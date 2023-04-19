Cruise to bigger adventures with the rugged zūmo XT2 from Garmin

All-new motorcycle GPS boasts a larger display, tougher exterior and enhanced navigation features to help on- and off-road riders enjoy their journey

OLATHE, Kan., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the zūmo® XT2, the newest and most advanced addition to its popular series of rugged, purpose-built motorcycle navigators. The zūmo XT2 stands out from the pack, offering a sizeable 6", ultrabright display giving riders a noticeably bigger and brighter screen than the previous model.

All-new zūmo XT2 motorcycle GPS boasts a large display, tough exterior and enhanced navigation features to help on- and off-road riders enjoy their journey

Designed to withstand extreme weather and rough terrain, it's built to an IPX7 water-resistance rating and is equipped to operate with handlebar vibration, unlike most cell phones. For riders who enjoy traveling with friends, the Group Ride Mobile feature1 allows them to track everyone's location via the Tread® app or use the Group Ride Radio accessory2 (sold separately) to track and talk with friends when no cellular coverage is available.

"We're confident that the larger and brighter zūmo XT2 will quickly become a favorite companion for motorcycle adventures. It gives riders who enjoy the thrill of gripping their handlebars, feeling the road beneath their tires and finding scenery off the beaten path, the freedom to explore with peace of mind."

– Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

See the zūmo XT2 in action here.

The zūmo experience

The zūmo XT2 GPS navigator provides innovative, moto-specific features to bring an enhanced level of fun and enjoyment to both on- and off-road expeditions:

See popular moto paths preferred by other riders and view the adventure with high-resolution, subscription-free Birdseye Direct satellite imagery to discover new routes to ride.

Find all the important ride details to help improve the journey, including speed, acceleration, deceleration, elevation and more with the ride summaries feature via the Tread smartphone app.

Keep track of friends on the ride with the Group Ride Mobile feature, which allows riders to track each other on either the Tread app or the Group Ride Radio accessory (sold separately).

Locate the most thrilling routes through Garmin Adventurous Routing to find hills, curves and the best sights. Customize the journey based on skill level with four different difficulty options.

Manage tracks and routes across a smartphone or zūmo XT2 navigator, plus access real-time traffic, weather and smart notifications when paired with the Tread app.

Hear navigation prompts from a zūmo XT2, or stream music and make hands-free calls with a Bluetooth ® connection from a compatible headset/helmet (not included), while paired to a compatible smartphone.

Increase awareness with helpful rider alerts along the route, such as sharp curves and speed changes as well as notifications for state helmet laws and red light/speed cameras3.

Story continues

Working together on the road

Riders can benefit from using the new zūmo XT2 with a variety of compatible Garmin products (sold separately), designed to enhance the motorcycle adventure:

Pair with a compatible inReach ® satellite communicator 4 to unlock two-way messaging, location sharing and SOS capabilities, in case of emergencies.

Enable on-screen control of the motorcycle's 12-volt electronics with a Garmin PowerSwitch™ digital switch box.

Available now, the zūmo XT2 has a suggested retail price of $599.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/zumo.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 Tracking via Group Ride Mobile requires the Tread app running on each friend's compatible smartphone with BLUETOOTH® technology and an active cellular connection. 2 Group tracking with the Group Ride Radio accessory is only available for riders using a zūmo XT2 navigator and Tread app. Connection to vehicle power is required for group tracking and push-to-talk mic functionality. 3 Red light and speed camera warnings are not available in all regions. 4 Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, zūmo, Tread and inReach are registered trademarks and Garmin Adventurous Routing, Garmin PowerSwitch and BC are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

© HERE. All rights reserved. Satellite Imagery © 2023 Maxar Technologies (date of satellite imagery may vary). © Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Mike Cummings & Griffin Schaetzle

913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cruise-to-bigger-adventures-with-the-rugged-zmo-xt2-from-garmin-301796542.html

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.