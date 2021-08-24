Crum & Forster Names Matthew Lubin, President of Its Surety Division

Experienced industry leader to drive strategic, client-focused underwriting, marketing and claims initiatives

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening the leadership within its surety operations, Crum & Forster (C&F) has named longtime, respected industry leader Matthew Lubin, President of its Surety division. The appointment is effective September 20.

Lubin, who will report to C&F CEO Marc Adee, will be responsible for growing and managing the division's diversified surety portfolio.

"As we strive to continue providing our brokers and clients the industry-leading products and solutions they demand, we are fortunate to have someone with Matt's extensive surety experience to lead our outstanding team," said Adee. "His knowledge and business acumen position him well to build on the strong foundation we have in place, and we are excited to welcome Matt to C&F."

Lubin comes to C&F after more than three decades in various surety-focused leadership positions at Chubb Limited, the last five years as Executive Vice President for Construction Surety, where he was responsible for oversight of the insurer's North American construction surety portfolio.

"I look forward to working with the tremendous group of professionals within C&F's Surety division," said Lubin. "The depth and breadth of its solutions, coupled with the division's client-first focus, will enable the Surety division to establish a lasting and leading presence in a very competitive marketplace."

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty, accident & health and life insurer, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca), providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Additionally, C&F has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, reflecting the company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as its emphasis on the well-being of its employees.

C&F is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2021). The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

