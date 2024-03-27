Crunch meeting at Thames Water amid scramble for £750m

Thames Water

Thames Water held a crunch board meeting on Wednesday amid a scramble to secure hundreds of millions of pounds from shareholders.

Directors of the troubled supplier are racing to finalise a £750m lifeline from investors, with the threat of special administration looming as Thames reels from vast debts and poor performance.

Industry sources have signalled that this payment could be significantly reduced by shareholders as the business braces for major fines from regulator Ofwat. The concerns were first reported by Sky News.

Without the extra money from investors, who include Canadian pension fund Omers and the Universities Superannuation Scheme, Thames would be at risk of relying on a taxpayer-backed bailout. The business needs billions of pounds to survive.

Thames announced last year that investors were willing to inject £3.25bn into the business, with £750m expected in 2024.

However, this was dependent on certain milestones being met, including Ofwat allowing a significant increase to household water bills.

Thames has borrowings of nearly £19bn.

If the company is put into special administration, it is estimated that as much as £5bn of financial support would be needed to keep customers connected.

Thames said last October that shareholders were prepared to provide £750m “subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including the preparation of a business plan that underpins a more focused turnaround that delivers targeted performance improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years and is supported by appropriate regulatory arrangements”.

In a prospectus published last year, the company said there was no certainty the money would be received in 2024. Government officials have been working on contingency plans for the rescue of Thames in recent months, under the code name “Project Timber”.

There is concern that Ofwat risks tipping the business over if it levies fines for poor performance.

Story continues

Sir Robert Goodwill, the Conservative chairman of the environment committee, said last month that MPs were concerned it may not be in Ofwat’s interest “to use the full extent of its powers given the impact that the failure of a major business would have on the stability of the sector and the public purse”.

He said: “We have real concerns that Ofwat’s enforcement powers place it in a situation whereby enforcing regulations and issuing fines against consistently failing entities will place a further financial burden on these entities and increase the risk of corporate failure.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.