U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.83
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,300.34
    -42.94 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,659.61
    +3.43 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.39
    +10.22 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.55
    -1.04 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.27 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    +0.0360 (+2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0500
    +0.4750 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.86
    +5.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.15
    +25.46 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Oil Extends Loosing Streak After Surprise U.S Gasoline Build

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ari Hawkins
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Crude futures extended the longest slide in five months after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories that signaled fuel demand may be under threat as Covid-19’s delta variant menaces the economic recovery.

West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 2%, the fifth straight daily decline. Domestic gasoline stockpiles inventories climbed by 696,000 barrels, the first increase in more than a month, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Meanwhile, crude stockpiles declined by a larger-than-forecast 3.23 million barrels. The dollar also rose to hit a four week intraday high, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

“After the EIA data came out, the market initially reacted positively, but as traders assessed the fundamentals with respect to demand risk, they changed their tune,” said Bart Melek, head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities. “The stronger dollar had an additional impact, but what it comes down to is that the market is reeling from delta’s continued threat to consumption.”

The report followed an industry-funded American Petroleum Institute tally on Tuesday that saw a 1.16-million decline in crude inventories with supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub dropping by 1.74 million. The group also pegged the drop in gasoline stockpiles at almost 2 million. The surprise gasoline build is “certainly weighing on the market,” said Matt Sallee, who helps manage about $8 billion at Tortoise.

Crude surged during the first half of the year as vaccination rollouts increased confidence about the pace of economic recovery. But the rally was knocked off course in recent weeks amid signals in the U.S. and China suggesting the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant may be hurting energy demand.

Despite lower headline prices, Brent’s nearest timespread widened to a backwardation of 45 cents Wednesday. That structure — where the nearest contracts are more expensive than those at later dates — has started to indicate a stronger market in recent days, after slumping to an 11-week low on Monday.

“The $100-a-barrel predictions we saw earlier in the summer were rendered completely inaccurate as Asian demand continues to be muted,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Management. “Delta notwithstanding, an overall stockpile decline indicates some positive long-term fundamentals for oil.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil slides as COVID-19 surge, firmer dollar overshadow U.S. crude drawdown

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about 1% on Wednesday after four straight days of declines, as investors remain worried about the outlook for fuel demand as COVID-19 cases surge worldwide and on rising strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude was down 68 cents, or 1%, to $68.35 a barrel by 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT). The U.S. dollar index was up 0.1%, hitting its highest level since April.

  • Crypto Community Remembers How Nixon Killed The Dollar, Reminds Bitcoin Is A Solution

    The crypto community — but most of all, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) community — is pointing out the disastrous consequences of the Richard Nixon administration's decision to take the dollar off of the gold standard in 1971, exactly 50 years ago. What Happened: The Bitcoin community caused the #wtfhappenedin1971 hashtag to go viral on Twitter Inc.(NYSE: TWTR) to attract public attention to the damage that fiat money has done to the world's economy. A website dedicated to sharing data of the event c

  • Facebook says it would not automatically allow Taliban if U.S. changed designation

    Facebook may not lift its ban on the Taliban even if the United States stops imposing sanctions on the group, which has rapidly taken control of Afghanistan, the social media company's policy chief said on Wednesday. "They will not be allowed while they are prescribed by the U.S. law and even if they were not prescribed by U.S. law, we would have to do a policy analysis on whether or not they nevertheless violate our dangerous organizations policy,” Facebook's vice president of content policy Monika Bickert said on a call with reporters about the company's latest community standards enforcement report. The U.S. State Department does not list the Afghan Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization like it does the Pakistani Taliban.

  • “West Pharmaceutical (WST)’s Core Business Performed Exceptionally Well”, According to Baron Funds

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Health Care Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.43% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Health Care benchmarks that delivered […]

  • Oil prices slump: Fat 5%+ yields on Exxon, Chevron and BP now available

    Recent oil price weakness could be an income opportunity.

  • Goldman Masks, Scrutiny at Morgan Stanley as Delta Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Just months after rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley embraced diverging strategies for returning staff to their towers, they’re suddenly in agreement: More stringent precautions are probably needed.Goldman, the first major Wall Street bank to require employees to return to U.S. offices, is working on new measures to prevent outbreaks in the workplace, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. Plans under development include asking staff to wear masks i

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since April 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since April 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • Why Democrats doubt Afghan exit will hurt ‘resolute’ Biden at the midterms

    Mr Biden’s approval rating dropped seven points to 46 percent after the Taliban conquered the nation but his party isn’t worried, writes Eric Garcia

  • The planet is in peril. We’re building Congress’s strongest-ever climate bill

    More than any other legislation in US history it will transform our energy system away from fossil fuels and into sustainable energy ‘The $3.5tn budget resolution recently passed in the Senate lays the groundwork for a historic reconciliation bill that will not only improve the lives of working families, the elderly, the sick and the poor, but also address the existential threat of climate change.’ Photograph: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The latest International Panel on Clim

  • Biden to Resume Selling Drilling Rights as Appeal Unfolds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against its oil leasing moratorium and deepening government scrutiny of the activity it blames for fanning climate change, even as it promises to resume auctions.The moves, announced by the Interior Department in an emailed statement Monday, mark the beginning of an open-ended analysis of the federal oil, gas and coal leasing programs that could span years -- and lead to higher fees as well as new limits on development

  • Credit union vs. bank — which is better for you?

    Here's how to choose where to keep your money.

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.

  • Travelers are canceling trips with COVID numbers rising again

    As the Delta variant fuels another spike in COVID-19 numbers, people longing to see friends and loved ones are struggling with what to do.

  • Escalating U.S.-China Solar Rift Threatens Biden Green Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- The first big test of Joe Biden’s lofty clean-power ambitions may not be congressional approval of sweeping climate legislation, but managing a solar supply chain that’s being shaken by the seizure of imported Chinese panels.Multiple companies have now had solar components detained at U.S. ports in the aftermath of a Biden administration ban on equipment using raw materials originally from Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., according to people familiar with the situation who asked for

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • Is AZEK Company (AZEK) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 4.65% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, below both its MSCI Real Estate and MSCI US REIT benchmarks that […]

  • Should You Consider Investing in ShockWave Medical (SWAV)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Health Care Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.43% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Health Care benchmarks that delivered […]

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Remains Confident in Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Health Care Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.43% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Health Care benchmarks that delivered […]

  • U.S. grapples with fallout from Afghanistan withdrawal

    The military moved more than 700 people out of Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, Pentagon officials said.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.