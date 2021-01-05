U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·1 min read

Crucial is a good choice when you’re looking for either internal or external storage devices, and one of our favorites has hit a new all-time low price today. The 1TB MX500 internal SSD has dropped to $85 on Amazon, and that’s $6 less than its previous low and an even better deal than we saw during the holiday shopping season. You can also snag the 2TB model for $190, $40 off its normal price and another record-low, if you need the highest capacity possible.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $85

You’re getting a 3D NAND SATA drive with this device, and it has a standard 2.5-inch design so it should fit in most desktops and laptops. It’s a speedy drive with sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s and AES-256 bit hardware encryption. Plus, its integrated power loss immunity feature should protect your projects even if you lose power in the middle of working.

Before the holiday shopping season last year, the 1TB MX500 hovered around $115, only dropping to $95 once Black Friday hit (it would fall a little lower than that during rare flash sales). This deal is the best opportunity we’ve seen to pick up this drive with a decent amount of storage. There are some other Crucial devices on sale right now, too, like the 1TB Crucial X6 portable SSD for $120, but most are not all-time lows like the current discount on the MX500.

    Alibaba's billionaire co-founder, Jack Ma, is not 'missing', CNBC reported Tuesday, after drawing the ire of the Chinese leadership for critical comments he made during a speech in October.

    KEY WORDS That’s billionaire investor Carl Icahn talking to CNBC during Monday’s selloff about the potential for a big drop in the stock market. “Another thing they have in common is it’s always said, ‘it’s different this time,'” he continued.

    Investors hoping for a quick bounce in the stock market following Monday’s drubbing will be disappointed by action in the futures market this morning.

