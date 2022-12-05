U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,995.00
    -76.70 (-1.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,950.49
    -479.39 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,211.80
    -249.69 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.92
    -54.92 (-2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    -2.66 (-3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    -29.30 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.85 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0496
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5970
    +0.0910 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0117 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6890
    +2.4180 (+1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,952.47
    -140.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.04
    -11.17 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

IT'S A CRUST-MAS MIRACLE: HOME RUN INN ANNOUNCES "NOTHING BUT CRUST" HOLIDAY GIFT PACK

·4 min read

One of America's Leading Frozen Pizza Brands Offers Only Its Famous Thin Crust Made from Ingredients as Pure as Snow; Becomes First Frozen Pizza Brand in the Country to Sell Only Its Crust

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn (HRI), Chicago's very own thin crust pizza – ranking among the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally – today announced a "Crust-mas Miracle" for pizza aficionados who understand the crust is the most essential part of the slice. Specifically, Home Run Inn has launched a limited-edition Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack, consisting of six of its signature buttery and flaky pizza crusts – no sauce, cheese or toppings, just all the deliciousness that true crust fans love. Additionally, the launch of Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack cements Home Run Inn as the first frozen pizza brand in America to sell only its crust.

It's a Crustmas Miracle
It's a Crustmas Miracle

According to the book The United States of Pizza, 61% of Americans prefer thin crust pizza. If our math checks out, that is nearly 203 MILLION pizza lovers to shop for this holiday season. Home Run Inn's Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack makes gifting easy for the pizza obsessed. Home Run Inn's Nothing But Crust Holiday Gift Pack is available for purchase directly at HRIStore.HomeRunInnPizza.com for $64.99 for a limited time, while supplies last.

Unlike other leading national frozen pizza brands, Home Run Inn pizzas are made-from-scratch using fresh, high-quality, all-natural ingredients with no additives or chemicals. Its distinguishably delicious dough is hand crafted and made from clean ingredients you can pronounce, including wheat flour, water, corn oil, yeast and salt.

"For decades, Home Run Inn fans have been over the moon about our signature crust, so we thought it would be fun to strip it down and give them the gift of Nothing But Crust this holiday season," Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn. "As a family owned and operated company, what we make our pizzas from matters, which is exactly why we use only the best ingredients. Pizza is the great unifier, no matter what holiday our fans are celebrating or how they choose to enjoy our crust, we know they will be excited for this historic first."

Celebrating its 75th anniversary year, Home Run Inn is a proud, family-owned business—one with deep roots in the city of Chicago. In 1923, the original Home Run Inn location opened as a small tavern on Chicago's South Side. Founded by Mary and Vincent Grittani, the tavern received its name one fateful day when a home run baseball from the neighborhood park smashed through one of the tavern's windows. In 1947, after that baseball made history, Mary and her son-in-law, Nick Perrino, crafted its iconic Chicago pizza recipe. Today, Home Run Inn operates nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area, with its frozen pizzas sold nationwide.

Available in a variety of sizes, crusts and toppings, Home Run Inn offers frozen pizzas to feed any family, whether you choose a 6-inch ultra-thin crust cheese pizza for one or feed the whole house with the 12-inch classic deluxe topped with homemade Italian sausage, fire roasted green peppers, red onions, red peppers and uncured pepperoni. Additional toppings include four-cheese, pepperoni, sausage, margherita and veggie-lovers varieties. Home Run Inn premium frozen pizzas can be purchased at supermarket chains nationwide including Albertson's, Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Meijer, Target and many more. For more information, visit www.HomeRunInn.com.

ABOUT HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago's very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920s was named Home Run Inn in 1947. Now, the company has nine pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold nationwide. Home Run Inn also is currently the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 in pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Annecchiarico
Lindsey Della Rovere
BML Public Relations
973-337-6395 (Office)

HOME RUN INN PIZZA (PRNewsfoto/Home Run Inn Pizza)
HOME RUN INN PIZZA (PRNewsfoto/Home Run Inn Pizza)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-a-crust-mas-miracle-home-run-inn-announces-nothing-but-crust-holiday-gift-pack-301694984.html

SOURCE Home Run Inn Pizza

Recommended Stories

  • Here's why you're paying more for a salad — if you can get one at all

    This is why your favorite salad may be more expensive right now.

