Crude Oil Desalter Market Size to Grow by USD 11.93 mn, Agar Corp. and Alfa Laval Corporate AB Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A crude oil desalter is a device that is used in petroleum refineries to remove inorganic salts, water, and sediment from the incoming petroleum crude oil feedstock before it is refined. Desalters use water wash flow, injection water, and settling velocity to remove the salts from crude oil.

Latest market research report titled Crude Oil Desalter Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The crude oil desalter market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 11.93 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period.

Technavio's report provides valuable analysis and insights to help businesses make effective decisions. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Driver

The increase in demand for crude oil from developing countries is driving the growth of the market. In developing countries such as Mexico, India, China, Angola, South Africa, Brazil, and Indonesia, the crude oil desalter market is registering significant growth. These countries are attracting various OEMs of crude oil desalters owing to factors such as availability of land, inexpensive labor, potential oil reserves, low transportation costs, and relaxed government norms. For instance, in June 2021, XCMG Construction Machinery announced that it would partner with Dangote Industries Limited to construct the world's largest oil refinery project in Lagos, Nigeria.

Vendor Analysis

Agar Corp., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AMR Process Inc., Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Frames Group, Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Australia Pty Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Petro Techna International, Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Vienerg Resources Pvt. Ltd., VME Process Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Story continues

Agar Corp. - The company offers a crude oil desalter system that helps in the removal of chlorides and other water-soluble compounds from crude oil.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers a crude oil desalter system that helps in removing salts and solids from crude oil, which is critical to refinery production efficiency.

AMR Process Inc. - The company offers crude oil desalter such as High Water AC Plus Heavy Oil Technology Desaltors, which are applied to problematic heavy and conductive oil.

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc. - The company offers crude oil desalter such as Dual Wave Desalter and AC Type Desalter.

Croda International Plc - The company offers a crude oil desalter system under the brand, Kemelix.

Crude Oil Desalter Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Multi-stage desalter - size and forecast 2021-2026

Single-stage desalter - size and forecast 2021-2026

Crude Oil Desalter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The multi-stage desalters segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. A desalter unit reduces the dilution water required for desalting. Multi-stage desalters are suitable for heavy residuals and crudes. Such factors will drive the demand for multi-stage desalters, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for crude oil in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. China, Russia, and India are the key countries for the crude oil desalter market in APAC.

Related Reports

Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Crude Oil Desalter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agar Corp., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, AMR Process Inc., Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Frames Group, Mackenzie Hydrocarbons Australia Pty Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Petro Techna International, Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Vienerg Resources Pvt. Ltd., and VME Process Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Energy Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Multi-stage desalter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Single-stage desalter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agar Corp.

10.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

10.5 AMR Process Inc.

10.6 Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc.

10.7 Croda International Plc

10.8 Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Emerson Electric Co.

10.10 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

10.11 Frames Group

10.12 McDermott International Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crude-oil-desalter-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-93-mn-agar-corp-and-alfa-laval-corporate-ab-among-key-vendors---technavio-301610569.html

SOURCE Technavio