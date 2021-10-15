U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Crushing Equipment Market Size To Grow by USD 342.32 Mn| Market Share, Trends, Industry Analysis|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crushing Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The crushing equipment market is set to grow by USD 342.32 million at almost 3.20% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report on the crushing equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Discover market highlights based on qualitative and quantitative evidence Technavio reports. Read our Free Sample Report!

The rising use of artificial sand for construction work after the ban on river sand mining is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the crushing equipment market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in demand for housing projects fueled by the surge in the global population will further boost market growth. However, uncertainty in the mining industry may impede crushing equipment market growth.

The Crushing Equipment Market is segmented by Type (Jaw crushers, Roller crushers, Cone crushers, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The crushing equipment market covers the following areas:

Crushing Equipment Market Sizing
Crushing Equipment Market Forecast
Crushing Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Astec Industries Inc.

  • Deere and Co.

  • Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

  • FLSmidth and Co. AS

  • Metso Outotec Corp.

  • Minyu Machinery Corp.

  • Sandvik AB

  • Terex Corp.

  • The Weir Group Plc

  • thyssenkrupp AG

Crushing Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.20%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 342.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.54

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Astec Industries Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Sandvik AB, Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, and thyssenkrupp AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crushing-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-342-32-mn-market-share-trends-industry-analysis17-000-technavio-reports-301400718.html

SOURCE Technavio

