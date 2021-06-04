U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,229.89
    +37.04 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,756.39
    +179.35 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.49
    +199.98 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.41
    +7.16 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.37
    +0.56 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    +20.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    +0.44 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    -0.0650 (-4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    +0.0057 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4750
    -0.8170 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,541.07
    -1,201.17 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.08
    -18.07 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.04
    +4.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.58 (-0.40%)
     

Cruise can now give passengers rides in driverless cars in California

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of GM that also has backing from SoftBank Vision Fund, Microsoft and Honda, has secured a permit that will allow the company to shuttle passengers in its test vehicles without a human safety operator behind the wheel.

The permit, issued by the California Public Utilities Commission as part of its driverless pilot program, is one of several regulatory requirements autonomous vehicle companies must meet before they can deploy commercially. This permit is important — and Cruise is the first to land this particular one — but it does not allow the company to charge passengers for any rides in test AVs.

"In order to launch a commercial service for passengers here in the state of California, you need both the California DMV and the California PUC to issue deployment permits. Today we are honored to have been the first to receive a driverless autonomous service permit to test transporting passengers from the California PUC," Prashanthi Raman, Cruise's director of Government Affairs said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch.

There are two regulatory bodies, the CPUC and the California Department of Motor Vehicles, that dictate the testing and eventual deployment of autonomous vehicles. The California DMV regulates testing of autonomous vehicles with and without safety operators. About 55 companies have permits to test autonomous vehicles with a safety driver. Driverless testing permits, in which a human operator is not behind the wheel, have become the new milestone and a required step for companies that want to launch a commercial robotaxi or delivery service in the state. AutoX, Baidu, Cruise, Nuro, Pony.ai, Waymo, WeRide and Zoox have driverless permits with the DMV.

The final step with the DMV, which only Nuro has achieved, is a deployment permit. This permit allows Nuro to deploy at a commercial scale. Nuro's vehicles can't hold passengers, just cargo, which allows the company to bypass the CPUC permitting process.

Over at the CPUC, there are "drivered" and "driverless" permits, which allow companies to give rides in their autonomous vehicles. Aurora, AutoX, Cruise, Deeproute.ai, Pony, Voyage (which was acquired by Cruise) Waymo and Zoox all have "drivered" permits. Cruise is the first to snag the driverless permit.

Any company that wants to eventually shuttle and charge passengers for rides in their robotaxis have to secure all of these permits from the DMV and CPUC.

"Issuance of this first driverless permit for the CPUC's Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service Pilot Programs is a significant milestone. Autonomous vehicles have the potential to transform our transportation system and communities by solving individual mobility needs, improving roadway safety, and moving goods throughout the state sustainably and efficiently," Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma said in statement. "The effective deployment of autonomous vehicles can also transform vehicle manufacturing, maintenance, and service business models to create new jobs and industries for the California workforce."

Last year, the CPUC approved two new programs to allow permitted companies to provide and charge for shared rides in autonomous vehicles as long as they can navigate the lengthy regulatory process. The decision came after months of lobbying by the AV industry pushing the CPUC to consider a rule change that would allow for operators to charge a fare and offer shared rides in driverless vehicles.

The CPUC said Cruise, along with any other company that eventually participates in the pilot, must submit quarterly reports about the operation of their vehicles providing driverless AV passenger service. Companies must also submit a passenger safety plan that outlines their plans for protecting passenger safety for driverless operations.

Optimized sensors are key to future of automated vehicles

Recommended Stories

  • Do you need to get a COVID-19 test if you are vaccinated? Here's what the experts say

    The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you don't need to be tested or to quarantine if you're fully vaccinated, even if you’ve been exposed to someone who was sick.

  • Autonomous vehicle startup Aurora in final talks to merge with Reid Hoffman's newest SPAC

    Autonomous vehicle startup Aurora is close to finalizing a deal to merge with Reinvent Technology Partners Y, the newest special purpose acquisition company launched by LinkedIn co-founder and investor Reid Hoffman, Zynga founder Mark Pincus and managing partner Michael Thompson, according to several sources familiar with the talks. Aurora declined to comment. The Hoffman, Pincus, Thompson trio, who are bullish on a concept that they call "venture capital at scale," have formed three SPACs, or blank-check companies.

