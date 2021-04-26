U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,186.53
    +6.36 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,050.08
    +6.59 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,089.41
    +72.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,300.23
    +28.37 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.97
    -0.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1630
    +0.2980 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,284.43
    +2,845.91 (+5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.11
    +18.30 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

Crusoe Energy is tackling energy use for cryptocurrencies and data centers and greenhouse gas emissions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Shieber
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The two founders of Crusoe Energy think they may have a solution to two of the largest problems facing the planet today -- the increasing energy footprint of the tech industry and the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the natural gas industry.

Crusoe, which uses excess natural gas from energy operations to power data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations, has just raised $128 million in new financing from some of the top names in the venture capital industry to build out its operations -- and the timing couldn't be better.

Methane emissions are emerging as a new area of focus for researchers and policymakers focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and keeping global warming within the 1.5 degree targets set under the Paris Agreement. And those emissions are just what Crusoe Energy is capturing to power its data centers and bitcoin mining operations.

The reason why addressing methane emissions is so critical in the short term is because these greenhouse gases trap more heat than their carbon dioxide counterparts and also dissipate more quickly. So dramatic reductions in methane emissions can do more in the short term to alleviate the global warming pressures that human industry is putting on the environment.

And the biggest source of methane emissions is the oil and gas industry. In the U.S. alone roughly 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas is flared daily, said Chase Lochmiller, a co-founder of Crusoe Energy. About two thirds of that is flared in Texas with another 500 million cubic feet flared in North Dakota, where Crusoe has focused its operations to date.

For Lochmiller, a former quant trader at some of the top American financial services institutions, and Cully Cavmess, a third generation oil and gas scion, the ability to capture natural gas and harness it for computing operations is a natural combination of the two men's interests in financial engineering and environmental preservation.

NEW TOWN, ND - AUGUST 13: View of three oil wells and flaring of natural gas on The Fort Berthold Indian Reservation near New Town, ND on August 13, 2014. About 100 million dollars worth of natural gas burns off per month because a pipeline system isn't in place yet to capture and safely transport it . The Three Affiliated Tribes on Fort Berthold represent Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations. It's also at the epicenter of the fracking and oil boom that has brought oil royalties to a large number of native americans living there. (Photo by Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The two Denver natives met in prep-school and remained friends. When Lochmiller left for MIT and Cavness headed off to Middlebury they didn't know that they'd eventually be launching a business together. But through Lochmiller's exposure to large scale computing and the financial services industry, and Cavness assumption of the family business they came to the conclusion that there had to be a better way to address the massive waste associated with natural gas.

Conversation around Crusoe Energy began in 2018 when Lochmiller and Cavness went climbing in the Rockies to talk about Lochmiller's trip to Mt. Everest.

When the two men started building their business, the initial focus was on finding an environmentally friendly way to deal with the energy footprint of bitcoin mining operations. It was this pitch that brought the company to the attention of investors at Polychain, the investment firm started by Olaf Carlson-Wee (and Lochmiller's former employer), and investors like Bain Capital Ventures and new investor Valor Equity Partners.

(This was also the pitch that Lochmiller made to me to cover the company's seed round. At the time I was skeptical of the company's premise and was worried that the business would just be another way to prolong the use of hydrocarbons while propping up a cryptocurrency that had limited actual utility beyond a speculative hedge against governmental collapse. I was wrong on at least one of those assessments.)

"Regarding questions about sustainability, Crusoe has a clear standard of only pursuing projects that are net reducers of emissions. Generally the wells that Crusoe works with are already flaring and would continue to do so in the absence of Crusoe’s solution. The company has turned down numerous projects where they would be a buyer of low cost gas from a traditional pipeline because they explicitly do not want to be net adders of demand and emissions," wrote a spokesman for Valor Equity in an email. "In addition, mining is increasingly moving to renewables and Crusoe’s approach to stranded energy can enable better economics for stranded or marginalized renewables, ultimately bringing more renewables into the mix. Mining can provide an interruptible base load demand that can be cut back when grid demand increases, so overall the effect to incentivize the addition of more renewable energy sources to the grid."

Other investors have since piled on including: Lowercarbon Capital, DRW Ventures, Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, KCK Group, Upper90, Winklevoss Capital, Zigg Capital and Tesla co-founder JB Straubel.

The company now operate 40 modular data centers powered by otherwise wasted and flared natural gas throughout North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Next year that number should expand to 100 units as Crusoe enters new markets such as Texas and New Mexico. Since launching in 2018, Crusoe has emerged as a scalable solution to reduce flaring through energy intensive computing such as bitcoin mining, graphical rendering, artificial intelligence model training and even protein folding simulations for COVID-19 therapeutic research.

