Cruise Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 4.24 billion | Strong Global Economic Recovery and Increasing HNWIs to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise tourism is a popular type of tourism that involves the exploration of new places, coupled with luxury and entertainment. Cruise lines offer various activities such as sports, shopping, water games, video games, and numerous other leisure activities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cruise Tourism Market by Product Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Cruise Tourism Market by Application (Ocean cruising and River cruising) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cruise tourism market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.24 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Strong global economic recovery and an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in developed and developing economies are driving the market. The growth is driven by an increase in domestic consumption and trade and a rise in investments since the global economic recession in 2008. Thus, there has been a gradual increase in the preference for luxury lifestyle and spending on leisure travel. Moreover, a rise in the number of working women has contributed to the increase in income levels of individuals and their families. Such factors are expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Market Challenge: Rising environmental concerns are challenging the growth of the market. Cruise ships generate a major amount of waste due to the presence of many passengers and crew members. For instance, an average one-week cruise voyage with 2000 to 2500 passengers along with crew members generates more than 2,00,000 gallons of sewage stream, which include oily bilge water, greywater, and hazardous waste. Such factors are projected to hamper the growth of the current market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The cruise tourism market report is segmented by application (ocean cruising and river cruising) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key market for cruise tourism in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

Vendor Landscape

Several players are present in the global cruise tourism market. However, the market is dominated by a few well-established players. These vendors have started acquiring small and regional players to increase their global reach. Moreover, the market will witness the entry of several new players during the forecast period, which will intensify the competition among the existing players.

Cruise Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 39.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AmaWaterways LLC, Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd., American Cruise Lines, Carnival Corp. and Plc, Compagnie du Ponant, Cosmos Tours Ltd., Genting Hong Kong Ltd., Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corp. Ltd., LaVista Travel, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Ocean World Ltd., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Saga Group Ltd, The Walt Disney Co., TUI AG, Viking River Cruises Inc., and Virgin Cruises Intermediate Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Passenger ticket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Onboard facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Ocean cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 River cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AmaWaterways LLC

11.4 Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd.

11.5 American Cruise Lines

11.6 Carnival Corp. and Plc

11.7 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

11.8 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

11.9 Ocean World Ltd.

11.10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

11.11 Saga Group Ltd

11.12 The Walt Disney Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

