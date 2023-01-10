Crushing equipment market; Growth opportunities led by Astec Industries Inc. and Caterpillar Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crushing equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 488.68 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.27%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the use of artificial sand for construction work, rising demand for housing projects globally, and stability in crude oil prices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crushing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global crushing equipment market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Astec Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Mining Corp., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Mormak Equipment Inc., R.R. EQUIPMENT Co., Rock Engineered Machinery Co. Inc., Sandvik AB, SCREEN MACHINE INDUSTRIES LLC, Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (jaw crushers, roller crushers, cone crushers, and others), end-user (mining, quarrying, recycling, construction and infrastructure, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Jaw crushers

The jaw crushers segment was valued at USD 771.69 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment is driven by technological advances in the features of jaw crushers and increasing industrial and infrastructure development activities in developing countries.

What are the key data covered in this crushing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crushing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crushing equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crushing equipment market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crushing equipment market vendors

Crushing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 488.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Astec Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Mining Corp., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Mormak Equipment Inc., R.R. EQUIPMENT Co., Rock Engineered Machinery Co. Inc., Sandvik AB, SCREEN MACHINE INDUSTRIES LLC, Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crushing equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Quarrying - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Astec Industries Inc.

12.4 Deere and Co.

12.5 Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

12.6 FLSmidth and Co. AS

12.7 IROCK Crushers

12.8 Komatsu Mining Corp.

12.9 McLanahan Corp.

12.10 Metso Outotec Corp.

12.11 Minyu Machinery Corp.

12.12 Mormak Equipment Inc.

12.13 Sandvik AB

12.14 Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd.

12.15 Terex Corp.

12.16 The Weir Group Plc

12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