    A new year, a new addition to the stock portfolio – what can make more sense than that? The right time to buy, of course, is when stocks are priced at the bottom. Buying low and selling high may be a bit hackneyed, but it’s true, and truth has staying power.But the markets are up. The NASDAQ rose 43% in 2020, and the S&P 500 showed a gain of 16%. With a market environment like that, finding stocks that are caught in the doldrums is harder than it looks. That's where the Wall Street pros can lend a hand.We used TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that fit a profile: a share price that has dropped over 30% in the last 12 months, but with at least double-digit upside potential, according to analysts. Not to mention each has earned a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating.Esperion (ESPR)We will start with Esperion, a company that specializes in therapies for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels – a major factor contributing to heart disease. The company’s main product, bempedoic acid, is now available in tablet form under the brand names Nexletol and Nexlizet.In February 2020, both Nexletol and Nexlizet were approved as oral treatments to lower LDL-C. Bempedoic acid remains in clinical trials of its efficacy in risk reduction for cardiovascular disease. The trial, called CLEAR Outcomes, is a large-scale, long-term study, tracking more than 14,000 patients with top-line data expected in the second half of 2022. The study covers 1,400 locations in 32 countries around the world.Esperion shares peaked last February, after the FDA approvals, but since then, the stock has declined. Shares are down 65% since their peak. Along with the drop in share value, the company showed a fall in revenue from Q2 to Q3, with the top line collapsing from $212 million to $3.8 million. Since the Q3 report, Esperion announced pricing on a $250 million offer of senior subordinated notes, at 4%, due in 2025. The offering gives the company a boost in available capital for further work on its development pipeline and its marketing efforts for bempedoic acid.Chad Messer, covering ESPR for Needham, sees the note offering as a net positive for Esperion. “We believe this cash position will be sufficient to support Esperion through 2021 and to profitability in 2022... We believe this financing should help put to rest concerns regarding Esperion's balance sheet. Despite a challenging launch for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, product growth has continued in 3Q against the backdrop of a contracting LDL-C market. This growth trajectory suggests potential for a rapid acceleration when conditions improve," Messer wrote.To this end, Messer rates ESPR shares a Strong Buy, and his price target, at $158, suggests the stock has room for huge growth this year – up to 481% from current levels. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)Overall, Esperion has 6 recent reviews on record, with a breakdown of 5 Buys and 1 Hold to give the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares, trading at $27.16, have an average price target of $63.33, implying a one-year upside of 133%. (See ESPR stock analysis on TipRanks)Intercept Pharma (ICPT)Liver disease is a serious health threat, and Intercept Pharma is focused on developing treatments for some of the more dangerous chronic liver conditions, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Intercept has a research pipeline based on FXR, a regulator of bile acid pathways in the hepatic system.FXR’s action affects not just the bile acid metabolism, but also the glucose and lipid metabolisms, and inflammation and fibrosis around the liver. The lead compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), is an analog of the bile acid CDCA, and as such can take a role in the FXR pathways and receptors implicated in chronic liver disease. Treating liver disease through the FXR biology has direct applications for PBC, and is showing promise treating complications from NASH.ICPT shares dropped sharply last summer, when the FDA rejected the company’s application to approve OCA for treatment of NASH-related liver fibrosis. This delays the drug’s potential entry to a lucrative market; there is no current treatment for NASH, and the first drug to win approval will have the lead in reaching a market estimated at $2 billion to $5 billion in potential annual sales. The effect on the stock is still felt, and ICPT remains at its 52-week low point.In reaction, in December of 2020, Intercept announced major changes in top-level management, as CEO and President Mark Pruzanski announced he's stepping down effective January 1 of this year. He is succeeded by Jerome Durso, formerly the company’s COO, who will also take a post on the Board of Directors. Pruzanski will remain as an advisor, and will hold a director’s position on the company’s Board.Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi takes a deep dive into Intercept’s continuing efforts to expand applications of OCA and to resubmits its New Drug Application to the FDA. She sees the leadership transition as part of these efforts, and writes, “[We] believe that Dr. Pruzanski's dedication to transform the liver space is still strong, and that he will continue to guide ICPT's progress as an advisor and Board member. Additionally, we have had the pleasure of working closely with Jerry Durso and believe that he will transform the company and lead ICPT's success in growing the PBC market and the path to potential approval and commercial launch of OCA in NASH.”Rahimi takes a long-term bullish stance on ICPT, giving the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and an $82 price target. This figure indicates an impressive 220% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on the drug maker. ICPT's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 17 reviews, including 8 Buys and 9 Holds. Shares are priced at $25.82, and the average price target of $59.19 suggests an upside potential of 132% for the next 12 months. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks)Gilead Sciences (GILD)Gilead has had a year like a firework – fast up and fast down. The gains came in 1H20, when it appeared that the company’s antiviral drug remdesivir would become a prime treatment for COVID-19. By November, however, even though remdesivir had been approved, the World Health Organization (WHO) was recommending against its use, and the COVID vaccines now on the market have made remdesivir irrelevant to the pandemic.This was only one of Gilead’s recent headwinds. The company has been working, in conjunction with Galapagos (GLPG), on development of filgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. While the drug received EU and Japanese approval in September 2020, the FDA has withheld approval and Gilead announced in December that it was suspending US development efforts on the drug.Even so, Gilead retains a diverse and active research pipeline, with over 70 research candidates at varying stages of the development and approval process for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including HIV/AIDS, inflammatory & respiratory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and hematology/oncology.On a positive note, Gilead posted Q3 earnings above estimates, with the top line revenue, of $6.58 billion, beating the forecast by 6% and growing 17% year-over-year. The company updated its full-year 2020 guidance on product sales from $23 billion to $23.5 billion.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, who gives GILD shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $100 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 69% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Singh writes, “We continue to believe in our thesis of (1) a dependable remdesivir/other medicines business against SARS-CoV flares, (2) a base business (HIV/oncology/HCV) growing low-single digits over the next couple of years, (3) operating leverage providing greater earnings growth, and (4) a 3-4% dividend yield.” What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 10 Buys, 12 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $73.94 average price target indicates 25% upside potential from current levels. (See GILD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    A Democrat victory in both Georgia runoff elections could have huge implications for tax and spending policy, the shape of the coronavirus recovery and the stock market outlook.

    The news that Haven, the joint health-care venture between Amazon, will disband next month came as no surprise to many health-care experts.

    It's a stock that underperformed the last two years but would likely excel in a year of renewed growth in economic activity.

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

    Here's everything you need to know about Social Security raises, cost for Medicare premiums and retirement plan limits for 2021.

    Lance Roberts explains why money won't soon pour into the stock market from bank and money market accounts.

    Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) booked its largest order of electric last-mile delivery vans to date. But the order is contingent on Workhorse being able to fulfill it.Pride Group Enterprises, which operates 17 retail and rental truck locations in the U.S. and Canada, ordered 6,320 vans for delivery between this July and 2026 — five times the backlog Workhorse has for its C-650 and C-1000 battery-powered composite-body vans.Slowed by a COVID outbreak at its factory in Union City, Indiana, Cincinnati-based Workhorse expects to build 1,800 vans this year, gradually reaching production of 200 vans a month. It built just seven vans in the third quarter, two of which were delivered to Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) for use in its COOP short-term rental program.Workhorse plans to begin fulfilling a pending order from United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) for 950 C-Series vans this year. It had a total backlog of about 1,100 vans at the end of the third quarter of 2020, not counting a 500-truck order from commercial vehicle distributor Pritchard Cos.The Pride Group order is subject to "various production and delivery conditions," according to a Workhorse press release Monday. A company spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking clarification of the conditions."This large order solidifies our first-mover advantage and indicates the heightened interest in our last-mile delivery products," Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes said in the release.Workhorse shares traded at 21.32, up 7.79% at 2:52 p.m. EST Monday.  A slight lead? Workhorse may have a slight lead in building last-mile delivery vans over market startups Arrival and Rivian, which expects to fulfill an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) by 2024. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is purchasing 100 Chanje V8100 electric delivery vehicles and leasing 900 more from Ryder System Inc.Pride Group is moving to make all its offerings electric. It reserved 150 Tesla Semis in November. It might purchase as many as 500 of the oft-delayed electric heavy-duty trucks."Pride is excited to establish this new partnership, which will add last-mile delivery vehicles to our existing product offering," CEO Sam Johal said. "It is one of the key steps we have taken over the past year towards achieving our future target of 100% electric vehicles." Hitachi Capital America is financing the inventory of both the Workhorse and Tesla purchases.Related articles: Analysts' patience wearing thin with Workhorse delaysWorkhorse says 36% of plant workers impacted by COVIDHitachi will benchmark Workhorse operations and build dealer networkClick for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 5 Predictions For Retail Supply Chains In 2021 * Daily Infographic: Google Maps' COVID Analytic Adjustment(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Keeping your tax forms up to date means you need to know how the W-4 form changed due to recent legislation. Learn what's changed and what you should do.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management reported a second straight record performance in 2020, as a bet in the early days of the pandemic helped the fund return 70% on investments.The billionaire investor said Pershing Square had a net return of 4.6% in December alone. The annual results eclipsed the 16% gain in the S&P 500, and surpassed Ackman’s 2019 record of about 58%.Back-to-back wins mark an impressive return for Ackman, whose hedge fund previously racked up three consecutive years of losses after a disastrous bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and an ill-fated short-selling campaign at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., among other challenges. The year marked a return for human-run hedge funds, after years of being outclassed by computer-driven quantitative strategies.Pershing Square’s 2020 performance was driven by a lucrative credit hedge Ackman put in place in the lead-up to the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent market selloff. Ackman said in April that he had been so concerned about the potential impact of the coronavirus that he had considered liquidating Pershing Square’s entire portfolio before instead opting for a credit-hedge strategy.The bet paid off, returning about $2.6 billion to Pershing Square by the time it was sold in March, or roughly 100 times the size of the original investment. Ackman used the proceeds to make what he called a “recovery bet” on the economy, increasing stakes in portfolio companies and reinvesting in others including Starbucks Corp.Ackman’s attention later turned to his blank-check company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. In July, the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, raised $4 billion in an initial public offering, plus a $1 billion commitment from Pershing Square, and is now seeking a private company to take public. Ackman had held talks with Airbnb Inc., Stripe Inc. and others.(Adds the return to the top of human-run funds in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    AT&T Inc. (T) stock fell 26% in 2020, closing the year within 22 cents of the last price traded in December 2018. Of course, the perennial laggard AT&T is a special case, saddled with years of debt accumulated by poorly executed purchases that include 2015's disastrous DirecTV acquisition. The company also overpaid for Time Warner in 2016, but that bet could eventually pay off, with the new HBOMax streaming service growing at a healthy pace.

    Here's what could really send bitcoin prices through the roof in 2021, argues one expert.

    QuantumScape stock, a 2020 high-flyer, falls more than 30% on Monday, its biggest one-day retreat ever.

    The best cybersecurity stocks are well-positioned in cloud-delivered services. Amid Covid-19, more companies are instructing employees to work from home, creating new computer security issues.