Crusoe boasts 99.9% combustion efficiency for its methane, and is also bringing additional benefits in the form of new networking buildout at its data center and mining sites. Eventually, this networking capacity could lead to increased connectivity for rural communities surrounding the Crusoe sites.

Currently, 80% of the company's operations are being used for bitcoin mining, but there's increasing demand for use in data center operations and some universities, including Lochmiller's alma mater of MIT are looking at the company's offerings for their own computing needs.

"That’s very much in an incubated phase right now," said Lochmiller. "A private alpha where we have a few test customers... we'll make that available for public use later this year."

Crusoe Energy Systems should have the lowest data center operating costs in the world, according to Lochmiller and while the company will spend money to support the infrastructure buildout necessary to get the data to customers, those costs are negligible when compared to energy consumption, Lochmiller said.

The same holds true for bitcoin mining, where the company can offer an alternative to coal powered mining operations in China and the construction of new renewable capacity that wouldn't be used to service the grid. As cryptocurrencies look for a way to blunt criticism about the energy usage involved in their creation and distribution, Crusoe becomes an elegant solution.

Institutional and regulatory tailwinds are also propelling the company forward. Recently New Mexico passed new laws limiting flaring and venting to no more than 2 percent of an operator's production by April of next year and North Dakota is pushing for incentives to support on-site flare capture systems while Wyoming signed a law creating incentives for flare gas reduction applied to bitcoin mining. The world's largest financial services firms are also taking a stand against flare gas with BlackRock calling for an end to routine flaring by 2025.

"Where we view our power consumption, we draw a very clear line in our project evaluation stage where we’re reducing emissions for an oil and gas projects," Lochmiller said.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

    Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car maker's earnings report, which would kick off this week's results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc rose 1.1% as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue when it reports after markets close following record deliveries during the period. About 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including tech and related heavyweights Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were mixed in early trading.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • N.Y. Community Joins Bank-Merger Rush With $2.5 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp agreed to buy Michigan’s Flagstar Bancorp Inc. for $2.54 billion, joining this year’s string of tie-ups among small lenders trying to stay competitive against the nation’s banking giants.U.S. regional banks have been merging to grapple with low interest rates, weak loan demand and the need to boost technology spending. Pressure is coming from the nation’s top lenders, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., which are moving into new states and spending billions annually on digital offerings.The deal comes a week after Webster Financial Corp. agreed to purchase Pearl River, New York-based Sterling Bancorp in an all-stock transaction that valued the target at $5.14 billion. Among other recent mergers: M&T Bank Corp. agreed in February to buy People’s United Financial Inc. for about $7.6 billion.“The combination of our two companies will allow each of us to continue our transformation to a full-service commercial bank by broadening our product offerings while expanding our geographic reach with no branch overlap,” New York Community Chief Executive Officer Thomas Cangemi said Monday in a statement. Cangemi will remain CEO of the combined company, which will be based on Long Island. He’s held that title since his predecessor, Joseph Ficalora, retired in December.The merger rush gained steam last year, when Huntington Bancshares Inc. agreed to buy TCF Financial Corp. for about $6 billion and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said it would pay $11.6 billion for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s banking operations in the U.S., the industry’s largest deal nationally in 2020.Investors cheered on many of those transactions, sending stocks higher after they were announced.Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own, according to the statement. That translates into $48.14 per share, or 6.1% higher than the closing price Friday.Flagstar shares climbed to $48.99 at 10:07 a.m. in New York, above the premium New York Community is offering. In a note, Raymond James analysts called the price tag “a bit of surprise” given their $60 price target for the bank.After the acquisition is completed, which is expected by the end of this year, the combined company will have more than $87 billion in assets and about 400 branches in nine states, as well as 87 loan-production offices in 28 states, according to the statement.New York Community is based in Westbury, New York. The company was founded in 1859 and bills itself as the largest thrift in the nation on its website. It has significant exposure to New York City’s real estate market, which has been roiled by the pandemic.Flagstar was chartered in 1987 as a federal savings bank, according to its website.Piper Sandler & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. served as financial advisers to New York Community, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was legal adviser. Morgan Stanley and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acted as financial advisers to Flagstar, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was legal adviser.(Updates with shares, analyst’s comment starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OnDeck Markets First ABS Since Purchase by Subprime Lender Enova