  • Burger King Menu Adds Free Stuff, 12 Days of Deals

    The fast-food chain wants to take customers from Wendy's and McDonald's with bold holiday offers.

  • Iconic Chinese mall in San Gabriel to be renovated, worrying longtime tenants

    After 30 years, Focus Plaza at Valley and Del Mar will soon get a face-lift.

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high Federal Reserve interest rates might ultimately go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truc

  • Hashi Has Ingredients To Insulate It From Slowdown, However It's Not immune, Analyst Says

    Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated Hold on HashiCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: HCP). HCP has seen considerable pressure, as it expects maximum margin pain in FY3Q. This style of "growth at all costs" is out of favor, he noted. As the economy slows and spending tightens, Hashi's strategic positioning, Open Source orientation, and controlled growth strategy should insulate it from the macro slowdown, he believes, but it's not immune. He thinks Hashi will temper spending in this environment, and this, i

  • Yum China (YUMC) Stock Up 16% in 3 Months: More Room to Run?

    Yum China (YUMC) benefits from unit expansion, menu innovation, robust loyalty program and digitalization.

  • LTC Vs. PEAK: Which Is The Better Buy?

    2022 will long be remembered as the year when real estate investment trusts (REITs) were clobbered by inflation and fears of recession. But since mid-October, many of these stocks have bounced back. Yields have risen, and many REITs have surpassed analysts’ expectations with improved third-quarter operating results. But with so many REITs to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys? Here are two of the leading healthcare REITs, compared by eight different measures to help

  • A European Central Bank Blog Decries the End of Bitcoin, and We Aren’t Buying It

    Plus: What happens when you go from bitcoin-only to … not? Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Amazon (AMZN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Steve Rendle Retires as VF CEO

    Benno Dorer had been named interim president and chief executive officer as board searches for a permanent chief.

  • Stocks Hit by Fed-Hike Worries as Bond Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks kicked off the week with losses and bond yields climbed as a US services gauge rose unexpectedly, fueling speculation the Federal Reserve will keep its policy tight to fight stubborn inflation.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Tes

  • Countdown begins to Fed's last meeting of 2022: What to know this week

    A parcel of economic data awaits Wall Street this week as investors inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year.

  • SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s most well-known sponsors and a would-be serial backer have seen deals worth $10.6 billion go up in smoke in less than an hour.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Down Across the Board as Bond Yields Spike: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck

  • Bill Ackman says he sees why FTX victims want Sam Bankman-Fried to ‘suffer’ severe consequences ‘including jail time’

    Bill Ackman appears to be walking back comments he made via Twitter last week about Sam Bankman-Fried that some interpreted as supportive.

  • Stellantis (STLA) Partners Qinomic for Electric Retrofitting

    Stellantis (STLA) and Qinomic partner for sustainable electric retrofitting solutions for LCVs. STLA CEO will launch the Ram 1500 BEV Concept and Peugeot Inception Concept at the CES event in 2023.

  • Is Life Insurance Part of My Estate?

    Estate planning is one of the most difficult and important financial planning processes you'll ever go through. It's complex, and the bigger your estate, the tougher it gets. While creating your estate plan, you may find yourself wondering whether your life insurance … Continue reading → The post Is Life Insurance Part of an Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stash vs. Acorns vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best For Investors?

    29 When it comes to investing online or on your phone, Stash, Acorns and Robinhood are three names at the top of the industry. Each was designed to simplify investing for retail investors, offering straightforward apps that are easy to … Continue reading → The post Stash vs. Acorns vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank Spinoff Attracts Saudi Crown Prince

    Mohammed bin Salman could invest $500 million to back CS First Boston, which the Swiss bank is spinning off, and its CEO-designate Michael Klein.

  • Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction

    The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. This weighed on the Nasdaq, where Tesla was one of the biggest fallers, putting the tech-heavy index on course for its second straight decline. The data comes on the heels of a survey last week that showed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in November, challenging hopes that the Fed might slow the pace and intensity of its rate hikes amid recent signs of ebbing inflation.