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange has abruptly reversed plans to delist three major Chinese telecommunications companies after consulting regulators about an investment ban ordered by President Donald Trump.Coming days before the companies were to be delisted -- and just over two weeks before Trump is to leave the White House -- the U-turn avoids a step that threatened to heighten U.S.-China tensions further.The Big Board gave no reason for its decision in a statement released during Asian hours, saying only that it had consulted “relevant regulatory authorities” about Trump’s executive order, signed in November as part of his administration’s push to check China’s growing economic power.The about-face, described as “bizarre” by a Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst, whipsawed investors who on Monday had sold shares of the Chinese telecom companies and raced to bet on which stocks might be delisted next. China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. all rallied on Tuesday.A lack of clarity on why NYSE changed course left investors to speculate over whether it was simply a result of the exchange initially misinterpreting the November executive order, or something with broader geopolitical implications.The episode has added to a sense of confusion surrounding implementation of Trump’s order in the waning days of his administration. Index providers FTSE Russell, MSCI Inc. and S&P Dow Jones Indices have all said in the past month they would remove some Chinese companies from equity gauges to comply with the order, but their lists of affected stocks have sometimes differed markedly.Read more: China Mobile May Dodge Index Exclusion After NYSE U-TurnThe stakes are high for both Chinese and U.S. companies. The former have long turned to America’s stock market for capital and international prestige, raising at least $144 billion over more than two decades. Their U.S. counterparts, meanwhile, are keen to avoid any ratcheting up of tensions that might curb their access to China’s vast economy. Wall Street banks, in particular, have been pouring resources into the country after gaining unprecedented scope to operate there last year.The NYSE’s reversal was “quite unexpected,” said Jackson Wong, director of asset management at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong. “Some funds that had an obligation to unload these shares will now need to buy them back. Some investors are also starting to price in a scenario that the decision to halt delistings could be the start of a de-escalation in tensions between China and the U.S.”Calls and emails to the media department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission weren’t immediately returned Tuesday. The CSRC had responded to NYSE’s initial plan by calling it groundless and “not a wise move.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment. Spokespeople for the White House, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.It’s unclear whether NYSE’s reversal will have any impact on index providers, which help guide investments worth trillions of dollars. FTSE Russell declined to comment on Tuesday, while MSCI and S&P Dow Jones couldn’t immediately be reached. Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, also compiles stock and bond indexes.In separate statements, China Mobile, China Telecom and Unicom said they will continue to monitor developments. China Mobile, the largest of the three, jumped 5.1% in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The company’s NYSE-listed shares were up 11% at 9:49 a.m. in New York, while China Unicom’s U.S. shares surged 16%.China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday that Beijing hopes the U.S. will respect the market and rule of law, and do things conducive to upholding order in the global financial markets.The NYSE’s initial delisting proposal, announced on New Year’s Eve, marked the first time an American exchange had unveiled plans to remove Chinese companies as a direct result of rising geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers. In his executive order, Trump said the three telcos were among those directly supporting the Chinese military, intelligence and security apparatuses and aiding in their development and modernization.The developments have unfolded in the last few weeks of the Trump administration, which for years has railed against China for what the U.S. president calls unfair trading practices. Trump has imposed tariffs on imports from China and carried out an aggressive campaign against Chinese technology firms such as Huawei Technologies Co., measures that have often elicited retaliation from Beijing. In a December article, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed how U.S. investors are funding “malign PRC companies” whose shares are included in major indexes.The NYSE has faced criticism from some market watchers over the way it handled the situation. Travis Lundy, an Asia markets veteran and independent analyst who publishes on the Smartkarma platform, said in a tweet that the U-turn reflected “rank ineptitude” by the exchange and “weak leadership” by the Treasury Department.“They’ve had seven weeks to talk to Treasury about this,” Lundy said, adding that the department had published lengthy supplemental FAQs as well. “To implement the decision, and then four days later to backtrack -- that’s just odd.”While the impact on China Mobile and its two peers was always likely to be minimal given the bulk of their shares trade in Hong Kong, the delisting plan had heightened concerns about tit-for-tat sanctions between China and the U.S. as tensions between the superpowers simmer.Read more: TikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China FlashpointsChinese businesses without military links are also potentially vulnerable to delisting after Trump signed legislation with bipartisan support last month that could kick firms off U.S. exchanges unless American regulators can review their financial audits.The outlook may depend in large part on how U.S.-China relations evolve after president-elect Joe Biden enters the White House later this month. While China’s President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory message to Biden in November that he hopes to “manage differences” and focus on cooperation, few expect tensions to ease anytime soon.“We don’t know as to how the Biden administration will pick up the baton that’s been left by the Trump administration,” said George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University’s China Centre and author of “Red Flags: Why Xi’s China is in Jeopardy,” speaking on Monday before the NYSE’s reversal. “There will certainly be a transition cost to China if the mood in the U.S. remains sour.”(Updates with Treasury Department declining to comment in ninth paragraph, shares in 11th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    If you're wondering what is investment income and how important is it for your retirement, consider the fact that most of us simply don't have enough in savings to just bleed down the balance every month after we quit working. Instead, we need income-generating investments that produce a regular "paycheck" of sorts while we are in retirement.

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in January 2021.