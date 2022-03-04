U.S. markets closed

CRUISE SPECIALISTS TO HOLD EXPEDITION CRUISING SEMINAR

·3 min read

Leader in expedition cruising offers virtual time to get to know expedition suppliers

SEATTLE, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Specialists (an Internova Travel Group company), the leader in world, grand and expedition cruising since 1987, is holding an expedition cruising webinar on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST. This free virtual seminar will bring together the leading cruise lines offering expedition sailings. Attendees will be able to listen to their offerings and ship and shore experiences. Cruise Specialists advisor, Gillian Clark, will provide a passenger perspective from her recent expedition cruises to the Galapagos and Antarctica.

Cruise Specialists (PRNewsfoto/Cruise Specialists)
Cruise Specialists (PRNewsfoto/Cruise Specialists)

Expedition cruising is a special niche of cruising that focuses on sailing to exotic destinations, on mostly smaller ships, and exploring the nature and culture of the destination. Popular destinations for expedition cruising include Antarctica, the Galapagos, Alaska, Scandinavia, and the Arctic. Typical expedition ships' staff also include naturalists and historians who are destination experts and on hand to help guests take a deep dive into the ports of call.

"An expedition cruise is a great blend of adventure and luxury," said Annie Scrivanich, Senior Vice President of Cruise Specialists. "These small ships offer comfortable cabins, gourmet food and all the other amenities that you would expect in a cruise ship. As the ships are smaller, they can visit areas that are off the beaten path, offering guests a more customized adventure. Cruise Specialists' knowledge of this cruising sector means our clients are expertly guided to the right voyage, and we welcome new expedition cruisers to this special event."

The traveling public can register for the complimentary expedition webinar here. Expedition cruise lines in attendance will be Seabourn, Silversea Cruises, Viking Cruises and American Queen Voyages.

About Cruise Specialists
Cruise Specialists is an award-winning cruise and tour agency dedicated to arranging the most luxurious land and sea vacations for its clients. Cruise Specialists is a part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, and has been sending clients on memorable world cruises, family reunion cruises, affinity group cruises, honeymoons and unique personal travel experiences since 1987. The agency has been recognized by a number of travel publications, including Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure as one of the top luxury travel agencies. Cruise Specialists is headquartered in Seattle, Wash., with an additional office in Novato, Calif.

About Internova Travel Group
Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:
Berit Griffin
bgriffin@travelleaders.com
651-442-5173

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cruise-specialists-to-hold-expedition-cruising-seminar-301496144.html

SOURCE Cruise Specialists

