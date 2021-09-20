U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Crunchy Data Delivers Trusted PostgreSQL Containers In Collaboration With The U.S. Department Of Defense

·3 min read

Crunchy PostgreSQL containers for Kubernetes have been approved for inclusion in Iron Bank, the DoD centralized repository for top development tools and software.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data - the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL products, solutions and support, announced that its Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes has been accepted into the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) "Iron Bank" repository. This approval allows application developers to use the trusted Postgres containers to easily create, scale, and manage production-ready, Kubernetes native Postgres databases, now available through the U.S. Air Force Platform One application portal.

(PRNewsfoto/Crunchy Data Solutions, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Crunchy Data Solutions, Inc.)

Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes is Crunchy Data's open source, Kubernetes native solution for deploying and managing production Postgres deployments in distributed environments. It builds on Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, its Common Criteria certified distribution of Postgres, and its Level 5 certified operator, PGO. Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes provides a fully declarative workflow for creating automatically managed, production-ready Postgres clusters in Kubernetes and compatible with GitOps workflows.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with the DoD by offering its network immediate access to our trusted open source Postgres solution through the Iron Bank repository," said Crunchy Data President Paul Laurence. "Crunchy Data has focused on advancing Postgres security from the beginning and this solution combines these best practices with advanced Postgres technology to provide an enhanced cloud-native Postgres deployment for security focused enterprises."

Crunchy Data has collaborated with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to create and validate secure configurations of PostgreSQL with the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) since 2017. Postgres is the world's most advanced open source database with a that has long been viewed as trusted and reliable for data and includes features like rich indexing, geospatial support, full text search, and rich JSON support. The availability of Crunchy Data containers in Ironbank is part of the company's continued focus on providing secure and trusted distributions of open source Postgres and PostGIS to the DoD. The company's Crunchy Certified PostGIS solution, an open source geospatial database extender to PostgreSQL that provides robust functionality for managing and analyzing geometric and geographic data, has received Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) Certification.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also recently launched Crunchy Bridge, a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunchy-data-delivers-trusted-postgresql-containers-in-collaboration-with-the-us-department-of-defense-301380281.html

SOURCE Crunchy Data

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.