Crucial gas supplier to Britain stops shipments through the Red Sea

Qatari LNG

Qatar has suspended shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Red Sea in a move that could force Britain to rely on its emergency fuel stockpiles.

The Gulf nation, which is Britain’s third biggest gas supplier, has “paused” shipments of LNG through the Bab El-Mandeb strait at the mouth of the Red Sea as Houthi rebels attack vessels in the area. QatarEnergy, the state owned giant, is considering rerouting ships around Africa instead as conflict in the area continues.

A senior source told Reuters: “It is a pause to get security advice, if passing [through the] Red Sea remains unsafe we will go via the Cape.”

At least four tankers carrying LNG from Qatar were delayed over the weekend following military strikes against the Houthis from US and UK naval forces.

Diversion around the Cape of Good Hope would add around 10 days to delivery times.

Analysts warned that the delays meant the UK may have to draw down on its gas reserves or pay to import supplies from Europe. The disruption has coincided with a cold snap that is pushing up demand for gas in both the UK and Europe.

Nearly 14pc of the UK’s total gas imports come from Qatar, making it Britain’s third largest gas supplier. It is a particularly vital source of LNG, providing 30pc of the UK’s imports in 2022.

Callum Macpherson, head of commodities at Investec, said the delays to shipments meant the UK may be forced to draw down on gas stockpiles.

The UK only has a small amount of gas in storage – enough to cover seven days’ of use based on current levels of demand, Mr Macpherson said.

Qatar’s concern for its ships in the region come despite its role as a crucial mediator in the region.

The Gulf state continues to host Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, in a political bureau in Doha. That decision has concerned some Western allies of Israel.

The Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, have said their attacks on vessels in the region are in response to Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza.

Simon Mabon, director of the Richardson Institute at the University of Lancaster, said Qatar’s decision suggested Iran’s influence over the Houthi rebels may be limited.

Mr Mabon warned that the conflict risked derailing diplomatic ties across the Middle East. He said: “It is a really precarious moment right now.”

For now, the prospect of disruption to the global gas market has not yet pushed up prices. Natural gas prices were down 2pc on Monday.

Bjarne Scheildrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB bank, said this was because European gas storage is at nearly 80pc of its capacity, well above the 65pc level that is normal for this time of year.

The decision by state-owned QatarEnergy to pause deliveries is the latest sign of the economic impact of the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Manufacturers including Tesla have had to temporarily halt production lines because of parts shortages, while supermarket chiefs have warned the disruption could affect supplies and prices.

The Qatari government’s UK media office and QatarEnergy did not respond to requests for comment.

