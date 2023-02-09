U.S. markets closed

Cruise Tourism Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.24 billion; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global cruise tourism market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cruise Tourism Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cruise Tourism Market

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Cruise tourism market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Cruise tourism market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Cruise tourism market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Application (Ocean cruising and River cruising).

  • The Ocean cruising segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the passenger ticket include a variety of accommodations, amenities, meals, entertainment, round trips, service charges, complimentary beverages, free internet connectivity, pre-cruise packages, shore excursions, and others. Such facilities will support the market growth through this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global cruise tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cruise tourism market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the passenger flow in countries such as the US will facilitate the cruise tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period. Owing to the positive growth of the market, market vendors are expanding their onboard services, facilities, and amenities to differentiate their services from their competitors. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Cruise tourism marketMarket Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • One of the key factors driving the global cruise tourism market growth is the strong global economic recovery and an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in developed and developing economies.

  • The growth is driven by an increase in domestic consumption and trade, and an uptick in investments, since the global economic recession in 2008. Thus, there has been a gradual increase in the preference for luxury lifestyles and spending over leisure travel.

  • Moreover, the increase in the number of working women has further contributed to the increased income levels of individuals and their families. Such factors are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Growing consumer adoption of repositioning cruising, owing to tourers' inclination toward exploring different destinations by availing best cruise deals, is one of the key cruise tourism market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

  • Repositioning cruising refers to moving the ship from one sailing destination to another. The growth is attributed to the availability of cost-effective one-way flights, the inclusion of exotic itineraries, and cost advantages associated with repositioning cruising compared with regular.

  • Thus, a substantial increase in the number of repositioning cruises is estimated to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast years.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • One of the key challenges to the global cruise tourism market growth is the rising environmental concerns, as these ships generate a substantial amount of waste on a daily basis.

  • This is due to the presence of many passengers and crew members. For instance, an average one-week cruise voyage with 2000 to 2500 passengers along with crew members would generate around 2,00,000 plus gallons of sewage stream that includes oily bilge water, greywater, and hazardous waste.

  • In addition, it will also generate over six tons of solid waste and an enormous amount of air pollutants which can significantly affect marine pollution globally. Such factors are projected to hamper the growth of the current market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cruise tourism market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cruise tourism market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the cruise tourism market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cruise tourism market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cruise tourism market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The adventure tourism market size is expected to increase to USD 2.50 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism), source (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The size of the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type of tourists (domestic and international) and hotel type (chain hotels and independent hotels).

Cruise Tourism Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

137

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

39.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AmaWaterways LLC, Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd., American Cruise Lines, Carnival Corp. and Plc, Compagnie du Ponant, Cosmos Tours Ltd., Genting Hong Kong Ltd., Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corp. Ltd., LaVista Travel, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Ocean World Ltd., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Saga Group Ltd, The Walt Disney Co., TUI AG, Viking River Cruises Inc., and Virgin Cruises Intermediate Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Passenger ticket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Onboard facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Ocean cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 River cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AmaWaterways LLC

  • 11.4 Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd.

  • 11.5 American Cruise Lines

  • 11.6 Carnival Corp. and Plc

  • 11.7 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

  • 11.8 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.9 Ocean World Ltd.

  • 11.10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

  • 11.11 Saga Group Ltd

  • 11.12 The Walt Disney Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cruise Tourism Market
Global Cruise Tourism Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cruise-tourism-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-4-24-billion-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301740406.html

SOURCE Technavio

