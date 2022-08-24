Crude Oil Desalter Market Size to Grow by USD 11.93 mn, Agar Corp. and Alfa Laval Corporate AB Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A crude oil desalter is a device that is used in petroleum refineries to remove inorganic salts, water, and sediment from the incoming petroleum crude oil feedstock before it is refined. Desalters use water wash flow, injection water, and settling velocity to remove the salts from crude oil.
The crude oil desalter market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 11.93 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period.
Market Driver
The increase in demand for crude oil from developing countries is driving the growth of the market. In developing countries such as Mexico, India, China, Angola, South Africa, Brazil, and Indonesia, the crude oil desalter market is registering significant growth. These countries are attracting various OEMs of crude oil desalters owing to factors such as availability of land, inexpensive labor, potential oil reserves, low transportation costs, and relaxed government norms. For instance, in June 2021, XCMG Construction Machinery announced that it would partner with Dangote Industries Limited to construct the world's largest oil refinery project in Lagos, Nigeria.
Vendor Analysis
Agar Corp., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AMR Process Inc., Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Frames Group, Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Australia Pty Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Petro Techna International, Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Vienerg Resources Pvt. Ltd., VME Process Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Agar Corp. - The company offers a crude oil desalter system that helps in the removal of chlorides and other water-soluble compounds from crude oil.
Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers a crude oil desalter system that helps in removing salts and solids from crude oil, which is critical to refinery production efficiency.
AMR Process Inc. - The company offers crude oil desalter such as High Water AC Plus Heavy Oil Technology Desaltors, which are applied to problematic heavy and conductive oil.
Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc. - The company offers crude oil desalter such as Dual Wave Desalter and AC Type Desalter.
Croda International Plc - The company offers a crude oil desalter system under the brand, Kemelix.
Crude Oil Desalter Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
Multi-stage desalter - size and forecast 2021-2026
Single-stage desalter - size and forecast 2021-2026
Crude Oil Desalter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Product Segments
The multi-stage desalters segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. A desalter unit reduces the dilution water required for desalting. Multi-stage desalters are suitable for heavy residuals and crudes. Such factors will drive the demand for multi-stage desalters, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for crude oil in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. China, Russia, and India are the key countries for the crude oil desalter market in APAC.
Crude Oil Desalter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.7
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 28%
Key consumer countries
US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agar Corp., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AMR Process Inc., Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Frames Group, Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Australia Pty Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Petro Techna International, Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Vienerg Resources Pvt. Ltd., and VME Process Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Multi-stage desalter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Single-stage desalter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Agar Corp.
10.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB
10.5 AMR Process Inc.
10.6 Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc.
10.7 Croda International Plc
10.8 Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd.
10.9 Emerson Electric Co.
10.10 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.
10.11 Frames Group
10.12 McDermott International Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio