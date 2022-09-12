U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    +0.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.50
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0131
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6180
    -0.1820 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,331.77
    +582.74 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.52
    +11.37 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

CRUSHING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS PROVIDING PARTS, SERVICE, SALES, AND RENTAL OF CRUSHING AND SCREENING EQUIPMENT ACROSS OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

·1 min read

PARADISE, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crushing Equipment Solutions (CES) may be new to Oklahoma and Texas, but they have forty plus years of experience in the industry. CES offers the complete line of METSO-OUTOTEC crushing and screening solutions, ranging from mobile conveyors, crushers and crushing plants to feeders and screens. CES is also a proud distributor of various other brands of crushing and screening equipment.

"The team at CES has decades of experience. We are here to help our customers evaluate their job sites and select the right gear for their application," said CES General Manager Cliff Kelley.

Bruce Wagner, CES President / CEO stated, "At CES we strive to be "One Professional Team Delivering Quality Solutions to Every Customer." CES will be open for business and ready to meet customer needs throughout Oklahoma and Texas on September 15, 2022. In the interim CES is fully capable of providing parts, service, sales, and rental support for its customers.

General questions regarding this press release can be directed to Cliff Kelley, CES General Manager at (720) 582-9876. Customers needing parts should call (833) 399-0240. Please visit cesrock.com to learn more.

Contact: Cliff Kelley
General Manager
Phone (720) 582-9876
ckelley@cesrock.com








