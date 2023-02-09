Cruise Tourism Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.24 billion; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global cruise tourism market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Cruise tourism market - Five Forces

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Cruise tourism market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Cruise tourism market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Application (Ocean cruising and River cruising).

The Ocean cruising segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the passenger ticket include a variety of accommodations, amenities, meals, entertainment, round trips, service charges, complimentary beverages, free internet connectivity, pre-cruise packages, shore excursions, and others. Such facilities will support the market growth through this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cruise tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cruise tourism market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the passenger flow in countries such as the US will facilitate the cruise tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period. Owing to the positive growth of the market, market vendors are expanding their onboard services, facilities, and amenities to differentiate their services from their competitors. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Cruise tourism market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving the global cruise tourism market growth is the strong global economic recovery and an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in developed and developing economies .

The growth is driven by an increase in domestic consumption and trade, and an uptick in investments, since the global economic recession in 2008. Thus, there has been a gradual increase in the preference for luxury lifestyles and spending over leisure travel.

Moreover, the increase in the number of working women has further contributed to the increased income levels of individuals and their families. Such factors are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing consumer adoption of repositioning cruising, owing to tourers' inclination toward exploring different destinations by availing best cruise deals, is one of the key cruise tourism market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Repositioning cruising refers to moving the ship from one sailing destination to another. The growth is attributed to the availability of cost-effective one-way flights, the inclusion of exotic itineraries, and cost advantages associated with repositioning cruising compared with regular.

Thus, a substantial increase in the number of repositioning cruises is estimated to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast years.

Major challenges hindering market growth

One of the key challenges to the global cruise tourism market growth is the rising environmental concerns, as these ships generate a substantial amount of waste on a daily basis.

This is due to the presence of many passengers and crew members. For instance, an average one-week cruise voyage with 2000 to 2500 passengers along with crew members would generate around 2,00,000 plus gallons of sewage stream that includes oily bilge water, greywater, and hazardous waste.

In addition, it will also generate over six tons of solid waste and an enormous amount of air pollutants which can significantly affect marine pollution globally. Such factors are projected to hamper the growth of the current market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cruise tourism market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cruise tourism market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the cruise tourism market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cruise tourism market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cruise tourism market vendors

Cruise Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 137 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 39.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AmaWaterways LLC, Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd., American Cruise Lines, Carnival Corp. and Plc, Compagnie du Ponant, Cosmos Tours Ltd., Genting Hong Kong Ltd., Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corp. Ltd., LaVista Travel, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Ocean World Ltd., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Saga Group Ltd, The Walt Disney Co., TUI AG, Viking River Cruises Inc., and Virgin Cruises Intermediate Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

