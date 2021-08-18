Oil Extends Loosing Streak After Surprise U.S Gasoline Build

(Bloomberg) -- Crude futures extended the longest slide in five months after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories that signaled fuel demand may be under threat as Covid-19’s delta variant menaces the economic recovery.

West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 2%, the fifth straight daily decline. Domestic gasoline stockpiles inventories climbed by 696,000 barrels, the first increase in more than a month, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Meanwhile, crude stockpiles declined by a larger-than-forecast 3.23 million barrels. The dollar also rose to hit a four week intraday high, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

“After the EIA data came out, the market initially reacted positively, but as traders assessed the fundamentals with respect to demand risk, they changed their tune,” said Bart Melek, head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities. “The stronger dollar had an additional impact, but what it comes down to is that the market is reeling from delta’s continued threat to consumption.”

The report followed an industry-funded American Petroleum Institute tally on Tuesday that saw a 1.16-million decline in crude inventories with supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub dropping by 1.74 million. The group also pegged the drop in gasoline stockpiles at almost 2 million. The surprise gasoline build is “certainly weighing on the market,” said Matt Sallee, who helps manage about $8 billion at Tortoise.

Crude surged during the first half of the year as vaccination rollouts increased confidence about the pace of economic recovery. But the rally was knocked off course in recent weeks amid signals in the U.S. and China suggesting the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant may be hurting energy demand.

Despite lower headline prices, Brent’s nearest timespread widened to a backwardation of 45 cents Wednesday. That structure — where the nearest contracts are more expensive than those at later dates — has started to indicate a stronger market in recent days, after slumping to an 11-week low on Monday.

“The $100-a-barrel predictions we saw earlier in the summer were rendered completely inaccurate as Asian demand continues to be muted,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Management. “Delta notwithstanding, an overall stockpile decline indicates some positive long-term fundamentals for oil.”

