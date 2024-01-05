Crumbl Cookies open on Military Road

Jan. 5—Crumbl Cookies has opened its first Niagara County store, giving residents the chance to try out its hearty treats.

The new location is in the Wegmans plaza at 1575 Military Road. This is the third location for the cookie chain in Western New York, with the others on Transit Road in Clarence and Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

Store manager Joe Smeal said that everything inside is made from scratch and done throughout the day so that people always get warm, fresh cookies.

"They pride themselves on having the best cookies in the world," Smeal said, with the large cookies being 4.5 inches in diameter. Each cookie is four servings, with cutters also sold inside.

During Friday's grand opening, customers who came with a promo code on the Cumbl Cookies app received a free chocolate chip cookie. The cookies available will rotate so that five different kinds are offered along with the flagship chocolate chip.

There are at least 40 employees working this location in different shifts.

The business is owned by Muhammad Shoaib, who owns more than 15 food franchise locations in Western New York and Southern Ontario. His other local operations include Papa John's Pizza, Moe's Southwest Grill and A&W in downtown Niagara Falls.

Crumbl Cookies will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.