    (Bloomberg) -- Online lender OnDeck Capital is planning its first bond sale since it was acquired last year by consumer-credit giant Enova International Inc., an issuer of high-cost installment loans.The firm plans to sell asset-backed securities in four tranches, according to people with knowledge of the offering. The transaction is one of a handful of debt sales backed by small business loans in recent weeks as the search for capital-markets financing heats up following a rough year for the sector.“As a result of Covid-19 related economic disruption, unemployment is elevated and may impact revenue of small businesses as consumers and businesses may be less inclined or able to spend,” Kroll Bond Rating Agency analysts wrote in the presale report. “Small businesses struggled throughout the pandemic due to the elevated unemployment levels, complete lockdowns, capacity limits, and social distancing measures.”The deal is one of several making the rounds. Harvest Small Business Finance started selling an offering backed by unguaranteed loans on Thursday while lender Credibly priced its inaugural transaction on April 1.Enova has historically focused on non-prime consumer lending and to a lesser degree small business lending, according to a presale report last week from Kroll. That can bring some risks as rating firms say company integrations can be difficult for continuity. However, while certain key management left OnDeck subsequent to the merger there are enough experienced personnel left to support operational and servicing issues should they arise, according to the credit rater.Previous OnDeck deals, as well as ABS from other marketplace lenders, have run into problems before due to bad loans, although they were eventually paid in full. Beginning in May 2020, “multiple trigger events were breached” on OnDeck’s previous transactions from 2018 and 2019, Kroll said. That means cash was diverted from low-ranked bondholders to protect investors with higher priority.Read more: Subprime Lender’s Deal May Herald More Bonds with 100%-APR LoansInvestors will be keeping their eyes on whether the pricing may change compared to the company’s previous ABS securities. The AAA slice of OnDeck’s previous deal from 2019 priced with a yield of about 2.66%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.This would be OnDeck’s first ABS since November 2019.“We participate in the (marketplace-lending ABS) space,” and will likely consider the deal, said Jason Callan, head of structured assets at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “The price talk on the deal looks reasonable, and not too punitive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • I have $1.1M saved for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in savings. Can I afford my dream car, an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • Tesla Stock Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap While New Risk Emerges

    Tesla is expected to report a big Q1 earnings gain late Monday, after notching a 109% increase in deliveries.

  • Polygon Jumps in Crypto Market Rebound, as Ether Congestion Drives Adoption for Rivals

    Polygon has seen a 10x rise in the number of transactions since the start of the year.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Exxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes

    Exxon Mobil's effort to build an energy trading business to compete with those of European oil majors unraveled quickly last year as the firm slashed the unit’s funding amid broader spending cuts, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The cuts left Exxon traders without the capital they needed to take full advantage of the volatile oil market, these people said. The coronavirus pandemic sent prices to historic lows - with U.S. oil trading below zero at one point - before a strong rebound.

  • Apple plans $430 billion in U.S. investment, will open North Carolina campus

    Apple Inc. announced Monday morning that it has 'accelerated' its investments in the U.S. and plans to build a new campus in North Carolina.

  • Is the office back? COVID created a work-from-home culture but companies are trying to make the office appealing again

