 2021 — Business Process Management by Crozdesk. According to the organizer, the winners are "determined by the unbiased, category-specific Crozscore ranking methodology."

Crozdesk is a service that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning ranking algorithms to rate platforms. The award recognizes the most significant companies in the market landscape, featuring those in the respective Crozdesk Market Radar. Creatio's offering has been recognized as a Champion in the Crozdesk Business Process Management (BPM) Market Radar. The software in the Champion segment offers well-rounded, strong and popular solutions with substantial market share. The Business Process Management (BPM) Software award lists the user satisfaction scores of each product, the market presence scores of each vendor, and the buzz score.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Millions of workflows are launched on its platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for their clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports, and is highly rated by users alike.

Test-drive Creatio's award-winning products for free >>>

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
327511@email4pr.com
+1 617 765 7997

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crozdesk-recognized-creatio-as-one-of-the-top-3-business-process-management-solutions-of-2021-301459791.html

SOURCE Creatio

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • Jeld-Wen to add hundreds to local workforce with new Statesville manufacturing facility

    The facility is over 100,000 square feet and was announced last year. It is expected to employ 235 people within five years.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Factory staffs at Generac, Church Metal Spinning among those slammed by Omicron: WSJ

    American manufacturers that successfully navigated the challenges of keeping factory workforces intact during the pandemic have been hit hard by the Omicron variant — and two examples are Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems and Church Metal Spinning Co. of Milwaukee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Blackstone Tells U.S. Staff to Get Boosters or Stay Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining Wall Street firms stepping up pressure on their workforces in recent days to get jabs and take more tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additio

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Three stocks with massive upside potential are Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Each has both explosive growth and exciting 2022 prospects. Crowdstrike's mission is simple: "to stop breaches."

  • Here's What We Like About Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lowe's...

  • Rolls-Royce CEO on making EVs: 'We'd never compromise'

    “It needs to be a true, perfect Rolls-Royce, and then number two comes electrification,” Müller-Ötvös says about the Spectre EV. “We'd never compromise the experience of what a Rolls-Royce stands for, just for the pure sake that we have a different drivetrain."

  • Top 22 Packaging Companies in USA

    In this article, we will share with you the list of the top 22 packaging companies in USA. You can skip our detailed analysis of the USA’s packaging industry, and go directly to the Top 5 Packaging Companies in USA. The packaging industry has seen massive growth following a shift in consumer behavior around the […]

  • Euro Gas Fluctuates

    Dozens of vessels are on their way to Europe, filled with liquid natural gas to help stabilize the market. Alix Steel and Guy Johnson talked with Leslie Palti-Guzman, Gas Vista Founder and President, on the gas market on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close."

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • VW sales hit 10-year low in 2021, BMW races ahead

    Volkswagen Group posted its lowest sales figures in 10 years in 2021 at 8.9 million deliveries, the carmaker said on Wednesday, and it said it expected supply chain conditions to remain volatile in the first half of this year. The Volkswagen brand saw an 8.1% drop in sales to just under 4.9 million units, with the biggest fall in China at 14.8%, although battery-electric vehicle sales in the country quadrupled. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.