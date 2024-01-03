Cruise Stocks Sputter Into the New Year After Record 2023 Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Cruise stocks, which led the travel-and-leisure industry as one of the market’s best surprises in the past 12 months, are slumping in the first trading days of 2024 as investors punish last year’s winners.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Just two sessions into 2024, cruise operators are among the worst performers within the S&P 500 index. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has so far dropped 14%, the company’s biggest two-session slump since early August. And Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises are just behind, with 12% and 9.3% declines, respectively, so far this week.

The early losses are evidence of just how demanding investors have become for the industry to offer fresh, positive catalysts after a banner 2023. Resilient consumer spending habits — even in the face of elevated interest rates and geopolitical angst — led all three major US cruise stocks to post their best annual gain since going public.

Few industries faced a tougher post-pandemic journey than cruise lines. They remained shuttered longer than other modes of travel as border closures and lockdowns forced operators to cancel departures — and in some cases keep guests on board as ports prevented passengers from disembarking. Even after last year’s monster rally, the industry’s shares have yet to snap back to pre-pandemic closing highs.

Trailing comparisons are only going to get harder to beat. The first quarter initiates what the industry calls “Wave Season,” which is the period between January and March when occupancy levels are seasonally lower, and operators ramp up sales promotions to lure price-conscious passengers.

Non-fuel costs — such as fleet maintenance, food and on-board services — are also expected to rise in the coming quarters, adding pressure on margins.

Story continues

Read More: ‘Revenge Spending’ Drives Ballooning US Credit Card Balances

For analysts such as Melius’ Conor Cunningham, though, there’s still room for cruise shares to gain. Lower fuel prices and continued strong demand for sea travel present an attractive setup for the industry this year, he said, while ebbing inflation and optimism that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing stands to buoy discretionary spending.

“The natural question to follow is, how is this not peak for cruise?,” Cunningham wrote in a note to clients. “The setup remains compelling, and if inflation breaks lower, there is further margin upside outside of just price.”

Shares in both Royal Caribbean and Carnival posted triple-digit advances in 2023, while Norwegian rose roughly 64% in the year.

Carnival was the first among major US cruise lines to post fourth quarter financial results, reporting a record booked position into 2024 at considerably higher prices in December. The company also offered full-year profit guidance, which some Wall Street strategists consider conservative.

Next up is Royal Caribbean, which gives its quarterly update on Feb. 7.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.