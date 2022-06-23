CrunchTime! Acquires Zenput to Unlock Efficiencies for Restaurant Operators Amid Post-Pandemic Dining Landscape

Merger of two "back-of-house" technology companies will help chains boost efficiency and profitability, while addressing challenges like labor shortages, rising wages, supply chain disruptions, and higher food costs

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the leading back-of-house operations platform provider for the restaurant industry, today announced the acquisition of Zenput, whose complementary software focuses on helping restaurants and other businesses manage food safety, maintain brand standards, and improve staff productivity.

The combined organization—backed by global, technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures—will provide one-stop, best-in-breed technology to help restaurant and other food service operators make timely, fact-based decisions that reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their operations. This winning combination will help operators of multiple locations improve performance and the guest experience—just as restaurants grapple with a new, post-pandemic dining landscape.

"The restaurant industry has changed so dramatically in the last two years," said CrunchTime Founder and CEO Bill Bellissimo. "It's impossible to overstate how much the pandemic has impacted the consumer experience, as well as a restaurant's ability to serve its guests. With a persistent labor shortage, supply-chain challenges, and shifting expectations from consumers, it's critical that restaurants have the right technology in place to mitigate these issues."

Bellissimo added: "CrunchTime has been dedicated to simplifying restaurant operations and enhancing efficiencies for more than 25 years. Combining the Zenput team's expertise and platform's execution capabilities with CrunchTime provides the restaurant industry with a powerful platform that will help brands thrive in this increasingly complex operating environment."

"Bill and the CrunchTime team share a similar vision for how technology can be applied to fuel productivity and growth for chain operators," said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. "I'm thrilled to be bringing our teams and products together as it gives us an opportunity to make a real difference for our customers and the industry."

The combined company serves over 500 brands operating in excess of 100,000 locations in over 100 countries, with a number of joint customers, including P.F. Chang's, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Sweetgreen.

About CrunchTime

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., provides a comprehensive restaurant back-office solution that simplifies and automates food and labor operations. By driving the flow of information throughout the organization, CrunchTime ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. For over 25 years, CrunchTime has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. For more information, visit CrunchTime.

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang's, Domino's, and Taco Bell use the platform to roll out and enforce compliance against operating procedures, food safety protocols, and other key initiatives. Automation gives field and store employees hours back each day, and execs know exactly what's happening on the ground, from anywhere. For more information, visit www.zenput.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, consumer technology, healthcare IT and industrial tech/life-sciences tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Tel Aviv; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

Media Contact:

David Abrams

SVP, Stuntman Public Relations

david@stuntmanpr.com

(201) 993-8426

