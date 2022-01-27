U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Crum & Forster Earns 95 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

·3 min read

200-year-old insurer announces its annual rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster, a leading provider of property & casualty, accident & health and specialty insurance solutions, has received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"The CEI evaluation process is rigorous, and our placement on the list is particularly impressive given that this was the first time we applied for the award and it underscores C&F's unwavering support of our LGBTQ+ community and its allies," said Barbra Katz, C&F's Chief Human Resources Officer. "C&F has always strived to create a safe and welcoming space – one that promotes authenticity and empowerment for all its employees – and we are proud that the Human Rights Campaign Foundation acknowledges those efforts."

"Pride@C&F is honored that Crum and Forster is being listed among the many respected organizations which make up this year's Index," added Craig Belanger, Vice President in the company's Business Services Group and Executive Sponsor of C&F's PRIDE Employee Resource Group (ERG), one of seven ERGs within the company. "This recognition affirms C&F's commitment to its LGBTQ+ employees and our communities. We are truly C&F Proud."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over the past 20 years. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

  • Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Crum & Forster
Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty and accident & health insurer, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca), providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

C&F is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2021). The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hallie Harenski
(973) 738 9526
Hallie.Harenski@cfins.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crum--forster-earns-95-in-human-rights-campaign-foundations-2022-corporate-equality-index-301470003.html

SOURCE Crum & Forster

