Crushing Equipment Market Size To Grow by USD 342.32 Mn| Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crushing Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The crushing equipment market is set to grow by USD 342.32 million at almost 3.20% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report on the crushing equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The rising use of artificial sand for construction work after the ban on river sand mining is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the crushing equipment market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in demand for housing projects fueled by the surge in the global population will further boost market growth. However, uncertainty in the mining industry may impede crushing equipment market growth .

The Crushing Equipment Market is segmented by Type (Jaw crushers, Roller crushers, Cone crushers, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Astec Industries Inc.

Deere and Co.

Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

FLSmidth and Co. AS

Metso Outotec Corp.

Minyu Machinery Corp.

Sandvik AB

Terex Corp.

The Weir Group Plc

thyssenkrupp AG

Crushing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 342.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astec Industries Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Sandvik AB, Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

