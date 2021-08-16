U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2520
    -0.3180 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,994.53
    -756.01 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Crumble: Australia's First Risk-Free Cookware Company Announces Launch With 30-Day Free Trial on Dutch Ovens

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / In Australia, many millennials are becoming more health-conscious, and with the recent COVID restrictions, an increasing number are starting to cook more at home.

With that in mind, a company is out there looking to provide Aussies with a risk-free, stressfree, and worry-free cooking experience. Crumble is Australia's first risk-free cookware company specifically designed to provide customers with a simple, direct-to-consumer shopping experience that puts the savings right back into their wallets. With customer service at the forefront of their approach, Crumble is endlessly focused on ensuring that every last customer enjoys their experience shopping - and cooking! - with Crumble products.

"Here at Crumble, we are all about our customers. For us, nothing is more important than delivering quality products and quality customer service at a price that doesn't break the bank. We are firm believers that big brands can't meet the needs of today's customers because they are too expensive and too top-heavy. At Crumble, we offer a personable experience that makes our customers feel good," says Chloe Qu, Head of Customer Experience at Crumble.

Along with the launch of their brand-new cookware line, Crumble is also proud to announce a 30-day risk-free trial on Dutch Ovens. This exciting trial gives customers the chance to see for themselves just how much of a difference affordable, high-quality cookware can be - all risk-free!

Additionally, Crumble offers lifetime warranties and express shipping Australia-wide on their range of products.

"At the end of the day, we understand what today's customers want, and we want to make a difference. For that very reason, we've worked to design a product that doesn't just meet a need - we designed one that exceeds expectations. Along with that, we are proud to partner with The Foodbank Australia to donate meals to hungry Aussies in need with every Dutch Oven sold," says Chloe Qu, Head of Customer Experience at Crumble.

To learn more about Crumble and to view their products, visit their website today: https://crumble.co/

Media Details
Website URL: AscendAgency.com
Company Name: Ascend Agency
Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com
Country: USA

SOURCE: Crumble



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660019/Crumble-Australias-First-Risk-Free-Cookware-Company-Announces-Launch-With-30-Day-Free-Trial-on-Dutch-Ovens

