U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.00
    -8.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,107.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,068.75
    -28.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.70
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    -0.97 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.54
    +2.31 (+10.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7600
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,125.85
    -564.87 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.25
    -18.02 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,887.08
    -90.67 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

CRT 2023 selects Syntach Cardiac Support System for Best Innovation Competition

·4 min read

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Syntach AB ("Syntach") is pleased to announce that the Company's Syntach Cardiac Support system (Syntach CS) has been selected for an oral presentation in the Best Innovation Competition to be held during the CRT 2023 annual meeting taking place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington DC, February 25 - 28, 2023. The Syntach technology also qualifies for the CRT 2023 Top Innovation Award. The winner announcement will be made at the FDA Town Hall Luncheon on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Syntach AB)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Syntach AB)

Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) is a leading educational forum on new cardiovascular technology and procedures for physicians and health-care professionals. CRT provides a forum for exemplary education for interventional cardiologists, general cardiologists, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, catheterization laboratory managers, nurses and technologists, scientists, and those with an interest in cardiovascular medicine. To join interventional and endovascular specialists at CRT 2023, email info@crtmeeting.org.

Over 64 million people suffer from heart failure, one of the most common causes of death globally. Syntach's Cardiac Support System is a novel device and treatment method designed to enhance the natural movement designed to restore the heart's natural pump by acting on the motion of the mitral valve plane during the cardiac cycle, making each heartbeat more effective. This technology does not require open heart surgery and is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with available assist devices.

Monica Tocchi, MD, PhD, and the CEO and Founder of Meditrial USA Inc (Meditrial) will present Syntach's novel Cardiac Support System in a talk titled "Minimally Invasive Fully Implantable Cardiac Support Technology To Restore Cardiac Function In Heart Failure Patients". during the Innovations HUB:

  • CRT's Best Innovation Competition session on Monday, February 27th, 2023, at 4:11 PM CET

Syntach and Meditrial recently announced a partnership to support the development of clinical and regulatory strategies for Syntach's innovative minimally invasive cardiac support system.

"We are thrilled to be working with Syntach on this groundbreaking technology," said Dr. Monica Tocchi, cardiologist, and CEO of Meditrial. "Syntach CS is based on recent research and new insights into the importance of mitral valve plane displacement, which accounts for 60% of left ventricular stroke volume. Independent studies have shown correlations of this maker of cardiac dysfunction with reduced survival and major adverse cardiac events in patients with heart failure. Excellent preclinical results have been obtained in animal models of heart failure by restoring the natural motion of the mitral plane. Clinical trials are planned to demonstrate that this device has the potential to enhance cardiac functionality and improve clinical outcomes."

"We are excited that Syntach CS will be featured in this year's Best Innovation Competition," said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of Syntach. " The annual CRT meeting features focused educational and training sessions that discuss new trial data, explore evidence-based research, and feature the most up-to-date techniques that can be directly applied to clinical and academic practices. This is the first time Syntach CS will be presented during a major congress, and I appreciate the recognition of our innovative therapeutic approach to address a critical unmet need for patients suffering from heart failure."

Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg (CEO, Syntach) and Kristian Solem (VP Clinical Affairs & IP, Syntach) will be attending the CRT2023 meeting and can be contacted at info@syntach.com. Dr. Monica Tocchi can be reached at m.tocchi@meditrial.net.

Syntach AB is based in Lund, Sweden and develops innovative cardiac support systems as well as mitral valve intervention systems in cooperation with several academic research centers. Syntach works with the Cardiac MR Group at the Department for Clinical Sciences and Clinical Physiology at Lund University. The academic team at Lund University has pioneered research about the functioning of the heart.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712747/Syntach_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crt-2023-selects-syntach-cardiac-support-system-for-best-innovation-competition-301752985.html

SOURCE Syntach AB

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/22/c9238.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why CVRx Stock Is Plunging Today

