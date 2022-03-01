U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.14
    -76.80 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,188.70
    -703.90 (-2.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,535.92
    -215.48 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.88
    -45.21 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    +8.13 (+8.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    +43.90 (+2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    +1.15 (+4.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0100 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6900
    -0.1490 (-8.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3314
    -0.0107 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7580
    -0.2320 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,786.71
    +2,607.55 (+6.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.53
    +10.54 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Crunchyroll begins adding Funimation content to anime library

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Crunchyroll

Effectively putting a bookend to Sony’s $1.175 billion deal to buy the platform in 2020, Crunchyroll has added more than 50 series that were previously either exclusive to Funimation or weren’t available to watch dubbed. Some of the more notable additions joining the platform’s library today include Megalobox 2: Nomad, Wonder Egg Priority and Kyoto Animation’s Hyouka. Additionally, some shows that were at one point available on Crunchyroll but that the platform later pulled after Sony acquired Funimation in 2017 have returned. That includes Cowboy Bebop.

“This move makes good on the promise to fans that the merger of Funimation and Crunchyroll would bring together the previously separate services into a single subscription,” Crunchyroll said.

Starting April 1st (the beginning of the spring anime season), new series will debut exclusively on Crunchyroll. For the time being, Funimation will continue to add new episodes of existing shows, but the FAQ Crunchyroll posted suggests Sony will sunset the Funimation brand. To that point, the company is handing out free 60-day trials for Crunchyroll to current Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV subscribers, though it said it would work migrating things like watch histories to the platform.

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel's Netflix shows will move to Disney+ in the US on March 16th

    Disney+ has confirmed that 'Daredevil' and the rest of Marvel's Netflix shows are coming to US viewers starting March 16th.

  • Ethernet co-inventor David Boggs dies at 71

    Pioneering Xerox PARC computer researcher David Boggs, best known for co-inventing Ethernet, has died at 71.

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • Zoom signals an end to pandemic boom times, and the stock is falling

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares dove as much as 10% in late trading Monday after the videoconferencing company showed off huge growth from 2021 but admitted that type of performance may be ending for now.

  • Silver Gains Ground As Precious Metals Stay In Demand

    Silver managed to settle back above $24.20 and is testing the resistance at $24.50.

  • Richard Adams to step down from CEO role at United Bank

    United Bankshares Inc. Chairman and CEO Richard Adams is set to move into an executive chairman role and cede the chief executive duties to his son, Richard Adams Jr. The move is part of a leadership reorganization that will end the elder Adams' long tenure as the top exec at Greater Washington's largest community bank. Effective April 1, Adams Jr., currently the president of the Vienna-headquartered bank, will become CEO and join the United's board of directors.

  • WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

    Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (“WHLR” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on F...

  • Call Traders Blast Teladoc Stock on Amazon Partnership

    Teladoc Health is teaming up with Amazon to provide voice-activated customer care

  • Ralph Lauren Shifts Digital Team Leadership

    Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer, plans to leave the company, and the firm revealed a series of senior leadership appointments integrating their digital strategy and initiatives across the company.

  • Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture

    Uber last year divested its stake in the foodtech and delivery joint venture, which it established with the tech giant in 2018 to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries. The ride-hailing company sold all of its holdings in the delivery and autonomous units of Yandex last year, and sold down its stake in the Yandex.Taxi mobility business to about 29%, roughly valued at about $800 million, while agreeing to a call option for Yandex to acquire the remaining shares.

  • Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

    Retailers are adding new brands, advanced technology, more logistics and warehouse space to keep customers hooked to online shopping.

  • TD expands in U.S. with $13.4 billion First Horizon purchase in its biggest-ever deal

    (Reuters) -Toronto-Dominion Bank Group said on Monday it will buy First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion in cash to expand its footprint in the southeastern United States, as the Canadian lender bets on rapid population growth in the region with its record acquisition. The deal is the culmination of a concerted hunt for U.S. acquisitions by TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market value, and follows unsuccessful bids for other U.S. assets in recent months. TD will pay $25 for each First Horizon share, a 37% premium to the target's last close, funding the deal entirely with its excess capital, it said.

  • Oil Prices Surge as Traders Fear Supply Disruptions From Sanctions on Russia

    The exclusion of Russian banks from the Swift cross-border payments system threatens to complicate commodity transactions.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Reverse Lower After Last Week's Gains; Defense Stocks And Steelmakers Climb

    Despite the sell-off in the major indexes, defense and steel stocks rose as geopolitical tensions benefited these industries.

  • Zoom Stock Falls as Revenue Growth Continues to Slow

    Zoom's latest quarterly results were better than expected, but revenue growth continues to slow. And its new outlook was worse than expected.

  • S&P 500 ends lower as West hits Russia with sanctions

    The S&P 500 ended lower in volatile trading on Monday, with investors wrestling with uncertainty and bank stocks dropping following powerful Western sanctions against Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukraine. Citigroup fell and weighed on the S&P 500 banks index as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped. The broader S&P 500 financial index also dropped.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, regained the key psychological threshold of $40,000 even as the situation with respect to Ukraine continued to deteriorate. "The move to isolate and cripple Russia's economy seems to be reacted positively by the market at the moment," said Lennard Neo, analyst at Stack Funds. Bitcoin (BTC) fell to as low as $37,000 over the weekend as Russian President Putin put his country's nuclear forces on alert, and the West amped up what it hopes will be crippling financial sanctions.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2022: Apple Shows New Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended January 2022 sharply off its record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in February 2022 are American Express, Apple, Chevron and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — toward the end of February.

  • Traders Make Millions by Short-Selling Russian Exchange-Traded Funds

    Traders looking to monetize the financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have racked up millions of dollars of wins over the past week by short-selling Russian exchange-traded funds. While Russia’s central bank last week made an order preventing the short-selling of individual Russian stocks, it is still possible to short ETFs, which are baskets that aggregate the stocks of Russian companies. Short sellers borrow shares in ETFs that they think are overvalued and immediately sell them.

  • First Bancorp initiated with outperform rating at Raymond James

    First Bancorp drew an outperform rating and a price target of $49 a share as Raymond James initiated coverage of the regional bank on Monday. Analyst Daniel Tamayo said the stock is trading at a discount to its peers based on its price-to-earnings ratio. "We believe shares have underperformed peers recently due to a lack of asset sensitivity as well as near-term headwinds from fee income (interchange) and regulatory expense growth due to crossing $10 billion," Tamayo said. "However, the bank wil