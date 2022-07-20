U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,934.50
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,761.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,268.00
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.76
    -1.46 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.80
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.07 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0236
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9670
    -0.0520 (-1.72%)
     

  • Vix

    24.46
    -0.84 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0280
    -0.1420 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,818.52
    +1,683.16 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.47
    +41.63 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.43
    -25.85 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Crunchbase looks to grow its database of startups with $50M in new cash

Kyle Wiggers
·6 min read

In both down times and boom times, businesses across industries are faced with the challenge of building sales pipelines and closing revenue. "Account-based" intelligence -- i.e., research into potential customers -- can help during the prospecting process. But it requires a thorough, vetted source of information and contacts in departments like business development, sales and recruiting.

That's why a growing number of businesses rely on Crunchbase, asserts CEO Jager McConnell. With roots in a homegrown project by TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington designed to index startups featured in TechCrunch articles, Crunchbase has evolved over the past 15 years into an API-driven database of startups and financial reports, along with a growing news division.

Crunchbase now attracts over 75 million unique visitors annually and recently surpassed 60,000 paying customers, with over half of the Fortune 500 represented, according to McConnell.

"We enable prospectors to find and engage with qualified accounts, while simultaneously creating awareness for companies that want to be discovered," he told TechCrunch via email. "From the day of our spinout [as an independent company in 2015] … we’ve built a prospecting platform powered by the best-in-class proprietary data we’re known for, allowing deal-makers to find and engage with qualified accounts while simultaneously creating awareness for companies that want to be discovered."

Investors seem convinced. This morning, Crunchbase closed an oversubscribed $50 million series D round led by Alignment Growth with participation from OMERS Ventures, Mayfield and Emergence Capital. CEO Jager McConnell declined to reveal the valuation but described it as a "significant up round." Crunchbase had a post-money valuation of $150 million, according to PitchBook -- a Crunchbase competitor, ironically.

CrunchBase
CrunchBase

Image Credits: Crunchbase

"The Crunchbase software-as-a service platform combines rich and proprietary company data with direct access to decision-makers within a single intuitive interface -- at compelling price points, making it a powerful tool for driving return on investment across a variety of use cases, from sales to recruiting and more," Alignment growth partner Alex Iosilevich said in an emailed statement. Iosilevich plans to soon join the Crunchbase board of directors. "We expect that Crunchbase will continue to gain accelerated industry adoption and are excited to support the company’s growth momentum alongside strong participation from the existing investor group."

The core of Crunchbase as it exists today is a research suite for sales teams. Entries show when a company was founded, its founders and executive leadership, and financing and debt rounds (and their contributors). Paid Crunchbase plans unlock data about competitors, history and more.

Crunchbase employs a team of writers covering funding rounds and other Crunchbase-relevant content over at Crunchbase News. (This writer has been known to cite their work from time to time.) As for the primary database, it's updated manually and automatically by way of thousands of partnerships and syndication deals with LinkedIn, Business Insider and others.

The way McConnell sees it, Crunchbase can reduce the amount of time sales teams spend prospecting by highlighting companies with  "growth signals" -- for example, funding rounds or increased product adoption.

"As difficult economic conditions impact more companies, knowing whether a target account is on the upswing or not gives prospectors the power to focus outreach on decision-makers with buying power," McConnell said. "Our tools encourage account-based selling, which encourages deal-makers to prioritize their prospecting efforts based on the companies they should be contacting rather than the individuals. This is the opposite approach to 'spray and pray,' which relies on massive contact lists and leads to the kind of spammy outreach that no one likes."

Additions to the platform within the past few months focus on discovery, for example allowing Crunchbase customers to find companies that meet a profile by filtering for territories or characteristics like "diversity." Machine learning-powered recommendations show new accounts and similar companies to consider, while customer relationship management data in search spotlights accounts that might be new to a given salesperson.

Beyond discovery, McConnell drew attention to Crunchbase's recent qualification and tracking improvements, like a Chrome extension that shows context on accounts as they're being researched. Crunchbase customers can now sync new accounts that meet their criteria to Salesforce and get email alerts on "priority" accounts, or created lists, saved searches, notes and tags for matches.

CrunchBase
CrunchBase

Image Credits: Crunchbase

On the engagement tooling side, Crunchbase now shows "decision-maker" contact data -- which is searchable -- and integrates with email providers including Gmail. Customers can use auto-generated email templates that pull in relevant, targeted data about prospects of particular interest.

McConnell says that Crunchbase resisted adding contact data for "a long time" due to privacy concerns but ultimately came to the conclusion that it was "incredibly valuable" for customers. "We’ve gone out of our way to make sure we’re doing this the right way, encouraging informed outreach and complying with all laws and regulations as they currently stand," he said. "Thankfully, our business model does not at all depend on contact data."

Crunchbase competes not only with the aforementioned PitchBook but with CB Insights, Owler and other prospecting services and databases. Lusha, a crowdsourced data platform for business-to-business sales, recently raised $205 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. Meanwhile, Apollo.io landed $110 million as its sales intelligence platform crossed 16,000 paying companies.

McConnell sees differentiation -- and raw ambition -- as the key to Crunchbase's continued growth. To this end, Crunchbase plans to launch an integration with Hubspot and enhanced machine learning-powered suggestions that recommend accounts, contacts and tasks toward various prospecting goals. Also in development are more sophisticated dashboards to help customers track "efficacy of activities" on Crunchbase, including annual recurring revenue (ARR) generated by opportunities discovered through the platform.

