Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Daytona Beach, Florida

·2 min read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming March 2022 opening of Crunch Daytona Beach, a spacious 28,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch Daytona Beach is located at 290 North Nova Road, at the intersection of International Speedway Blvd and North Nova Road.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness)
Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness)

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/daytona-beach or call 386-293-0310 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members will receive one month free with only $1 enrollment, in addition to a Crunch swag bag, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Daytona Beach will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, the HIITZone™, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, 3D-body scanners, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, red light therapy, Kids Crunch, and more. Crunch Daytona Beach is owned by fitness industry veteran Chad Smith, who has plans to develop more Crunch locations in northeast Florida.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Daytona and the surrounding community," said owner Chad Smith. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships, and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-franchise-announces-newest-location-in-daytona-beach-florida-301507886.html

SOURCE Crunch