    After a year of work-from-home policies, companies are prepping for their employees' return to the office. That could be a very unfamiliar place.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    COVID is receding, and markets are rising; those are the two trends that investors have most on their minds right now. It’s entirely sensible that they’ll go together. As the economy reopens, money will begin to circulate faster – and find its way in the equity market. With economic conditions improving, investors are on the lookout for the best returns in an expansionary environment. One natural place for them to look: the small-caps market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to seek out three stocks that meet a profile for growth under current conditions. We’ve found three Strong Buy small-cap stocks – valued under $700 million – that are trading below $10. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Shift Technologies (SFT) Not least among the changes we saw during the pandemic year was the strong shift toward online business and e-commerce. Shift Technologies brought e-commerce to the used car market, with an end-to-end, hassle-free sales model designed to streamline the customer’s experience. Shift provides digital solutions connecting car owners and buyers, making it easy to find a car, test drive it, and purchase it. Currently, Shift is operating in California, Oregon, Washington state, and Texas, primarily in urban centers. Like many smaller tech-oriented companies, Shift went public last year through a SPAC merger. In this case, the special acquisition company (SPAC) was Insurance Acquisition Corporation. The merger was completed in October, in a transaction valued between $340 million and $380 million. The SFT ticker started trading on the NASDAQ on October 15. Since then, the stock has slipped 35%, leaving the company with a market cap of $602 million. Despite the slip in share value after completion of the merger, Shift still had some $300 million in newly available capital to conduct operations. The company has plenty of room to maneuver, as the used car market is worth more than $840 billion annually. In the company’s Q4 report, Shift’s first as a publicly traded entity, it reported strong year-over-year growth in revenues and units sold. For the quarter, revenues reached $73.4 million, company record and 168% higher than the previous year. Shift sold 4,666 units during the quarter, a 147% yoy increase. For the full year, the revenue of $195.7 million represented an 18% yoy gain, while the total units sold reached 13,135, also up 18%. The sale numbers skewed heavily toward e-commerce, which made up 9,497 units of the year’s total sales. Shift has attracted attention from Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Michael Ward, who sees a higher level of conviction for growth in 2021 and 2022. “[In] our view, positive trends with revenue per unit and cost performance in early-2021 have set the company on a positive path... and given the recent pullback in the stock, view it as a favorable time to Buy. The used vehicle market in the US is a $1 trillion revenue opportunity, pricing has increased on double-digit rates since mid-2020 and given the pricing/inventory trends in the new vehicle market, we expect the positive pricing environment to continue into the second half of 2021,” Ward opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Ward rates Shift shares a Buy, and his $13 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~74%. (To view Ward’s track record, click here) Wall Street tends to agree with Ward's confidence on the automotive e-commerce firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal SFT as a Strong Buy. Shares in SFT are selling for $7.45 each, and the average target of $13.50 indicates a possible upside of ~81% by year's end. (See SFT stock analysis on TipRanks) Casper Sleep (CSPR) The next stock we're looking at, Casper Sleep, is a $290 million company in the bedding business. Specifically, the company sells mattresses, pillows, bedframes, and bedding – household items that everyone needs. Casper operates mainly online, but has showrooms as well. The NYC-based company has seen earnings rise in 2H20, with Q4’s top line reaching the highest level the company has seen since it went public in February of 2020. That top line was $150.3 million, up more than 18% year-over-year. Full year revenue reached $497 million, for a 13% yoy gain. It’s important to note that these gains came after the company’s announcement, in the third quarter, of agreements with four large retailers to carry Casper products. Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, Mathis Brothers, and Sam’s Club all began to carry Casper Sleep bedding, giving the company a high profile among the country’s largest mattress retailers. Covering Casper for Piper Sandler, analyst Robert Friedner set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $12 price target that indicates room for 70% share appreciation from the current $7.04 share price. (To view Friedner’s track record, click here) “CSPR has bounced back from the challenged Q3 that saw supply chain delays negatively impact sales. The company appears to be operating at a higher level going into 2021, as it has diversified its supplier base and is showing steady progress on posting positive EBITDA in 2H 2021. With sales growth rebounding, new products rolling out in 2021, and easy compares ahead, we believe the sales multiple for CSPR… will continue to expand," Friedner noted. In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CSPR. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months. The upside potential lands at 63%, slightly below Friedner's forecast. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks) Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) The proliferation of online commerce – and the general increase in virtual interactions via the web – has boosted demand for tech security. Intellicheck operates in that sphere, offering a suite of SaaS products based on a propriety ID validation platform. Intellicheck boasts a high-profile customer base, including 5 top financial institutions and over 50 law enforcement agencies. Intellicheck also has a strong presence in the retail industry, where its ID validation is used to authenticate customer photo identification documents. The pandemic – which slammed brick-and-mortar retail – was hard on the company, but the economic reopening has seen business expand. The company saw its record revenue - $3.12 million – in the first quarter of 2020, right before taking a heavy hit at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Sales and revenues bounced back, however, and Intellicheck’s Q4 top line of $3.08 million, was only 1.2% off that peak – and up 6% from 4Q19. The company’s SaaS revenue grew 18% yoy, and 23% sequentially. More importantly, the company recorded positive EPS in Q4, with earnings coming in at 7 cents per share. This compared favorably to the break-even result in Q3, and the 5-cent per share loss in Q2. These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Scott Buck’s optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for H.C. Wainwright, Buck sees Intellicheck holding a strong position for long-term growth. “[As] several large states have begun to ease COVID-19 related restrictions and younger people have been, or can be, vaccinated at this time, we expect same-store scans to show improvement through the remainder of 2021…. New implementations are expected to include additional retailers as well as more traditional financial service providers and potential new markets such as healthcare, real estate, and standardized testing. While new customers are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the quarter’s results, they will provide incremental revenue over the next 12 months," Buck wrote. The analyst summed up, "With additional sales hires, we believe the company will again be positioned to complete between 30 and 40 software implementations during 2021 driving meaningful revenue growth into 2022.” To this end, Buck puts a Buy rating on IDN, and his $18 price target implies an upside potential of 113% for the year ahead. (To watch Buck’s track record, click here) All in all, Intellicheck’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $14.83, suggesting a 75% one-year upside for the current price of $8.45. (See IDN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • Sports Betting And Casino Company Super Group Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