"The recent onslaught of down rounds and mass layoffs from companies who very recently hit unicorn status shows how outsized burn rates can be hidden behind oversized funding rounds, covering up the reality of weak business fundamentals," McConnell said. "I'm especially proud of the fact that we have been able to generate growth while keeping our burn rate in check. In the first half of this year, we drove $9 million net new ARR at only $2 million burn -- that's best in class according to Bessemer's efficiency benchmarks,and puts us on the path to profitability … We plan to double our business-to-business software ARR this year, ending around $38 million in ARR just for this customer segment."

Crunchbase's latest funding brings its total raised to $106.5 million. A portion of the proceeds will be put toward expanding the 220-person team to around 275 by the end of the year, according to McConnell.

Recommended Stories

  • Partners at elite City law firm take home record £2m

    Clifford Chance has become the first elite Magic Circle law firm to break the £2m pay barrier for its partners after awarding them an inflation-busting 10pc rise.

  • Publicly traded fintech to bring 100 jobs to Blue Ash

    A publicly traded fintech company based in Austin, Texas is setting up shop in Blue Ash, with plans to hire roughly 100 people.

  • Report Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Concerns at Celsius Before Bankruptcy Filing

    According to an investigation by CNBC, trouble at crypto lender Celsius has been brewing for years before the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. "The Hash" hosts break down the report, some key takeaways and the reported revelations about Celsius Network's red flags.

  • UK Regulators to Introduce Rules for Stablecoins in New Markets Bill

    The much-anticipated financial services and markets bill presented to the country’s parliament includes rules for stablecoins as a means of payment.

  • Hong Kong to cut out lawyers' role in mortgage transfers in pilot plan to protect buyers from insolvent legal firms

    Hong Kong's de facto central bank will formally cut out law firms as the middlemen in the transfer of residential mortgage payments, as it establishes a pilot plan to make remittances easier, faster and protect property buyers. The pilot plan will commence immediately after the conclusion of a six-month public consultation and in-depth discussion with the city's banks and law firms, according to Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). "The change will spee

  • Biogen Stock Is Falling Despite an Upbeat Outlook. Here’s Why.

    The company said earnings are expected to be between $15.25 and $16.75 per share for this year, more than prior expectation of $14.25 to $16.00.

  • Wolfspeed Stock Could Start Sprinting Up Charts

    The semiconductor company is driving the industry transition from silicon to silicon carbide

  • Uber, Lyft must adopt measures to prevent sexual assaults, California regulator rules

    The California Public Utilities Commission softened its rule but still enacted comprehensive measure to prevent attacks in ride-hailing vehicles.

  • Brazil's WEG net profit falls, supply chain hurdles weigh on margins

    Brazilian motor maker WEG SA on Wednesday reported a 19.5% drop in quarterly net income and said operating margins remained under pressure from supply chain issues despite strong demand for its products. WEG's net income reached 912.96 million reais ($168.64 million) in the second quarter, while operating margins missed 2021 levels amid rising raw material costs. "The results confirmed our expectations of good demand for our products and services," WEG said in a securities filing.

  • Redfin sees home offer 'bidding-war' rate fall below 50% for the first time in more than 2 years

    Redfin Corp. said Wednesday that the number of home offers that faced competition in June dropped below 50% for the first time in more than two years, when housing market nearly froze due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as higher mortgage rates, high home prices, inflation and a falling stock market erode homebuyer budgets. The online real estate services company said the June "bidding-war" rate fell for a fifth-straight month to 49.9%, the lowest rate since May 2020, and down from 57.3%

  • India Slashes Windfall Tax on Fuel Exports, Reliance Jumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapIndia slashed windfall taxes on oil companies less than three weeks after they were imposed, driving a rally in the shares of the nation’s No. 1 fuel exporter Reliance Industr

  • CHIPS Act, Charting the S&P, Breadth, Russia and the Black Sea, Boeing Delivers

    Right now, we have a market well off of its lows, being driven by cyclicals and technology. That's a very good thing.

  • Netflix loses 970,000 subscribers, its largest quarterly loss ever

    Last quarter, the company had a weak outlook for the second quarter and predicted a net loss of two million subscribers. While today's results beat the projection, it is still the largest quarterly loss in the company’s history. The company reported a total of 220.67 million subscribers and said it expects to add one million in the third quarter.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks That Could Fall Even Further in the Second Half

    Last week, Novavax finally received news from the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine obtained Emergency Use Authorization for people who are 18 years of age and older. It took months of waiting before Novavax's authorization came in.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Elon Musk isn't the first to walk away from a deal. Here's how similar cases have ended.

    Twitter is suing Elon Musk and fighting to close a $44 billion acquisition deal. Here’s how similar cases have been settled in and out of court.

  • ‘I feel like I’m investing just to afford taxes and broker fees.’ I’m 72, have a cushy amount of money invested and was withdrawing 4% a year, but once I pay fees and California taxes that won’t be enough. Should I ditch my financial adviser?

    Question: I have a comfortable balance in my investment account but have a question about only taking out 4% of my total each year (if necessary). Totaling my federal and state taxes (I live in California), and paying estimates for the next year, plus adding in my broker fees actually totals 4% of my investment balance. Basically I feel like I’m investing to pay taxes and broker fees!