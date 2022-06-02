U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.25
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,272.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,915.25
    +21.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.20
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.02
    +0.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.60
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2581
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8040
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,388.42
    +704.63 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.79
    +13.16 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,749.62
    +335.74 (+1.22%)
     

Cruise can finally charge for driverless robotaxi rides in San Francisco

Rebecca Bellan
·6 min read

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors, has finally been given the green light to start charging fares for its driverless robotaxi service in San Francisco.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted Thursday to award Cruise with a driverless deployment permit, the final hurdle the company needed to jump to begin operating its autonomous ride-hail service commercially.

Cruise will be operating its passenger service at a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on select streets in San Francisco, adding another one and a half hours to its current service. The company will need additional state regulatory approval to charge members of the public for driverless rides in the rest of the city, according to a Cruise spokesperson. These preconditions come as part of Cruise's "passenger safety plan" that limits the service to overnight hours and doesn't include the city's dense urban core, according to the CPUC's draft resolution.

"In the coming months, we'll expand our operating domain, our hours of operation and our ability to charge members of the public for driverless rides until we have fared rides 24/7 across the entire city," a spokesperson for Cruise told TechCrunch.

Screenshot of Cruise's proposed autonomous ridehail service in San Francisco
Screenshot of Cruise's proposed autonomous ridehail service in San Francisco

Screenshot of Cruise's proposed autonomous ride-hail service in San Francisco per CPUC agenda. Image Credits: California Public Utilities Commission

Cruise has been offering free driverless rides to San Franciscans in its autonomous Chevrolet Bolts between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. since February. The company began testing its autonomous vehicles without a driver in the front seat in the city in 2020, and started giving passengers free test rides in June 2021. In October last year, Cruise received a driverless deployment permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which meant it could begin charging for autonomous vehicle services, like delivery. Crucially, the limits of the DMV's permit stop at charging for robotaxi rides.

With this CPUC permit, Cruise is the only AV company in the city that can operate a commercial driverless ride-hailing service. Waymo, Cruise's biggest competitor and the self-driving arm of Alphabet, also recently received a permit from the CPUC to charge for robotaxi, but only if a human safety operator is present during rides. Waymo has been offering a fully autonomous commercial ride-hail service in Phoenix since 2020, and recently expanded its driverless program in the city.

While Cruise's CPUC permit allows for a fleet of up to 30 all-electric autonomous vehicles, Cruise has not been shy about promoting its plans to scale rapidly in the near future. Last year, former CEO Dan Ammann laid out Cruise's plans for growing its fleet of purpose-built Origin AVs to thousands, even tens of thousands, in the coming years.

Last week, a group of San Francisco agencies -- including the city's municipal and county transportation authorities, the Bureau of Fire Prevention and Investigation, the Mayor's Office on Disability and the SF Police Department -- raised concerns about the lack of clarity within the CPUC's draft resolution regarding limitations to Cruise scaling its fleet.

The draft resolution stated that Cruise must submit an updated passenger safety plan in the form of a Tier 2 advice letter before modifying "any changes to the hours, geography, roadway type, speed range, or weather conditions in which Cruise intends to operate..."

Notably, that language doesn't oblige Cruise to have to appeal to the CPUC if it wants to increase its fleet size, a distinction which the SF stakeholders argue will "increase the negative impacts of driverless Cruise AV deployment" given Cruise's "current approach to passenger loading," another item of concern in the city's comments on the draft resolution.

"Cruise’s current approach to passenger pickup and drop-off, stopping exclusively in the travel lane even when curb space is available, is below the level expected for human drivers," the comments read, emphasizing the danger that an ever-growing fleet of AVs stopping in the travel lane could pose to vulnerable road users, like emergency responders, people with disabilities and older people and cyclists.

Autonomous Cruise car encounter with police raises policy questions

As part of its comments, the city provided a list of recommendations for the CPUC to integrate into its final resolution, including:

  • Clarifying that increases in fleet size and vehicle model require Cruise to submit an advice letter, given Cruise's goals to not only expand its fleet size rapidly, but to do so with a new, purpose-built vehicle.

  • Requiring CPUC staff to post on its website the geographic area in which operation of driverless Cruise AVs is authorized. Cruise told TechCrunch it currently offers driverless rides for members of the public in about 70% of the city, which is detailed in a rough map CEO Kyle Vogt recently tweeted, but did not provide the specific areas in which it will charge passengers for driverless rides. However, the CPUC's agenda included a photo of Cruise's initial service area, including certain streets that are excluded from the geofence, which is likely where the company will begin charging for rides. The zone spans north to south from Richmond District to Sunset District, and northeast into Pacific Heights and Cole District.

  • Convening a regular working group to address data collection around pickup and drop-off of customers and AV interactions with first responder and street-based workers in San Francisco.

  • Collecting data on wheelchair accessibility.

"The [draft resolution] applies the same 'wait and see' approach that the Commission used in regulating Transportation Network Companies (TNCs)," read the comments. "That approach undermined San Francisco’s climate goals, reduced transportation options for people who use wheelchairs, and significantly increased congestion and travel time delays on San Francisco streets used for robust public transit services. These outcomes are likely to be repeated unless the issues identified in these comments are addressed."

The CPUC's decision to award Cruise with a deployment permit sets a precedent for how the state will continue to regulate commercial AV services in the future, so feedback from the public is crucial. And indeed some of the city's recommendations did made it into the final draft language.

For example, the deployment decision directs the Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED) of the CPUC to include whether or not a citation was issued in a collision or incident involving law enforcement in its categories of incidents for reporting. In addition, to support easier access, CPED conceded to post Cruise's driverless deployment operational design domains on its website.

