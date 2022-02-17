U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Crunchfish publishes year-end report 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") publishes the company's year-end report for 2021. Below is a brief summary of the report.

Group financials

2021-10-01

2021-12-31

2020-10-01

2020-12-31

2021-01-01

2021-12-31

2020-01-01

2020-12-31






Net sales (SEK)

882,905

3,634,487

3,956,665

10,883,365

Profit or loss before tax (SEK)

-14,779,391

-5,880,294

-38,468,158

–25,335,425

Earnings per share (SEK)

-0.49

-0.21

-1.34

-0,91

Equity-assets-ratio (%)

87.0%

78.6%

87.0%

78.6%

Total cash and bank balances (SEK)

32,755,502

8,667,692

32,755,502

8,667,692

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website.

A comment from our CEO Joachim Samuelsson

"Crunchfish pursues product leadership by producing a continuous stream of state-of-theart products. 2021 was a tremendous year as we managed to transform the products in our business areas Digital Cash and Gesture Interaction into platforms. As platforms are so much more versatile than products, it makes us more adaptable and destined for success. Like Charles Darwin, we believe that the one most responsive to change wins."

At 09:00 CET/13:30 IST, a live webinar about the report will be hosted by Crunchfish on Zoom where Alf Riple from Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is interviewing. Crunchfish will be represented by Group CEO Joachim Samuelsson and additionally, Crunchfish Gesture Interaction CEO Joakim Nydemark will be interviewed on Gesture Interaction. To participate at this webinar, registration is done via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83589687083?pwd=UGNleXFDeWJtdm16bjV4UnBsekxJZz09

A recording of this webinar will also be available afterwards on Crunchfish's website as well as Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance's website.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Erik Berggren, IR Manager

+46 726 01 16 73

erik.berggren@crunchfish.com

This information is information that Crunchfish AB is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 17 February 2022 at 08:30 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish – crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3508643/1536630.pdf

Crunchfish Q4 report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14959/3508643/92f3087f4b32fe01.pdf

220217 - Publication of year-end report

