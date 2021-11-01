U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

Crunch Franchise Honors Veterans with Special Veterans Day Thank You

·2 min read

During the week of November 8-14, veterans, active-duty military, and their families can work out for free at participating Crunch Franchise locations, followed by free one-month membership

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Crunch Fitness locations are offering veterans, active-duty military, and their families a free week of gym membership from November 8-14 at 187 participating gyms across the country. Guests will also have the opportunity to join Crunch with a specially reduced $1 enrollment fee and receive their first month free.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness)
Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness)

Additionally, all members at every Crunch gym in the U.S., regardless of military status, can also participate in November's "Train like a Soldier" fitness challenge through the Crunch mobile app to win gift box prizes courtesy of Bravo Sierra, maker of high-performance personal care products.

"This is a small way for us to honor the selfless contribution and sacrifices made for our country by fellow veterans and active-duty military nationwide," said Jim Rowley, Chief Executive Officer Crunch Worldwide and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. "We look forward to inviting our armed forces into the Crunch family and to thanking them for their service."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and offers a wide range of activities across gyms, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program. This is in addition to free weights, machines, cutting-edge equipment, and expert instructors and trainers.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-franchise-honors-veterans-with-special-veterans-day-thank-you-301412564.html

SOURCE Crunch