However, the final language in the decision doesn't require Cruise to necessarily submit an advice letter if it wants to add vehicles to its fleet, though it does commit Cruise to engaging with the CPED to discuss whether such a letter might be necessary in the future as changes to fleet size could materially affect the passenger safety plan. Which is not to say Cruise is at the risk of going unchecked. The company needs to get approval from the DMV before increasing fleet size, a Cruise spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Finally, while the Commission encourages Cruise to provide wheelchair accessible vehicles and services for people with disabilities, the resolution doesn't require it to run a commercial service.

This article has been updated to include information on which of the city's recommendations made it to the final deployment permit language. 

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Fell Today, and What It Has to Do With Zombies

    A new Bloomberg article highlights the risk that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise could be "zombie firms."

  • Ford Wants to Rattle Rivals

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'

  • Ford wants to sell EVs online only and at a set price

    Ford said that it wants to restructure its dealership model to sell its EVs online only and at a non-negotiable price to match Tesla’s profit margins. “I feel like when that second quarter last year profit came out for Tesla and they showed like a $15,000 premium, it totally changed my world,” CEO Jim Farley said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. Farley's comments in a lengthy interview came one day before the automaker announced it would spend $3.7 billion to hire 6,200 union workers to staff several assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri in a bid to sell 2 million EVs a year by 2026.

  • Ford to invest $1.5B in Sheffield Village plant to assemble new electric vehicle

    The automaker is aiming at producing 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

  • GreenPower to Take Possession of West Virginia Manufacturing Facility in August 2022

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the company's timeline to begin manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses in its newly-acquired facility in South Charleston, West Virginia.

  • Ford’s Deliveries Fall Again and It’s Spending Like Crazy. The Stock Is Rising.

    Ford issued a news release saying the auto maker has a big announcement planned for Thursday. Now we know what it is.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Rock as Consumers Shift From Merchandise to Experiences

    This has to be welcome news for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX). "We are seeing our guests' increasing mobility and love of newness play out in their Target purchases as baskets shift more toward experiences and going-out categories," Target chief growth officer Christina Hennington said during the mass-market retailer's earnings call two weeks ago. Let's see why Airbnb, EPR Properties, and Six Flags are three stocks that have bright near-term futures.

  • Ford adds 6,200 new US jobs to boost EV, gas-powered car production

    Ford says it will invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new UAW (United Auto Worker) jobs in factories in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, and the automaker will convert close to 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status, as well as provide healthcare benefits to all hourly employees when they start working with Ford.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Move Customers Will Love

    The cruise line has made a lot of policy changes since its return to sailing from U.S. ports in July 2021.

  • Target's Earnings Have Me Excited About These 3 Non-Retail Stocks

    Target (NYSE: TGT) reported underwhelming earnings results last week, as inflation and supply chain challenges weakened its performance. It was just one of several disappointing results from retailers this quarter, as American consumers navigate the current economic environment. "More and more, we are seeing our guests' increasing mobility and love of newness play out in their Target purchases as baskets shift more toward experiences and going out categories," Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington told analysts.

  • Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline

    Ford's chief executive says he expects the cost of building electric vehicles to fall to the point that in coming years automakers will be battling each other for sales of EVs priced around $25,000. CEO Jim Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that the $25,000 price tag will democratize EVs. The company's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, with a starting price around $44,000 but can run much higher, costs about $25,000 more than a comparable Ford Edge gas SUV, he said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys After Delta Sees More Demand, Higher Costs?

    Delta Air Lines said it expected second-quarter sales to rebound to 2019 levels. Are any airline stocks buys now?

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rebounds As China EV Rival Keeps Racing As Sales Hit Fresh High

    Tesla is rebounding from lows while BYD races toward highs as it seizes Tesla's EV sales crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • Why Airbnb Tanked 21% in May

    Shares of vacation rental company Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) lost 21% of their value in May according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company delivered a stellar earnings report at the beginning of the month, but the market is having trouble valuing the stock. Airbnb made a bold move by going public at the height of its pandemic declines in December 2020.

  • Ford Stock Higher As CEO Teases 'Exciting News' On Jobs and EV Investments In Latest Tesla Challenge

    "We're sharing some exciting news today about new jobs, new products and our latest investment in America's workforce," said CEO Jim Farley.

  • China EV Sales: Nio Stock, Li Auto, Xpeng Rise; BYD Sales Again Top 100K Units

    Byd joined China EV peers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto in reporting strong May sales as Covid lockdowns eased. Nio stock and others rose Thursday.

  • United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby on ultra-low-cost carriers: ‘a business model that is in trouble’

    United Airlines is facing a fresh crop of fast-growing low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers as travel rebounds from the pandemic. United (Nasdaq: UAL) CEO Scott Kirby took aim at the airlines competing on price when he spoke this week at Bernstein Autonomous’ Strategic Decisions Conference. “That is a business model that is in trouble — it’s in a lot of trouble,” Kirby said, pointing to industry challenges that include soaring fuel prices and increasing difficulty in hiring pilots.

  • American Airlines Flight Takes 12 Hours From Dallas To L.A.

    A recent American Airlines flight took a surprising 12 hours to fly from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to L.A., California.

  • GM's Cruise wins first California permit to carry paying riders in driverless cars

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -General Motors Co's Cruise on Thursday became the first company to secure a permit to charge for self-driving car rides in San Francisco, after it overcame objections by city officials. Self-driving test cars with human safety drivers have become a constant sight in San Francisco, and completely driverless ones are increasingly common too. Turning them into a fledgling business in a major U.S. city will mark a milestone in the long, delayed journey toward driverless taxi service.