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. The BeAT-HF post-market trial assessed 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The patients were randomized into two groups, treatment with Barostim and guideline-directed medical therapy versus guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary endpoint was a composite of cardiovascular mort

  • Nvidia earnings overshadowed by Microsoft, ChatGPT, OpenAI, 10-year gaming partnership

    Nvidia Corp. earnings received a warmup Tuesday as Microsoft Corp. and the graphics-processing-unit giant announced a new partnership.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • Microsoft Was Tuning AI Months Before Disturbing Responses Arose

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has spent months tuning Bing chatbot models to fix seemingly aggressive or disturbing responses that date as far back as November and were posted to the company’s online forum.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Go

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank Most Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apellis Surges To Four-Month High — Sending Rival Iveric Tumbling — On A First-Ever Approval

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals snagged FDA approval for the first-ever geographic atrophy treatment, leading APLS stock to surge Tuesday.

  • Takeda Presents Vedolizumab Data For Preventing Graft-Versus-Host Disease In Stem Cell Transplant Patients

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) announced late-breaking data from the Phase 3 GRAPHITE study presented at the 2023 Tandem Meetings. GRAPHITE (vedolizumab-3035) Phase 3 study designed to evaluate vedolizumab as prophylaxis of intestinal aGvHD in participants who receive allo-HSCT as a treatment for a hematologic malignancy or myeloproliferative disorder from an unrelated donor The study exhibited that vedolizumab achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement

  • Bitcoin exceeds 154,000 inscriptions in a month as Litecoin Ordinals launches

    The Bitcoin Network has recorded over 154,554 inscriptions since the launch of Bitcoin Ordinals on Jan. 21, a fork that enables digital assets to be inscribed on satoshis (sats)

  • Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp has struck a 10-year deal to bring "Call of Duty" and other Activision games to Nvidia Corp's gaming platform if the Xbox maker is allowed to complete its much-contested $69 billion acquisition of Activision. Regulators and competitors like Sony have come out hard against the proposed Microsoft-Activision tie-up. The move may allay concerns by ensuring more ways for consumers to get games controlled by Microsoft, but regulators around the world have been skeptical about the acquisition.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Block-and-lock' HIV path targeted by UCSF professor, Peninsula drug company

    “This cuts the virus off at its knees," said the co-author of a presentation at the CROI meeting this week.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • ChatGPT Fever Sweeps China as Tech Firms Seek Growth

    As companies play catch-up, they face hurdles including securing advanced chips and China’s tight censorship rules,

  • For tech giants, AI like Bing and Bard poses billion-dollar search problem

    As Alphabet Inc looks past a chatbot flub that helped erase $100 billion from its market value, another challenge is emerging from its efforts to add generative artificial intelligence to its popular Google Search: the cost. Executives across the technology sector are talking about how to operate AI like ChatGPT while accounting for the high expense. The wildly popular chatbot from OpenAI, which can draft prose and answer search queries, has "eye-watering" computing costs of a couple or more cents per conversation, the startup's Chief Executive Sam Altman has said on Twitter.

  • Amazon Purchase of One Medical Health Clinics Won’t Be Blocked by FTC

    WASHINGTON— Amazon.com will be able to close its purchase of 1Life Healthcare the operator of the One Medical line of primary-care clinics, without a legal challenge by antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission won’t sue in time to block the $3.9 billion deal, including debt, but will continue its investigation of the merger, an agency spokesman said. The decision clears a path for Amazon to substantially expand its healthcare offerings and operate physical medical clinics.

  • Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain. The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Bucks County firm seeks to expand approval for flagship product

    Optinose is seeking a larger audience for its flagship product. The Bucks County pharmaceutical company has submitted a supplemental new drug application with the Food and Drug Administration for Xhance, which would expand its label to include its use as a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis. Xhance nasal spray is a drug device combination product that combines an anti-inflammatory drug with the company's proprietary Exhalation Delivery System designed to deliver drugs high and deep into nasal passages.

  • UPDATE 1-Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed.