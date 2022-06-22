U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.89
    -4.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,483.13
    -47.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.08
    -16.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.83
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.31
    -4.21 (-3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2000
    -0.4570 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,063.72
    -888.14 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.93
    -7.15 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     

Crunchy Bridge Now Available in Azure Marketplace

·2 min read

Crunchy Bridge, a developer-friendly Postgres database service backed by Crunchy Data enterprise support, is now available through the Azure Marketplace.

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL, is proud to announce the availability of Crunchy Bridge on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace, an online storefront that contains services and applications built by industry leading technology companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Crunchy Data Solutions, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Crunchy Data Solutions, Inc.)

Azure Marketplace offers thousands of apps and services from Microsoft and partners, certified and optimized to run on Azure. The availability of Crunchy Bridge on Azure Marketplace now provides users with a fully managed Postgres service from the Postgres experts at Crunchy Data, including:

  • Built-in backups and disaster recovery

  • Encryption at rest and in transit

  • Multi-AZ high availability

  • Rich set of extensions including PL/Python with data science libraries

  • Pause/Resume

  • Postgres Container Apps

  • Full super user access

"Crunchy Bridge is the leading fully managed Postgres service for developers at organizations of all sizes," said SVP of Product Craig Kerstiens. "The Azure Marketplace enables us to partner with Microsoft to bring Crunchy Bridge's market leading Postgres experience natively to Azure users."

Crunchy Bridge sits alongside Crunchy Data's trusted Postgres technology including: Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes, a cloud-native Postgres solution built with PGO; the Crunchy Postgres Operator, that enables on-demand and production ready Postgres on Kubernetes; and Crunchy HA PostgreSQL, a powerful "always on" clustered Postgres solution for VM-based environments featuring advanced automation for deployment and maintenance. With Crunchy Data, enterprises now have the ultimate choice in Postgres management and the ability to modernize their data infrastructure for modern applications.

You can get started with Crunchy Bridge through Microsoft Azure Marketplace today by visiting the Apps page.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge, a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunchy-bridge-now-available-in-azure-marketplace-301573344.html

SOURCE Crunchy Data

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Software Is Now Embedded In Over 215 Million Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen a

  • Amazon unveiled an autonomous robot that won’t quit like its human workforce

    Amazon is concerned about its workforce. The second largest private employer in the US fears it could run out of people to employ in its American warehouses within two years because staff keep quitting at astonishing rates: One analysis found the average tenure of Amazon warehouse employees to be just 8 months, meaning each fulfillment center’s staff turns over 150% every year, twice the retail industry’s average rate. An Amazon spokesperson told Quartz that the internal research about hiring, written in 2021, “doesn’t represent the actual situation.”

  • These software companies are unsung winners in the semiconductor industry

    Mention semiconductors and chip giants such as Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. spring to mind, but there are other, less high-profile companies, operating in the space that deserve attention.

  • Amazon launches its first fully autonomous robot

    Amazon says that the robot will be deployed in the transport handling areas in fulfilment centres and sort centres. The robot can move safely around humans because of a green light that shines in front of it, Amazon claimed. As well as Proteus, Amazon has announced a number of other robots.

  • Meta, Microsoft, Alibaba, Others Form Metaverse Governing Body; Apple's Name Missing

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), and other tech giants striving to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster the development of industry standards. The initiatives look to make the companies' nascent digital worlds compatible. The Metaverse Standards Forum includes leading companies working in the space, from chip makers to gaming companies, and established standards-setting bodies like the Worl

  • Shopify Unveils New Features, Updates, Including NFT Support

    Major expansions are coming to the Shopify platform, with business-to-business features, support for NFT experiences and much more.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Large Acquisition?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The Amazon robots are here, and they don’t even have to be kept in cages anymore

    Amazon has unveiled Proteus, its first fully autonomous mobile robot, which will operate among workers to lift and move package-carrying trolleys.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • What to know about Apple’s new iOS feature that will help you avoid CAPTCHAs

    Apple announced that it will have a new feature for iOS 16 and macOS Ventura users that will allow them to bypass CAPTCHAs.

  • iOS 16: Apple’s new iPhone update will fix one of the Internet’s most annoying things

    Apple’s new update will replace CAPTCHAs with a new technology called ‘Private Access Tokens’

  • China's Bilibili launches paywall as it seeks new revenue source

    Chinese video platform Bilibili has launched a paywall for some of its videos as the company, bruised by Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on the tech industry, looks to diversify its revenue sources. The Shanghai-based company, sometimes referred to as China's answer to YouTube, has started to feature premium videos on its platform. The move reflects a sense of urgency felt by Bilibili, known for featuring free-to-watch videos, to diversify its revenue sources as its existing growth engines – including live streaming and video games – have been heavily hit by Chinese regulators’ harsh crackdown last year to rein in the influence of large internet firms.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • CloudQuery raises $15M to demystify your cloud infrastructure setup

    CloudQuery CEO and co-founder Yevgeny Pats helped launch the startup because he needed a tool to give him visibility into his cloud infrastructure resources, and he couldn’t find one on the open market. Pats believes that cloud infrastructure is locked in the past from a data standpoint, and he wanted to push it into the modern age with CloudQuery. As the product has gained traction, the company has been working hard to give visibility into all of the services from each of the Big Three cloud infrastructure vendors — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • Discover Samsung is back—shop huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, appliances and more

    If you're in a shopping mood and looking to upgrade your essential tech, the Discover Samsung event has a week's worth of deals on appliances, TVs and more.