U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,668.67
    -41.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,897.64
    -29.79 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,180.43
    -385.15 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,152.46
    -42.75 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    -0.54 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4220
    -0.0410 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    -0.3800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,755.09
    -1,020.02 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.69
    -10.06 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +89.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Cruise CEO to step down as GM accelerates self-driving car plans

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

General Motors announced Thursday that Dan Ammann, CEO of its self-driving vehicle division, Cruise, is leaving both his position and the company. Details are remain scarce on the reason for Ammann's sudden departure, though the company has already named Cruise President and CTO Kyle Vogt the interim CEO. What's more, former Northrop Grumman CEO, Wesley Bush, will be joining the Cruise Board of Directors as well.

"GM will accelerate the strategy the company detailed in its recent Investor Day, in which Cruise will play an integral role in building GM’s autonomous vehicle (AV) platform as GM aggressively pursues addressable AV markets beyond rideshare and delivery," GM PR wrote in Thursday's staffing announcement

The move comes weeks after the company earned DMV approval to offer autonomous rides to the California public in October and the launch of its driverless taxi service this November.

   

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Stocks Just Crashed

    As of 1:45 p.m. ET, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have already lost 5.3%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is down 5.8%, and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) is taking it particularly hard on the chin -- down 7.5%. While suppliers can presumably charge Apple premium prices in a time of constrained chip supply, fewer iPhone sales still logically implies fewer chips being sold to build those Apple products.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were rising 4.2% higher as of 11:42 a.m. ET on Thursday after climbing as much as 7% earlier in the day. The gain came after the company announced that its partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK), has filed for approval of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan.

  • Adagio Therapeutics Continues Its Wild Ride — How Two Tests Led To A Triple-Digit Gain

    New analyses suggest Adagio Therapeutics' Covid antibody could still tackle the omicron variant — and ADGI stock soared on Thursday.

  • Why AT&T Stock Jumped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rallied on Thursday following bullish analyst remarks. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, the telecom giant's stock price was up more than 7%. So what It's been a painful year for AT&T's shareholders.

  • Earnings: Rivian misses estimates

    Yahoo Finance anchors examine the latest in earnings for electric vehicle company Rivian.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Down Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were trading down 2.4% as of 12:21 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company pushed back its return to the office for employees, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases can be to blame, which also forced Apple to close three retail stores due to a spike in new cases. Investors are high on Apple's near-term prospects.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Down Sharply Today

    The stock is likely down because of knee-jerk selling in many growth stocks on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's commentary yesterday about its expectations to raise interest rates next year. The growth stock's decline extends a bearish trend for the electric car maker's shares recently. Many growth stocks were trading lower on Thursday.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped and Then Dropped Today

    Rebounding yesterday after slipping lower on Tuesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) seemed to be on the verge of logging a second day of rising this morning. The fuel cell specialist's stock popped this morning, climbing as much as 4.6% on seemingly encouraging news regarding the company's expansion into a new industry. As of 11:21 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are down 4%.

  • Why Block Stock Crashed Today

    It's been less than a month since fintech giant Square announced plans to change its name to Block (NYSE: SQ), a move that raised more than a few question marks in the thought bubbles over investor heads at the time. Turns out, not everyone is happy with the company's name change, and one of the least happy campers is tax prep specialist H&R Block (NYSE: HRB). H&R Block is demanding that a court block -- er, enjoin -- Block from infringing on H&R Block's family of trademarks, pointing out that "the newly named Block, Inc. competes directly with Block in several areas of financial services, including tax preparation through its recent purchase of Credit Karma Tax, now called Cash App Taxes."

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with over 11% Yield

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 dividend stocks with over 11% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks with over 11% Yield. A dividend payment is a percentage of the company’s revenue distributed to shareholders, either […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    These high-yield dividend stocks should provide relatively safe returns in the current volatile market environment.

  • 2 Pharma Names Throwing Off Big Dividend Increases

    A look at 2 pharma companies with much larger than usual dividend increases

  • Tilray Makes Another Key Acquisition in the U.S.

    Cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is among many Canadian businesses jockeying for position in the U.S. pot market, even though it isn't open just yet. One of the ways it can penetrate the market is through beverage companies that aren't currently selling cannabis-related products but could be leveraged to help enter the lucrative cannabis beverage market in the future. On Dec. 8, Tilray announced that it would be acquiring Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery, which it says is "widely known for its award-winning bourbon whiskey collection and innovative craft spirits portfolio."

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    High-growth, high-multiple software-as-a-service stocks have been among the most affected by recent market trends, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) included. While that seems like a lot, there are a lot of high-multiple tech stocks that have fared much worse. Amid the drop in its stock price, CrowdStrike actually beat estimates for both revenue and its adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal third-quarter earnings release on Dec. 1.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks I'm Buying To Kick Off 2022

    After an incredible showing for growth stocks in 2020 -- in which many names doubled in value or more -- 2021 was unsurprisingly a much tougher go. Lapping massive growth from the first year of the pandemic, companies driving the digital economy forward were due for some pullbacks. It's now been well over a year since Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock reached its all-time high.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Retirement savers who convert pre-tax retirement accounts such as IRAs to after-tax Roth IRAs after reaching age 60 can keep growing funds tax-free and then make withdrawals in retirement without paying taxes. They avoid early withdrawal penalties and also don’t … Continue reading → The post Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks mixed: Apple and Nvidia lead Nasdaq down, 10-year Treasury dips, oil and bitcoin up

    Yahoo Finance 's Emily McCormick details a mixed market, with Apple and Nvidia falling while bitcoin and oil rise.

  • Unstoppable Dividend King for 2022: AbbVie or Johnson & Johnson?

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have plenty of similarities. Johnson & Johnson had revenue of $82.5 billion last year, more than the gross domestic product of many countries. Over the past five years, J&J has increased revenue each year -- or some 27% in total during that period.

  • Why Nio Stock Got Crushed Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.

  • Why Curaleaf Holdings, Sundial Growers, and Hexo Jumped Then Dropped Today

    Shareholders of the Canadian companies have had a rough week, but today their American counterparts are dropping, too.