  • Aurora brings in outsiders to boost safety efforts, public trust of driverless vehicles

    Aurora, the autonomous vehicle company that acquired Uber ATG last year, has re-assembled a team of outside experts, shared new details about its operations in a self-assessment safety report and launched a website as part of a broader effort to win over consumers wary of the technology that they may someday share the road with, or even use. Aurora said Thursday it has tapped experts in aviation safety, insurance, medicine and automotive safety — all people from outside of the niche AV industry — to provide an outside perspective on the company's overall approach to safety, to look for gaps in its system and advise on the best ways to share its progress and record with regulators and the public. The advisory group is designed to augment Aurora's existing safety efforts, which includes on-road testing and development.

  • Ceuta and Melilla: Spain's enclaves in North Africa

    Moroccans accuse Spain of colonialism by retaining control of Ceuta and Melilla.

  • NFL Titans make deal with US wrestler Coon as blocker

    Adam Coon, a world Greco-Roman wrestling runner-up at 130kg, has agreed to terms with the NFL's Tennessee Titans on a contract as an offensive lineman, the club announced Friday.

  • CDC report shows rise in teen COVID hospitalizations

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging parents to get their teenagers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a spike in hospitalizations. Mola Lenghi has more.

  • Australian Exporters Say Normal Business With China ‘Impossible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Deteriorating relations, including trade-related friction, have made normal operations for Australian exporters in China “impossible,” according to a report from a leading network of business interests.Exporters see the need to pivot from China into other markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia, because of the trade disputes, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in the report released Friday, which cited a survey of 189 Australian business operators. Tar

  • AMC files to sell 11 million shares, cautions investors

    On Thursday, AMC&nbsp; filed to sell 11.5 million shares of its stock. In the same SEC filing, the movie chain also cautioned&nbsp; “against investing” in its common stock, unless investors “are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion” of their investment.

  • The biggest question in Friday's jobs report: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, June 4, 2021.

  • CDC says Florida lawsuit imperils summer cruises to Alaska

    U.S. officials say Florida’s lawsuit against the federal government over conditions for cruise lines to resume sailing could threaten plans to restart cruising in Alaska. Florida sued the Biden administration to throw out requirements, called a conditional sailing order, that were imposed on cruise lines before they can sail in U.S. water for the first time since March 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Congress effectively ratified the conditional sailing order when it passed a law last month to let large cruise ships resume trips from Washington state to Alaska this summer.

  • China Launches Copyright Protection Blockchain

    The new blockchain will increase efficiency and reduce cost to protect digital copyrights.

  • Exclusive: Tesla supplier CATL plans a major battery plant in Shanghai - sources

    China's CATL is planning a major new automotive battery plant in Shanghai, continuing a blistering pace of expansion that will cement its lead as the world's No.1 supplier, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Locating the factory in Shanghai will put it close to Tesla Inc's Chinese production base after it began supplying batteries for the U.S. automaker's Model 3 cars in China last year. CATL hopes to rapidly expand that relationship, aiming to become its biggest supplier in the near future by providing half of the battery cells Tesla uses globally in electric vehicles and roof energy storage, said a senior source at the Chinese company.

  • Summer cruises in Florida remain uncertain as DeSantis digs in on vaccine requirement ban

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid to get cruise safety rules from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention thrown out has hit another bump. On Thursday, DeSantis’ office said the two sides failed to come to an agreement during mediation as part of the governor’s lawsuit against the agency.

  • Police salute Braintree Police K9 killed responding to call

    Braintree Police K9 Kitt was killed Friday, two other police officers shot, responding to a domestic dispute call.

  • Norton 360 antivirus will soon mine cryptocurrency

    Norton 360 will soon come with a built-in miner that will enable users to mine for Ethereum.

  • Air Canada Launches COVID-Tested Flights Between Canada and Italy

    The flights are slated to take off starting July 2.

  • Clippers on verge of another disappointing NBA playoff exit after Game 5 loss against Mavericks

    After regaining momentum in their first-round playoff series against the Mavericks and returning home, the Clippers flopped again Wednesday.

  • Biden proposes 15% corporate minimum tax to win Republican backing of infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out an infrastructure deal. Biden offered to drop plans to raise corporate tax rates as high as 28% and instead set a minimum 15% tax rate aimed at ensuring all companies pay taxes, sources said. In return, Republicans would have to agree to at least $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending, one source said.

  • CDC says hospitalizations rising in teens with COVID

    The CDC director urged parents to get their teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Kate Winslet Says It Took 2 Years to Get Her Natural Hair Color Back After Going Red for Titanic

    The star also said Rose's curly style was "impossible" to maintain because "there was water all around us"