    Super Group Holding Co, owner of Betway and Spin, is going public with a SPAC deal to bring the global online sports betting and casino company public. The SPAC Deal: Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH). Betway is an online sports betting company, and Spin is a multi-brand online casino. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion. Shares will trade as SGHC on the NYSE after the merger is complete. Current shareholders of Sports Entertainment Acquisition will own 9.3% of the new company. About Super Group: Super Group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company says it can scale into new markets and has proprietary marketing and data analytics to improve the customer experience. The company had over $42 billion worth of wagers in the 12-month period ending March 2021. The company says it has over 2.5 million monthly unique active customers. Super Group’s Betway brand has become well-known around the world with over 60 brand partnerships. Betway is a partner with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association. Betway is also a brand partner of the English Premier League team West Ham United and eSports team Ninjas in Pyjamas. Growth Ahead: One of Super Group's biggest pushes is to expand into the fast-growing U.S. online sports betting market. The company has entered into an agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation for the rights to 10 U.S. states. Among the 10 states are Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, which have all legalized online sports betting. The first U.S. bet under the partnership was taken in March. Super Group and Digital Gaming Corporation are working to add additional licenses outside the initial 10 states. Additional growth could come from mergers and acquisitions, according to the company’s presentation. The company will look to add companies with high value technology stacks, and business-to-consumer online casino and sports betting companies. Related Link: 6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook Financials: At close of the SPAC deal, Super Group will be debt free and have over $200 million in cash. The company had net gaming revenue of $1.1 billion in 2020 and EBTIDA of $259 million on a pro forma basis. Revenue in 2020 was split with 48% in the Americas, 21% in Europe, 12% in Africa and 18% in other regions. Super Group is estimating net gaming revenue of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 and $1.8 billion in fiscal 2022. EBITDA estimates are $350 million in fiscal 2021 and $420 million in fiscal 2022. Super Group is estimating compounded annual revenue growth of 23.1% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 compared to 20.2% for Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) and 50.9% for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Super Group has EBITDA margins of 23.6%, beating Flutter’s 21.3% and the negative 23.1% from DraftKings. The SPAC deal values Super Group at 2.6x estimated fiscal 2022 revenue. Flutter Entertainment and DraftKings shares trade at 4.8x and 14.9x this valuation respectively. Price Action: Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp closed at $9.83 on Friday. Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings'Captain America 4' Could Be In Works: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China’s Swine Fever Lockdown Reshapes $300 Billion Pig Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to control the transport of live hogs to rein in the spread of African swine fever is set to reshape the market and create regional price differences in the world’s biggest consumer and producer of pork.The country will be split into five regions from May, the agriculture ministry said last week, and live pigs will not be allowed across the boundaries. The move will push down pork prices in the main producing areas in the north and increase the cost of the popular protein in demand centers in the south. If the controls stay in place over the longer term, companies will be forced to open more pig farms closer to where their customers are.China’s hog industry was devastated by African swine fever in 2018 and, while herd sizes have recovered since then, a recent resurgence drove up pork imports to a record last month. Prices have fallen, however, as the culling of herds increased domestic supply. Pigs are a very important source of protein in China with the market for pork sales worth about 2 trillion yuan ($308 billion) a year, according to figures from the Dalian Commodity Exchange.Some 20% of China’s pigs, or about 140 million live animals, are transported each year, mainly from the northeast to the south to meet demand for fresh meat, said Lin Guofa, a senior analyst at consultancy Bric Agriculture Group.“Some areas that used to call themselves no-pig counties or no-pig cities will have to build pig farms,” he said. But transport of frozen meat instead of live hogs will be encouraged, which will lead to an expansion of the cold-chain industry, Lin said.Northeast China is the top pig-producing region due to an abundant corn supply and relatively easy access to land, while the northwest region of Xinjiang has also been identified as an area in which to expand pork production.The controls will depress prices in the north in the short term and push them up in the south, according to Wang Zhong, chief consultant at Systematic, Strategic & Soft Consulting Co. That may eventually prompt big pork producers -- including Muyuan Foodstuff Co., New Hope Liuhe Co. and Wens Foodstuff Group Co. -- to build more hog farms in the south and more slaughtering facilities in the northeast and northwest.The new rules are similar to systems developed in Brazil and Spain, which have been successful in getting rid of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said. While “the virus is still widely distributed and difficult to eradicate in the short term,” regional controls are an “inevitable choice,” it said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.